Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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May's avatar
May
3h

Americans need to feel the pain to fight back. I welcome some canadian tough love to snap Americans out of this shit we are all living in. Go ahead Canada, do what you gotta do, for you and for all of us down here. No mercy. We approve. ELBOWS UP!

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
3h

You have to give Trump credit, he is a big unifier , he did it with Canada , with Iran , in the World Cup.

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