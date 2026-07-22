July 22, 2026

We finally figured out — after eighteen months of letters posted to Truth Social at midnight, blown deadlines, “suspended” talks that un-suspend themselves 72 hours later, and a trade agreement Trump personally negotiated, personally bragged about, and personally let die — that there is no deal to get. You cannot negotiate with a man who treats every signed agreement as the opening bid for the next shakedown. Carney knows it. The premiers know it. And this week, the entire country started acting like it.

Trump doesn’t want a deal. He wants to punish Canada. Over and over and over again.

That’s the story. Everything else is noise. So let’s walk through the noise fast, because you need it to understand what’s (possibly) coming.

Canada is done screwing around in the middle.

Four Days of Unhinged

Friday: Trump declares Canada guilty of “willful negligence” over wildfire smoke drifting south and announces the cost “must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.” He threatened to tariff smoke. Airborne particulate. From a burning boreal forest. While 100 million of his own citizens sat under air quality alerts, his big idea was an invoice.

Sunday: Standing near Carney at the World Cup final, he tells reporters Canada “poisoned our air.” Our firefighters were in Los Angeles eighteen months ago saving American homes. That’s the thanks.

Monday: The hammer. Three proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a dust-covered Depression-era statute no president has ever used like this, dug out of the basement because the Supreme Court took his other tariff toys away. Fifty percent on roughly $20 billion US of Canadian goods. Dairy. Wine. Beer. Spirits. Furniture. Plywood. Cement. Honey. Hockey sticks. He tariffed hockey sticks, in the country of Gordie Howe, thirty days before the duties hit even CUSMA-compliant goods — because the CUSMA shield is gone. He killed it.

And the stated reason — this is the part you need to sit with — is that Canada retaliated. His own officials complained on the press call that only two countries on the planet had the nerve to hit back instead of kissing the ring: China and Canada. They’re furious that provinces pulled American bourbon off shelves. Furious about supply management. Furious that a G7 country declined to be a doormat.

Tuesday: Ottawa cancels the joint celebration for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The $4.6 billion bridge Canada paid for. Named for a Canadian legend who bled for Detroit for 25 years. Built as a monument to a friendship one man set on fire. The bridge still opens to traffic July 27. The ribbon still gets cut Friday. But it’ll be celebrated, in the government’s perfectly Canadian phrasing, “among Canadians.”

“In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries.”

Translation: we built it, we’re opening it, and you can watch on TV. This is the same bridge Trump threatened to block in February unless we handed him half of it. Half. Of a bridge we paid for. That’s not a president negotiating. That’s a guy in a tracksuit explaining your restaurant might have an accident.

And this cancellation? Huge.

Here’s why.

The Part That Should Genuinely Worry Washington

While Trump was signing his proclamations, all thirteen premiers were in P.E.I. for the Council of the Federation. Within hours, Carney had them on an emergency call. And what came out of Charlottetown is the tell everyone’s sleeping on.

Complete. National. Unity.

Doug Ford: “If these tariffs proceed, Canada should respond tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar.” Same Ford who mused this week that Canada could “dismantle the U.S. if we wanted to” — and who already proved he’ll pull the trigger, because he’s the guy who surcharged the electricity feeding 1.5 million American homes in March 2025.

David Eby, asked about U.S. booze returning to B.C. shelves: “There is not a chance in hell.” And then the line that should be carved into the Peace Arch: “The one way to embolden a bully is to capitulate. And I don’t think we should embolden Mr. Trump, who clearly is a bully.”

Wab Kinew — who signed his cheeky “executive order” stripping U.S. liquor out of Manitoba back in round one and warned that Canada “can’t be a punching bag” — hasn’t moved an inch.

He also is openly mocking the S*** out of rump on social media with his “No CUSMA, no BOOZMA” campaign":

Susan Holt, who told us months ago Canada was ready to hit the U.S. “where it hurts,” was in Charlottetown selling the other half of the strategy: “Canadians can get the benefits of these products, strengthening internal trade — being our own best customer at a time when it really matters.”

Tim Houston and Ford, in stereo: Trump’s new duties make tearing down Canada’s internal trade walls more urgent than ever.

And here’s the one that should make the White House sweat: even Danielle Smith — who has spent this entire war refusing to weaponize Alberta energy, the premier Washington was counting on to crack the country in half — walked out of the meeting with Carney backing the play. “We all want to see an intensity ramp up.”

Thirteen provinces and territories. Zero defectors. Trump’s entire Canada strategy since 2025 has been divide-and-conquer — flatter Alberta, squeeze Ontario, wait for the federation to eat itself. Eighteen months in, the federation has never been more welded together. He built the unity himself. Congratulations, big guy.

And they didn’t just talk. Nine premiers signed a deal — effective now — blowing up the interprovincial barriers on alcohol. Direct-to-consumer, coast to coast. A Nova Scotia distiller can ship straight to your door in Winnipeg. A B.C. winery sells into Ontario without the LCBO playing tollbooth. Follow the chess here: Trump tariffs Canadian booze at 50% to punish us for banning his. Canada responds by handing those exact producers a bigger domestic market than they had last week. He swings at our wine industry; we buy the wine ourselves. We’re controlling what we can control — and quietly renovating the entire Canadian economy while he rage-posts.

