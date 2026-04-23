Dean Blundell

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Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
Apr 23

That argument was weeks ago . . . I'm confused. Obviously the #DirtyOldMan did not write this. Maybe he posted it? But it looks like it was authored by that vile racist ghoul stave miller to me.

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Stacy💫🧿♓️'s avatar
Stacy💫🧿♓️
Apr 23Edited

He has no value as a human being nor does the person, Miller I’m guessing, who wrote this disgusting shit. Dump doesn’t have the cognitive ability to focus for this long. He knows no history and is incoherent. The attempt by MiKKKer to make it sound like him is transparent af. The entire regime needs to be dragged and tried-we can’t make it 3 more years like this…period. He is right about one thing the constitution is outdated and needs to be redone.

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