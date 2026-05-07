May 7, 2026

Here’s a number that should be making someone in Washington sweat: 63 percent.

That’s how much American liquor exports to Canada cratered in 2025, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States — the U.S. industry’s own lobby group, not some vengeful Canadian think tank. They’re the ones putting the figure in print, and they’re doing it because their members are bleeding.

Bourbon distilleries in Kentucky. Rye producers in the Midwest. California winemakers who built whole export programs around the Canadian market. Gone. Cleared off the shelves of provincial liquor stores across the country in the span of a few weeks back in early 2025, when Donald Trump’s blanket 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods went live and Canadian premiers — across party lines, across regions — answered with the most uniquely Canadian retaliation possible.

They pulled the booze.

The “provinces did it” caveat — and why it matters

Before anyone in the U.S. trade press tries to spin this as some kind of unfair federal action by Ottawa, a constitutional reality check: the federal government in Canada doesn’t decide what’s on the shelf at your local liquor store. The provinces do. Alcohol distribution and retail is a provincial jurisdiction. Always has been. The LCBO is owned by Ontario. The SAQ is owned by Quebec. BC Liquor is run by British Columbia. Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is run by the province of Manitoba.

So when premiers Doug Ford, François Legault, David Eby, and Wab Kinew started yanking American products the same week the tariffs hit, they were exercising powers that are entirely, indisputably theirs. Ontario alone pulled more than 3,600 products from the LCBO catalogue in 35 U.S. states. Quebec halted sales and imports. BC initially targeted red states, then expanded the ban. Atlantic provinces began selling off remaining inventory and donating proceeds to charity. Manitoba did the same.

And — this is the part the U.S. Trade Representative seems determined to ignore in its angry reports demanding the booze be returned “immediately and permanently” — these are also the largest provinces in the country. Ontario and Quebec alone are home to more than 60 percent of Canadians. They are also the provinces whose manufacturing economies — auto, aluminum, steel, aerospace, lumber — have been hit hardest by Trump’s tariff regime. The Windsor-Detroit auto corridor. The Sault Ste. Marie Steel Mills. The Quebec aluminum smelters. The places where the tariff pain is most concentrated are exactly the jurisdictions doing the retaliating.

That isn’t a coincidence. That’s democratic accountability. Voters in those provinces are watching their factories struggle, and their elected premiers are responding with the tools at their disposal. Pulling Jack Daniel’s off the shelf at the LCBO is one of those tools.

It is, in every sense of the phrase, fair play.

The bigger picture: it isn’t just the booze

The 63 percent collapse in liquor exports is the headline, but it’s a symptom of something much larger and much harder to walk back. Canadians, as individuals — not as a government, not coordinated by Ottawa, not pushed by any premier — have simply stopped going to the United States. And the data is staggering.

Statistics Canada reported that Canadian automobile trips to the U.S. fell 30.9 percent in 2025 compared to 2024. That’s roughly 7.6 million fewer vehicle crossings. Year over year. In a single year. The kind of decline you don’t see outside of pandemics and terrorist attacks. By RBC Economics’ count, 29.1 million Canadian residents returned from the U.S. in 2025 — down 25.4 percent from 2024 — and the contraction continued into early 2026 with no sign of reversing. In fact, it’s picking up.

Air travel followed the same trajectory. Same-day automobile returns from the U.S. fell more than 40 percent in some months. Overnight trips dropped 34 percent. By province, the breakdown is brutal: Quebec same-day returns down 52.5 percent in May, BC down 52.3 percent, Ontario down 33.7 percent. The three biggest provinces, again, leading the way.

And the pain is landing exactly where you’d expect it to land — on the American side of the border.

Maine had nearly 750,000 fewer Canadian land crossings through November 2025; passenger-vehicle crossings down about 25 percent.

Vermont: down more than 28 percent.

New Hampshire: Canadian visits down roughly 30 percent over the summer.

Washington state: down more than 24 percent.

Idaho: down more than 27 percent.

Niagara Falls, NY: crossings at the Rainbow Bridge alone down nearly 29 percent in May.

These aren’t abstract figures. They are empty motel parking lots in border towns. They are pizza shops in Niagara Falls reporting collapses in walk-in business. They are duty-free operators — the family-run shops that line the border from Atlantic Canada to BC — telling reporters their sales are down 80 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. Pandemic-level stuff, one of them said. The Frontier Duty Free Association called it “catastrophic.”

Visit Buffalo Niagara is putting up “Buffalo loves Canada” billboards and buying ads on Expedia, trying to win Canadians back. Whole tourism marketing budgets in border states have been redirected to a single objective: please come back. The state of Maine has flagged the Canadian withdrawal as a tourism crisis. Senator Chuck Schumer has been releasing CBP data, trying to draw attention to the bleeding.

It isn’t working. Because Canadians are voting with their wallets, and the vote is not subtle.

What’s making this stick

The really interesting wrinkle, and the one Americans don’t seem to have fully absorbed yet, is that this isn’t ending. It isn’t a temporary boycott that fades once the news cycle moves on.

Canadian travel patterns are rebalancing. Canadians who would have driven to Buffalo or flown to Florida are now driving within Ontario or flying to Lisbon. International returns from non-U.S. destinations were up 9.2 percent in 2025. Canadian tourism GDP grew an annualized 4.8 percent in Q4 — outpacing an overall economic contraction of 0.6 percent. Domestic accommodation and dining spending rose 5.6 percent. The dollars that used to flow south are being recycled at home, and the longer that pattern holds, the more it becomes the new normal.

There is a reason for this beyond tariffs. Canadians have watched, in real time, an American President muse about annexing their country. They’ve read viral stories of Canadian travellers detained at the border for offences as trivial as the wrong visa code. They’ve watched the rhetoric. They’ve absorbed the message that they aren’t welcome — and they’ve decided, en masse, to take that message at its word and stop showing up.

Doug Ford put it bluntly back in April when asked when he might restore American booze to LCBO shelves: he won’t, until USMCA is renewed. “I’m sorry, folks, I don’t trust President Trump.” That sentiment is not just Ford’s. It’s about 40 million peoples.

The math the U.S. is going to have to face

So here’s the running tally. American distillers lost roughly two-thirds of their Canadian export market — a market they’ve spent decades building. American border-state economies are absorbing what’s been described in congressional reporting as a “massive, sustained blow.” American duty-free, hospitality, retail, and tourism operators in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Washington, Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and Montana are watching the Canadian customer base they planned around evaporate.

And every single piece of this is a legitimate, lawful, democratic response to policies the United States chose to impose first.

The provinces didn’t break any agreement — they exercised constitutional authority that has always belonged to them. The individual Canadians staying home didn’t violate anything — they exercised the most fundamental consumer right there is: the right not to spend their money somewhere. There is nothing for the USTR to litigate, nothing for Trump to executive-order his way out of, no lever in Washington that can force a Canadian family to book that Cape Cod week again.

The U.S. picked this fight. The pain was supposed to flow north. Instead, it’s flowing in both directions — and in some sectors, like spirits and border-state tourism, it’s flowing harder south than it ever did north.

That’s not vindictive. That’s not unfair. That’s a country of 40 million people, and ten provincial governments, doing exactly what sovereign trading partners are entitled to do when someone tries to bully them.

It’s fair play. All of it. And it’s working. We’re not doing this TO America. We’re doing it FOR America. But more importantly, we’re doing it to protect Canada. And if you’re here, reading this, you already know that.

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