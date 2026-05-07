Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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That old Scottish git.'s avatar
That old Scottish git.
9h

What surprises me is how all these US businesses are begging Canadians to come back ... but not slamming the Trump regime for causing the problem.

Except it is not really a surprise. Businesses rarely seem to criticise Trump for destroying their industry, they blame somebody else. And when they do it doesn't make the front pages.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
9h

Ridiculous how Felon’s decisions have affected us in every which way. I don’t blame Canada for ignoring us; it’s ALL Losing/Felon. Going to be a horribly long time (beyond my lifetime) to rectify ANY of this. This regime is as putrid as they come. 😥

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