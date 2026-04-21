Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
Apr 21

Bastards. Leave 🇨🇦 alone and Hoe(kstra) go home. WE DO NOT WANT YOU 🥾. So glad you shared this with us.‼️

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
Apr 21

People follow a leader until they realize it’s too late, the ship sinks!

Look at where we are now in this country as so many people realize they were conned by Trump.

I believe in the upcoming elections those that have been abused will vote for truth, not lies.

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