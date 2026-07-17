Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Caroline's avatar
Caroline
8h

How can anyone even think of travelling to the US when this is now their reality?

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Deborah Hunter's avatar
Deborah Hunter
8h

He looks like the typical MAGA man. White, fat, beard and unattractive. My heart breaks particularly for his 3 year old daughter. My father was killed in a car accident when I was 4. This was in 1954. Everyone I knew at the time had a dad except me. Divorce was pretty uncommon then as well as single parent households. I don't remember him. It was an event that haunted me growing up. This poor child saw her father killed. I was spared that. I just don't understand why this government can not be stopped. What has become of us?

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