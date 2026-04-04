Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Hale MD, PhD's avatar
Patricia Hale MD, PhD
Apr 4

Having classmates who died in the Vietnam war, I remember how the government constantly lied to us about US soldier deaths and conflated enemy deaths to absurd numbers while we watched the war fail. We marched and marched with anger! Here I am again at 74 YO angry and marching again! I hate the military industrial complex rich evil billionaires !!!!

Reply
Share
9 replies
LinnieMac's avatar
LinnieMac
Apr 4

I am so effing outraged! Effing Maga republican spineless POS!

Reply
Share
4 replies
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture