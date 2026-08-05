Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
6h

Great post. Yet another reason I subscribe to Blundell! He brings the stories and the receipts!!

I am watching a French crime series (old) called Spiral. It reminds me of the Epstein crime web and the deep corruption of the uber wealthy, including pedophilia. In Spiral women die at the manipulation of these monsters and I have to wonder just how many deaths are involved in the Epstein horror.

And then, thanks to the spineless GOP, Blanche nomination proceeds.

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Liga H's avatar
Liga H
7h

Show me that tape

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