April 21, 2025

Here is the detail from the Toronto Star’s investigation, published Tuesday, that should be stapled to every front page in this country:

The network of roughly 20 YouTube accounts identified by Montreal’s Media Ecosystem Observatory — 4,500 videos, 40 million views, flagged as a “potential covert influence operation” — is 10 to 12 times more likely to discuss American annexation favourably than known Alberta separatist accounts themselves.

The shadow network pushing Alberta into the arms of the United States is more enthusiastic about it than the actual Albertans running the actual separatist movement.

That single statistic, more than any other in the report, disqualifies the comfortable explanation everyone has been reaching for over the last year — that this is just content-farm grifters chasing YouTube ad revenue. Grifters ride existing sentiment. They don’t run ahead of it by a factor of twelve. When you see content that is dramatically more radical than the movement it claims to represent, you are no longer looking at market behaviour. You are looking at an agenda.

And Chris Ross, the MEO senior analyst who led the probe, knows it. So does Jean-Christophe Boucher at the University of Calgary, who has been watching this particular network evolve for months and told the Star the operation is “cloak and dagger stuff” — the kind of thing that requires a team working full-time, combining AI content, voice actors, and real news clips with a level of editing that suggests actual technical skill. Not ad revenue. Not a kid in a basement. A team.

Forty million views. One province. One agenda. And Canada, as of Tuesday, finally has a piece of the map.

How they found it (and what they found)

What broke the case wasn’t a document leak or a defector. It was language. The MEO researchers noticed a narrator mispronouncing “Regina.” They noticed another referring to Dallas Brodie — the B.C. MLA, a woman, as “he.” They noticed a voice claiming to have chatted with residents of the B.C. interior who turned out, on reverse-image searching, to be a Pennsylvania voice actor.

“The video narrators performed ‘Albertan,’” Ross told the Star, “but there were these moments where you’re like, ‘OK, so this person is not from here.’”

From there, the pattern opened up. The team traced a network of roughly 20 accounts, 4,500 videos, all using near-identical wording — strongly suggesting a single operation. Some listed their location as Canada. Some claimed the U.S. Some claimed overseas. All of them made extensive use of virtual private networks, which is the digital equivalent of putting on a ski mask before stepping outside. The accounts post several times a week. When one gets taken down, a near-clone surfaces almost immediately. When YouTube cracked down on AI-generated content earlier this year, the operators adapted — less generated content, more voice actors. The topics have evolved too: from Alberta vs. Ottawa, to Canada vs. the U.S., and now firmly to secession.

That last point is the architecture of an influence operation, not a content farm. Content farms chase whatever’s hot that week and abandon topics when engagement fades. This network tracks the political moment, updates its messaging, and maintains continuity of purpose across platform crackdowns. Ross’s team calls the genre “slopaganda” — mass-produced, low-quality, highly repetitive AI-assisted content deployed as political messaging.

Readers who have been paying attention will recognize one name the Star uses as the team’s entry point: Canadian Reporter. That is the same channel Global News and The Canadian Press exposed in November 2025 — the one whose on-camera “reporter Andrew Wilson” was revealed to be a Pennsylvania-based narrator named Andrew Baldwin. YouTube terminated that channel. And here it is, six months later, back at the centre of a much larger, much more sophisticated operation that nobody quite has a name for.

The context in which the Star piece sits

This is where the pattern becomes impossible to dismiss.

In July 2025, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab identified 42 AI-generated YouTube channels posing as Canadian news outlets. Topic modelling on 771 of their videos found their three obsessions: support for Pierre Poilievre, the Alberta separatist movement, and Danielle Smith’s confrontations with Ottawa. Those videos had already racked up five million views before YouTube began removing them.

In January 2026, DisinfoWatch flagged Russia’s Pravda Network — the Portal Kombat content-laundering operation first identified by France’s VIGINUM agency — publishing AI-generated videos on VK promoting Alberta secessionist rallies. In April, RT amplified a Tucker Carlson monologue arguing the United States should exert influence over Canada “by force if necessary” and that Canadians needed “liberation.”

The MEO findings slot into that picture with unsettling precision. The channels are more radical than the homegrown separatists. The operators run sophisticated, multi-account, cross-platform laundering operations. The content has evolved tactically in response to YouTube policy. Content farms don’t behave this way. Political operations do.

The ambassador in the room

Which brings us, uncomfortably, to Pete Hoekstra.

In February, a Canadian commentator I published a piece citing multiple unnamed sources claiming that the sitting U.S. Ambassador to Canada is “in the loop” with Trump-aligned Alberta separatists — not meeting principals directly, not leaving fingerprints, but coordinating at arm’s length through intermediaries, legal cutouts, and aligned media actors.

