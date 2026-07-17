July 17, 2026

Let me tell you about David Brouillette.

Not because I want to. Because his own ex-wife, his own daughter, and hundreds of pages of Maine family court records are screaming it, and the federal government’s official position is “we will never confirm or deny” — which is government-speak for please stop looking.

On July 13th, an ICE officer shot and killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine. 26 years old. Food delivery driver. Married. Legally authorized to work in the U.S. His 3-year-old daughter was there. His wife dropped to her knees on the street.

And here’s the kicker: DHS confirmed to Senator Angus King that Guerrero wasn’t even the target of the warrant.

Wrong guy. Dead anyway. No body cameras — despite ICE getting $20 MILLION for them in April. The only reason we know anything is Ring doorbells and bystander phones, because apparently the neighbourhood’s home security budget is doing more oversight than the Department of Homeland Security.

The feds refused to name the shooter. The Portland Press Herald named him anyway: David Michael Brouillette, 37, of Gardiner, Maine. Hired by ICE in late 2025. A rookie.

Then his family started talking.

“He Asked Me To Lie For Him”

Brouillette’s first ex-wife, Ashley, told the Press Herald he called her after the shooting — admitted he did it — and then asked her for a favour.

“He was asking me to lie for him and to cover for his character. I told him that I was not going to lie for him.”

He told her it was justified because the guy “tried to hit him with his car.” She’d already watched the videos. She didn’t buy it. Her words: “In his head, it’s justified. He’s unusually calm about it.”

A man is dead, your kid watched it happen from the sidewalk of history, and your first phone call is witness prep. That tells you everything about the character he wanted covered.

She says she now believes the man was murdered. That’s her word. The FBI and the Maine AG will decide the legal one. But she knows him better than any of us, and she’s the one saying it.

The Paper Trail From Hell

This isn’t one bitter ex. The AP pulled hundreds of family court records from Augusta District Court. Here’s the highlight reel of the guy America trusted with a federal firearm:

His second ex-wife filed multiple requests for protective orders alleging he stalked and harassed her and physically and verbally abused his daughter. A judge granted one in 2021. Her plea, in writing: “Dave needs counseling or something for his PTSD & depression.”

Court filings describe him tackling his teenage daughter and smashing spaghetti in her hair. Dragging his daughter around the house while she cried.

Ashley says he threw boiling water at her while she was holding their baby. She says she divorced him in 2009 because he got violent after she got pregnant. She says the harassment and threats — including threats to kill her — continued after.

Relatives shared a voicemail with the AP from last winter — months before ICE handed him a badge — where he tells a family member he thinks someone should slit her throat.

An estranged relative says he was diagnosed with severe bipolar disorder as a kid, attempted suicide at 12, and was hospitalized repeatedly. His own 18-year-old daughter Madison told the AP she came home from school one day and he told her he’d been sitting on a stump with a gun to his head. Her quote: “If you don’t really, truly take care of yourself, there’s no way you can protect other people.”

An 18-year-old gets it. The Department of Homeland Security does not.

(For the lawyers: Brouillette says in court filings his second ex-wife “slandered” him. Sure, Dave. All of them. The judge who granted the protective order too, presumably.)

He Couldn’t Hold A Job At A VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

You want to know how employable this guy was before ICE scooped him up?

Army. National Guard. VA police in 2017. Corrections officer in Windham. DHHS. Truck driver — quit, told a judge, for health reasons. Then volunteer firefighter in Manchester, Maine — removed after two short stints over a shouting match with leadership and refusing to follow orders.

A guy who got bounced from an unpaid gig hauling hoses because he couldn’t take instructions was, months later, executing federal warrants with a loaded weapon in a residential neighbourhood at 7 a.m.

Ashley says when he told her late last year he’d been hired by ICE, she assumed he was having a mental health episode and didn’t believe him. His hiring was literally indistinguishable from a delusion to the person who knows him best. She only realized it was true when the shooting videos hit the internet.

He’s Not A Bad Apple. He’s The Recipe.

Here’s where it stops being about one guy, because Brouillette isn’t a glitch in the system. Right now, he IS the system.

ICE went on a $75 billion hiring bender — $50K signing bonuses, no degree required, recruiting age dropped to 18 — and doubled to 22,000 employees in under a year.

NBC News reported recruits were put into training before vetting was finished. ICE later discovered some had failed drug tests, had disqualifying criminal records, or hadn’t even submitted fingerprints. One recruit at the Georgia academy had a prior charge of strong-arm robbery and battery from a domestic violence incident. More than 200 recruits have been quietly dismissed.

A resigned ICE instructor came forward as a whistleblower calling the training program “deficient, defective and broken.” An AI screening tool reportedly misidentified applicants as having law enforcement experience, and roughly 200 new agents got shipped to field offices without proper training.

An AP review found at least two dozen ICE employees and contractors charged with crimes since 2020 — including a Cincinnati field office supervisor jailed after a judge found he’d violently assaulted his girlfriend for years, and an officer who admitted repeatedly sexually abusing a woman in his custody.

Senator Whitehouse is demanding answers about recruitment “laced with white-supremacist dog whistles” and warning the diluted standards make ICE a magnet for exactly the violent extremists the FBI has spent a decade warning about.

Guerrero was the second man killed by an ICE officer in a week — Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot at a Houston traffic stop days earlier — and it comes after Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in Minneapolis in January, where the feds spent months stonewalling state investigators.

DHS’s response to all of this? Vetting is “rigorous.” Wrongdoing isn’t “widespread.” And naming the officer who killed an innocent man is “doxxing.”

They allotted body camera money and didn’t put cameras on the agents. They demand transparency from a delivery driver’s immigration paperwork and offer none about the man who shot him.

The Bottom Line

A judge in Maine looked at David Brouillette’s behaviour in 2021 and decided a teenage girl needed legal protection FROM him. Four years later, the United States government looked at the same man and decided the public needed him armed.

Every red flag was public record. His family warned the military. His fire department pushed him out. The courthouse had a file cabinet full of receipts. All anyone had to do was LOOK — and either nobody did, or somebody did and hired him anyway. Pick whichever one terrifies you more, because there is no third option.

Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero delivered food, paid into Social Security, and raised a little girl in Biddeford. He wasn’t the target. He’s dead. His daughter watched.

The FBI, the DHS inspector general, and the Maine Attorney General are all investigating. Good. Investigate the shooting. Then investigate the signature on the hiring paperwork, because the shooting started the day someone approved that application.

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Sources: Associated Press, Portland Press Herald, Newsweek, NBC News, Reuters, CNN, Maine Morning Star, Augusta District Court records as reported by AP. Allegations described are per court filings and named/on-record family members; Brouillette has denied wrongdoing in court filings and investigations into the shooting are ongoing.