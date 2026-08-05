August 5, 2026

Let’s play a game.

Let’s say you’re a bank. A big one. And a client walks in who is — and I’m quoting your own internal compliance staff here — a “known child sleaze.” Your own people call him “scum.” In writing. Your own due diligence flags his felony conviction. Your own systems designate him high-risk for ties to human trafficking and underage prostitution.

Do you: (a) close the account, (b) call the feds, or (c) keep moving his money for years, hand him millions in cash, wire eight figures to his co-conspirator, and let him buy her a helicopter?

If you picked (c), congratulations — you’re JPMorgan Chase, and according to a three-year Senate Finance Committee investigation released this week by Senator Ron Wyden, you’re in good company.

The report is called “Looking the Other Way: How Wall Street Banks Enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking.” It is the single most detailed public accounting of Epstein’s money we have ever seen. And the reason you probably haven’t seen a primetime television special about it is the second half of this story — the half where the Trump administration sat on the records, Senate Republicans blocked the bill to release them, and CBS News, freshly gifted to a Trump-friendly billionaire’s kid, fired the 60 Minutes correspondent who was building the segment.

The interview she taped with Wyden will not air. Nobody at CBS will say whether the investigation ever will.

You’re supposed to shrug and move on. Don’t.

The Money

Here’s what Wyden’s investigators actually found, and buckle up, because the numbers are obscene.

JPMorgan Chase banked Epstein from 1998 to 2013. He and his associates held 134 separate accounts. More than $1 billion moved through them. The bank handled over $7 million in physical cash withdrawals — duffel-bag money, no explanation required — plus more than $3 million in direct payments to women, including wires to women in Russia, Belarus, and Turkmenistan. And more than $30 million to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, some of which bought her a helicopter.

Not a metaphorical helicopter. An actual helicopter. For the woman now serving 20 years for trafficking children.

Epstein wasn’t some client who slipped through the cracks. He was in an elite internal tier JPMorgan literally nicknamed the “Wall of Cash.” Decisions about keeping him were made by executives reporting directly to Jamie Dimon. The bank designated him high-risk in 2008 — the year he was convicted — and kept him for five more years anyway.

When JPMorgan finally cut him loose in 2013, did it tell the Treasury Department what it had seen, like federal law requires? No. It waited until 2019 — after Epstein was arrested on federal trafficking charges and the delay became impossible to hide — and then dumped a filing flagging more than 5,000 wire transfers totaling $1.3 billion. That’s roughly 300 times what it had reported while he was alive and profitable.

Deutsche Bank picked Epstein up the moment JPMorgan dropped him, like a bar fight nobody wanted to break up. Same movie, second screening: after his arrest, the bank retroactively flagged more than $250 million in suspicious transfers. Wyden’s report describes Epstein’s own lawyer asking Deutsche Bank staff how much cash could be pulled without tripping an alert — and compliance wrote it down. Deutsche eventually paid New York regulators $150 million for its compliance failures. Federal enforcement? Zero.

Bank of America processed $170 million in wires from billionaire Leon Black to Epstein between 2012 and 2017, supposedly for “tax and estate planning advice” from a man who was not a licensed tax advisor. BofA didn’t flag any of it as suspicious until February 2020 — months after Epstein was dead — and later conceded the activity had no verifiable business purpose. Per Wyden’s investigators, Black supplied roughly 90 percent of Epstein’s income in that window, and in his settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Black acknowledged that money helped fund Epstein’s operation there. (Black, for the record, has always maintained the payments were legitimate advisory fees, and his lawyer calls the report’s assertions outrageous and false. You can weigh that against the bank’s own admission about business purpose. Take your time.)

The People

Compliance failures sound abstract. These weren’t abstract. These were relationships.

Mary Erdoes — still one of the most powerful executives at JPMorgan today — spent years exchanging chummy emails with Epstein. Birthday wishes. Apologies for missed calls. In 2012, a fellow executive emailed her comparing another client’s house favourably to Epstein’s, noting it had “fewer nymphettes.” Her entire response was one word: “Wow.”

Not “call legal.” Not “why are we banking this guy.” Wow.

Jes Staley, then running JPMorgan’s investment bank, traded more than 1,200 emails with Epstein and visited his properties like they had a timeshare. The report includes an email where Staley — writing to a man fresh out of jail for soliciting a minor — says he wanted to give Epstein a long, heartfelt hug. Another references “Snow White,” sent weeks before Epstein asked a young woman to pose in a Snow White costume.

Meanwhile, the compliance staff — the people whose job is literally “notice this stuff” — begged to cut Epstein off, and got overruled. Repeatedly. Per Dimon’s own sworn deposition, the final calls went up to the bank’s general counsel, who kept signing off.

And here’s my favourite detail in the whole 200-plus pages: even after JPMorgan “fired” Epstein in 2013, Erdoes personally approved keeping him around informally, because he was the golden ticket to Leon Black and other billionaires. When an underling emailed asking if routing business through Epstein was okay, her full reply was one letter:

“Y.”

One keystroke. That’s what it cost to keep a convicted sex offender in the fold as a rainmaker.

Part Three: The Consequences (There Aren’t Any)

Erdoes? Still at JPMorgan. Total comp this year north of $50 million, including a freshly disclosed $20 million retention bonus. The banker who kept meeting Epstein at his townhouse for years after the “exit” still runs a private bank team in Connecticut. The BofA bankers who waved through Black’s wires are still there, managing money for other ultra-wealthy clients. Of everyone named in the report, only Staley has faced real consequences — from British regulators. Not American ones.