What is on the record, extensively documented in the Canadian mainstream press, is Hoekstra’s public conduct since arriving in spring 2025. He called Canadians “mean and nasty” for boycotting American booze and tourism. He accused Canada of “meddling” in American electoral politics when Ontario aired an anti-tariff ad quoting Ronald Reagan. He reportedly unleashed an expletive-laden tirade on David Paterson, Ontario’s trade representative, at a Canadian American Business Council gala — loud enough that witnesses heard it and Hoekstra’s wife circled back to apologize. He has repeatedly told Canadian audiences that Trump’s 51st-state remarks should be received as a “term of endearment.”

It establishes a posture. The ambassador representing the United States in Ottawa has spent roughly a year publicly delegitimizing his host country — its sovereignty, its trade policy, its reactions to annexation rhetoric — while that same host country is facing the most coordinated influence campaign targeting its internal politics in its history

Read charitably: an undiplomatic ambassador. Read less charitably: the softening of ground. Either way, the open question — whether the 40-million-view slopaganda network, the APP’s Washington meetings, and the ambassador’s public conduct are three separate phenomena or three visible edges of one operation — is one that Canadian intelligence and journalism have not yet answered in public.

Why Alberta, why now

The timing is not subtle. Elections Alberta approved the Alberta Prosperity Project’s independence petition on December 22, 2025. Signature collection runs January 3 to May 2, 2026. If the APP clears 177,732 valid signatures, a secession referendum — likely this fall — follows.

APP lawyer Jeffrey Rath has said publicly he would like to see Alberta become a U.S. territory. The Financial Times reported in January that APP leaders have met with U.S. State Department officials at least three times. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Alberta “a natural partner for the US” on right-wing broadcaster Real America’s Voice and suggested Albertans should be allowed to “come down into the U.S.” In March, Elections Alberta sought a court injunction forcing the APP to disclose its donors and expenses, alleging breaches of third-party advertising law.

This is the political container into which 40 million views of pro-annexation “slopaganda” is being poured. Not an academic exercise. An active referendum campaign, with live legal questions about the organizing group’s finances, at a moment when the American administration — the Treasury Secretary on record, the ambassador in the capital — has shown open interest in the outcome.

What happens next

Former RCMP intelligence director Patrick Lennox told CBC in March that Alberta is “almost completely unready” for foreign disinformation during a referendum. Boucher, the University of Calgary researcher quoted by the Star, told CBC there is no one in the Alberta government capable of collecting the data needed to ensure the conversation isn’t being manipulated by foreign actors. Elections Alberta has acknowledged in writing that its jurisdiction over disinformation is effectively nil. CSIS operates federally. The RCMP won’t investigate, arrest, or charge anyone on a timeline that matters for a campaign running this fall.

So we have a slopaganda network that MEO has now mapped. We have an ambassador whose verifiable public conduct matches the textbook pattern of pre-influence delegitimization. We have a referendum organizing group whose finances are under active legal challenge. We have a U.S. Treasury Secretary publicly soliciting a Canadian province. And we have no provincial capacity to monitor any of it.

If you designed conditions under which a small, well-resourced, determined foreign actor could meaningfully influence a democratic vote in a G7 country, you would design them like this.

Who benefits

Content creators chasing ad revenue. Autocratic powers that want the Western alliance to fracture. Domestic actors who want Alberta to leave. American political figures who see a province with the highest GDP per capita in Canada, vast conventional and unconventional oil reserves, and a premier who keeps travelling to Washington as a prize worth quietly pursuing. Possibly — if Blundell’s sources are eventually borne out — an ambassador operating at the edge of his diplomatic mandate.

All of them simultaneously. With varying degrees of coordination. Which is exactly why the MEO researchers said the network is tough to trace, and exactly why the Canadian response cannot wait for a single smoking gun that may never arrive. The whole ecosystem — content farms, shell channels, aligned media, public rhetoric, ambassadorial conduct, referendum finance — is one problem that requires one coherent response.

Forty million views. Twenty accounts. Four thousand five hundred videos. One province. One agenda that runs twelve times hotter than the people it claims to speak for.

We all knew it was bullshit. It’s just nice to see that bullshit final get some accountability through a MSM outlet in Canada instead of people like me having to do it, for a change.

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Sources: Alex Boyd, “A network of YouTube accounts is promoting U.S. annexation to Albertans, researchers say. It has 40M views,” Toronto Star, April 2026; Media Ecosystem Observatory (MEO), report released April 2026; Digital Forensic Research Lab (Atlantic Council), July 2025; Global News / Canadian Press, November 2025; CBC News, September 2025 – March 2026; Globe and Mail, October–November 2025; The Walrus, February 2026; Financial Times, January 2026; DisinfoWatch, January–April 2026; Research Co., Gallup, Pew Research Center.