That’s the defensive half. Now the part you clicked for.

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The Nuclear Option Is “On The Table”

Look at Monday’s tariff list. Not what’s on it. What’s off it.

Oil and gas. Potash. Critical minerals.

The man who tariffed hockey sticks and honey — who threatened to bill us for smoke — tiptoed around the three things his economy cannot live without. That exemption list is not mercy. It’s a confession. It’s Trump telling you, in writing, exactly where Canada’s kill switch is. He didn’t spare our energy out of kindness. He spared it because he knows what happens if we ever tax it on the way out the door

And Canada has had that file open for a long time. Ottawa was actively weighing export taxes on oil, uranium and potash back in late 2024. The natural resources minister at the time openly floated taxing critical mineral exports and said “nothing was off the table.” Nanos polled it for the Globe and CTV: roughly three out of four Canadians support export taxes on energy and potash if the U.S. keeps this up — including majorities in the Prairies. The legal homework is done. The polling is done. The public licence is sitting there at 75%. Canadians HATE Trump.

The file isn’t dead. It’s on the table in Ottawa, within arm’s reach, and Carney’s two-word answer to every retaliation question — “all options” — is him resting his hand on it without looking down.

So let’s game out what happens if that hand closes. Because this is where “trade dispute” stops being the right phrase.

Oil. Canada supplies roughly 64% of every barrel of crude America imports — about 1.4 billion barrels a year. Midwest refineries aren’t just supplied by Canadian heavy crude; they’re physically engineered for it. Nearly half their feedstock. You don’t swap that for Texas light sweet — the plumbing literally doesn’t work. An export tax doesn’t cut the flow. It makes American refiners pay Ottawa for every single barrel. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives ran the numbers: 25% on energy exports alone throws off north of $40 billion a year — a war chest that bankrolls every Canadian worker Trump’s tariffs hurt, funded entirely by gas pumps in Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Cleveland. Every extra cent at a Midwest pump becomes a Trump tax with a maple leaf on the receipt, climbing all the way into midterm season.

Potash. Saskatchewan produces about 22 of the world’s 67.5 million tonnes. We are, no exaggeration, the kings of the stuff plants need to grow. Second and third place? Russia and Belarus. So an export tax hands American farmers — the reddest constituency Trump has left — a choice between paying Canada or wiring money to sanctioned regimes for their fertilizer. Corn Belt input costs spike right before harvest, right before midterms. Iowa does the math fast.

Critical minerals. A quarter of America’s uranium. The nickel, zinc, germanium, copper and graphite under their defence industry, their reactors, their entire battery supply chain. China already weaponized rare earths. Tighten the northern tap too and the United States is suddenly begging the two suppliers it spent two years spitting on.

Electricity. Ask Michigan, Minnesota and New York how March 2025 felt. Ford’s surcharge is a proven weapon, holstered, not retired.

And Ford’s dollar-for-dollar? Canada’s run that play before — C$155 billion in counter-tariffs, target lists built with sniper precision: Kentucky bourbon, Florida orange juice, pain mapped district by district onto Republican seats. Matching $20 billion is a warm-up lap. The machine exists and the file is on the table.

“All options.”

Read the Tea Leaves

Here’s the board:

Canada opens a $6.8 billion bridge without him or any US officials, on national television. The premiers — all of them, even Smith — are welded behind Carney. The internal market opens wider every week, booze first, everything else queued behind it. Carney answers every retaliation question with “all options” in the flattest central-banker voice you’ve ever heard, while a pre-polled, pre-studied export tax file sits one arm’s length away. And Republican senators are already publicly squirming about what 50% duties do to prices before midterms.

Now, the man has a pattern. Wall Street literally coined an acronym for it. February 2025: delayed. March: exemptions. June: talks “suspended” for all of three days. And notice this round came with a 30-day fuse — real hammers don’t ship with a month-long negotiation window built in. History says he tacos.

But here’s what’s different this time, and it’s the whole reason I wrote this: according to my sources, Canada isn’t betting on “the taco” anymore. The old strategy was wait him out, flatter him, find the deal. The new strategy — the one you can read in the bridge snub, the booze pact, the thirteen-for-thirteen unity, the “all options” delivered like a weather report — is assume there is no deal, build like there’s no deal, and keep the nuclear file warm. We’re done auditioning for a handshake from a guy who’s torn up every handshake he’s ever given.

If he folds again, fine. The bridge still opens, the internal market still grows, and Canada walks away stronger than it entered.

If he doesn’t? Then somewhere around August 19, the country that supplies two-thirds of his oil, the world’s potash, a quarter of his uranium, and $400 billion of his debt stops absorbing punches for the first time in this entire fight — with 75% of its population cheering it on.

The loud phase was 2025. This is the quiet phase. Cancel the party. Sign the pact. Two words and a thin smile.

All options.

It’s about time. And I am VERY here for it.

We all are.

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