The banks and Epstein’s estate have paid out more than $900 million in settlements — which, conveniently, spared executives and Leon Black from ever sitting for depositions. Nobody at the senior level has been criminally charged. Nobody.

Part Four: The Wall

Now for the part that turns this from a compliance scandal into a cover-up story.

Wyden’s committee doesn’t just want emails. It wants the mother lode: the full set of Epstein-related suspicious activity reports sitting at the Treasury Department — the government’s own real-time record of who moved what money, when, and to whom.

Wyden asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for them three separate times in 2025. Denied, denied, denied. Then in January 2026, Treasury quietly confirmed it had already handed those same files to the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee — while still stonewalling the Senate Finance Committee’s ranking Democrat. One party gets the records. The other gets a shrug.

Bessent’s public defence? That Treasury’s job is just to collect the reports. Which is hilarious, because his department fined TD Bank $1.3 billion and Capital One $390 million for exactly these kinds of anti-money-laundering failures. Treasury enforces this stuff constantly — apparently just not when the client list includes half the Forbes 400 and a former friend of the President.

When Wyden tried to force the records out with legislation — the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act — Senate Finance Chairman Mike Crapo personally blocked it on the floor. And Senator Marsha Blackburn, who has built an entire brand on demanding “Epstein transparency,” spent two years dodging Wyden’s requests to co-sponsor a bipartisan subpoena while publicly complaining about being stonewalled by Democrats. You genuinely cannot write comedy this good

.

The banks followed the leader. Bank of America refused to cooperate without a subpoena. JPMorgan blamed everything on Staley, declared everyone else acted with integrity — a claim contradicted by the unsealed documents in the report itself — and then refused to answer two dozen follow-up questions. Both JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank refused to hand over the deposition transcript of Paul Morris, the banker who managed Epstein at both institutions. BNY Mellon refused to cooperate at all.

Oh, and Epstein’s two relationship managers? Both recently left their jobs. One stepped down as a CEO in April 2026, right after the Epstein files library dropped. Voluntary departures or terminations? Nobody’s saying.

Part Five: The CBS Problem

Which brings us to Tiffany Network HQ.

On March 26, 2026, Wyden sat down in a Senate Finance hearing room for a taped interview with Sharyn Alfonsi — a 60 Minutes correspondent with two decades at CBS and more than a decade on the flagship. The interview was part of a broader 60 Minutes investigation into the conduct of Wall Street banks and the U.S. Virgin Islands government regarding Epstein. This wasn’t a maybe-someday pitch. It was in production. The senator was on tape.

Rewind five months. October 2025: David Ellison — son of Larry Ellison, one of the wealthiest and most Trump-aligned men on Earth — completes his takeover of Paramount and CBS. He installs Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News. What follows is a purge of 60 Minutes veterans: Scott Pelley, Tanya Simon, Cecilia Vega... and Sharyn Alfonsi.

Alfonsi’s firing came in May, after she publicly torched Weiss for stalling her segment on Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison — a delay Alfonsi called “political” in an internal email. That segment eventually aired. The Epstein one didn’t.

Wyden put it in the report under a heading you don’t usually see in Senate documents: the 60 Minutes interview is “currently being suppressed by CBS News Leadership.” He went further with The American Prospect, saying Ellison’s handpicked partisan lieutenant killed the segment and fired the lead reporter. And on the record: the MAGA buyout of media is aiding the administration’s Epstein cover-up.

CBS’s response? The suppression claim is “categorically false.” The story just, ahem, “didn’t come together” before the season ended in May. They’re “proud” of their Epstein coverage. Would they commit to airing the segment next season? They declined to say.

So let’s just line up what CBS is asking you to believe. A fully-taped sit-down with the senator who ran a three-year investigation into a billion dollars of Epstein money — the biggest Epstein financial story in years — simply ran out of time. The correspondent building it just happened to be fired amid a purge run by an editor installed by a Trump-allied owner. And the network that supposedly can’t wait to air it won’t say whether it ever will.

Maybe. Maybe it’s all a scheduling problem. And maybe Mary Erdoes typed “Y” because she was thinking about yogurt.

The Bottom Line

Every institution that touched this story had one job.

The banks had a legal duty to report suspicious activity. They sat on it for years — in JPMorgan’s case, six years and $1.3 billion worth.

The Treasury has a legal mandate to enforce those laws. It’s fining regional banks nine figures while refusing to hand a sitting senator the Epstein files it admits it has — files it already gave to the other party.

The Senate could subpoena all of it tomorrow on a bipartisan basis. Republicans blocked the bill and ghosted the requests, while tweeting about transparency.

And the press — the last backstop — got bought. The one national broadcast investigation into where Epstein’s money came from and where it went died in a drawer at CBS, and the reporter who built it is out of a job.

Wyden’s report ends with a to-do list: a DOJ criminal probe; investigations by the Treasury, the Fed, and the OCC; House Oversight subpoenas for the named bankers; and new laws with actual clawbacks for executives. Every item on that list requires the records Bessent won’t release and the airtime Weiss won’t schedule.

“Follow the money” has been the rallying cry of the Epstein case for seven years. Ron Wyden actually did it. And the response from Wall Street, the Treasury, the Senate GOP, and CBS News has been unanimous:

Stop following.

Don’t.

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