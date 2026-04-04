APRIL 4, 2026 · BASED ON THE INTERCEPT INVESTIGATION BY NICK TURSE · DEANBLUNDELL.COM

Let me be absolutely crystal clear about what’s happening right now, because the mainstream media sure as hell isn’t going to say it this plainly: The United States government is lying to you about how many of your soldiers are coming home in body bags — or not coming home at all.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This isn’t a partisan hit job. This is a documented, sourced, dead-serious investigation by The Intercept’s Nick Turse, published April 1st — and there is nothing funny about it. According to multiple government insiders speaking on background, CENTCOM — the U.S. Central Command overseeing the entire Middle East theatre — is running what can only be described as a full-on casualty cover-up.

Nearly 750 American service members have been wounded or killed in the Middle East since October 2023. Seven. Hundred. And. Fifty. That number includes the ongoing Iran War that kicked off on February 28, 2026. And the Pentagon’s official response? Crickets. Outdated press releases. Stonewalled journalists. And a Secretary of Defence — sorry, “Secretary of War” — who apparently thinks a prayer at a press conference is a substitute for actually protecting the people under his command.

The Numbers Don’t Lie.

The Pentagon Does.

Here’s how the lie works, and it’s almost elegant in its brazenness. On Monday, April 2nd, CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins released a statement saying “approximately 303 U.S. service members have been wounded” since Operation Epic Fury began. Fine. Except that number was three days old the moment they sent it. It didn’t include the 15 troops who were just hit in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia the previous Friday. The Intercept asked CENTCOM for updated figures. You know what they got? Nothing. Silence. The communication equivalent of a middle finger.

And the confirmed death toll? CENTCOM flat-out refused to provide one. The Intercept pieced it together themselves: six soldiers killed when a makeshift operations center in Kuwait took a direct hit. Six more people died when a KC-135 refuelling aircraft went down in Iraq. Another soldier was killed on March 1st in Saudi Arabia. The Pentagon’s publicly acknowledged number? Thirteen. The Intercept’s number: no less than fifteen, and likely climbing.

This is, quite obviously, a subject that Hegseth and the White House want to keep under major wraps.— Anonymous U.S. Defence Official, speaking to The Intercept

That quote is not from a Democrat operative or a resistance Twitter account. That is a career defence official, someone inside the machine, so disgusted with what they’re seeing that they risked their career to say it out loud. They know. They just don’t want you to know.

What Happened to Transparency?

Here’s a detail that should make your blood boil. Under the Biden Pentagon — and you know I’m not here to defend the Biden administration — reporters who asked about casualties got actual answers. Detailed chronologies. The outpost struck. The type of attack. Whether there were casualties and how many. Cumulative counts broken down by country. Specific. Accountable. Traceable.

Under Hegseth’s Pentagon? The Intercept asked CENTCOM for even a basic count of how many U.S. bases had been attacked since the Iran War began. The spokesperson’s response, in full: “We have nothing for you.”

That’s not operational security. That’s not classified information. That’s not protecting troops in the field. That is a government actively hiding the cost of a war from the people paying for it and the families living through it.

American Soldiers Are Hiding in Hotels or Being Evacuated by The Thousands.

Read that again. Let it land. American service members — the men and women Pete Hegseth prays over on camera — have been forced to abandon military bases and shelter in hotels and office buildings across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and beyond. Not because they chose to. Because Iranian drone and missile strikes made the bases too dangerous to occupy normally.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi posted publicly on X: “U.S. soldiers fled military bases in GCC to hide in hotels and offices.” He called on Gulf hotels to refuse bookings to American military officers because hosting them made civilian guests targets. The enemy is mocking your troops on social media. And your Secretary of Defense is holding prayer sessions.

Retired General Joseph Votel — a former CENTCOM commander, a man who has spent decades commanding forces in this exact theatre — told The Intercept point-blank that putting troops in hotels and office buildings “could turn normal civilian infrastructure into military targets for the regime.” He added: “I think this really complicates command and control and could affect unit cohesion and effectiveness.”

The Timeline of Failure

This Is What Betrayal Looks Like.

Weeks ago, Hegseth stood next to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and told the American public the U.S. would have “complete control” of Iranian airspace in under a week. Trump said in a prime-time address — 48 hours before an F-15 was shot down — “They have no anti-aircraft equipment. We are unstoppable as a military force.”

The President of the United States told the American people that Iran had no air defences. Then Iran shot down a manned American fighter jet and an A10. The second crew member is still missing as of this writing. Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces are hunting him. And the administration is calling it “a fluke.”

Military analyst Jennifer Kavanagh told The Intercept exactly what accountability looks like: “CENTCOM and the White House should be providing accurate and timely information on the costs and casualties involved in this war. After all, it is American taxpayers who are funding it and U.S. economic wellbeing that is being undermined by it.”

She’s right. But accountability requires shame. And shame requires the ability to feel it. This administration has demonstrated, repeatedly, that it feels none.

The Part That Should Destroy You.

If you include the contractor casualty numbers — and there’s no reason you shouldn’t, these are Americans working on U.S. bases — the 2024 CENTCOM area alone saw 18 contractors killed and over 3,700 with serious non-fatal injuries requiring more than a week away from work. Factor those in with the current military figures and the total count of Americans hurt in this theatre of operations could top 13,600.

Thirteen thousand, six hundred people. That’s not a footnote. That’s a catastrophe being laundered through press release silence and prayer-session optics.

And here’s the kicker — the thing that should make every Republican who sold their soul for this administration genuinely reckon with what they’ve enabled: insiders at the Pentagon are furious. This isn’t leaking from the left. This is leaking from people inside the military and defense establishment who watched Hegseth bow his head and pray for God’s protection over the troops, while knowing damn well that adequate physical protection — the kind that hardened bases and better counter-drone systems provide — was never prioritized. Never demanded. Never delivered.

The Iran War is a month old. The casualties are real. The lies are documented. The silence from the mainstream press is deafening. Share this. Talk about it. Demand answers. Because the men and women on those bases sure as hell deserve better than a prayer and a cover-up.

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