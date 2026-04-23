Yesterday, the President of the United States attended Supreme Court oral arguments on birthright citizenship, went home, and wrote the single most racist, incoherent, fact-free document ever published by a sitting American President. He attacked a Chinese-American lawyer because of her ethnicity. He praised “Stonewall Jackson” — a Confederate general dead since 1863 — as his model for defying the Supreme Court. He invented a Founding Fathers chair that does not exist. He demanded a constitutional referendum that is not legal. He called the ACLU worse than Iran. He called developing countries “hellholes.” He used the word “vermin.” He mocked a Supreme Court Justice by misspelling her name. And he admitted his own poll was rigged in the same sentence he cited it. What follows is the full breakdown — and the conclusion is unavoidable. The President of the United States is not okay. Neither is the country.

I transcribed it word for word, so you don’t have to squint through your laughter and headshaking. America’s rapist, racist, pedophile felon President is deeply unwell.

“Welcome to the Savage Nation. Today’s brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth, and quite noticeable to me was that the person bringing the arguments in favor of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious. The ACLU is the head of the snake. They have been forever, and there they were again trying to turn America into a cesspool.

We all know that these arguments should not be conducted in the abstract of a courtroom. This is really not about law. This is about public opinion. Now, I could start arguing about the Constitution itself, and I’ll run into a stone wall with you. We can’t modify the Constitution because it’s written in stone, and if we do, they’ll take away our First and Second amendment, which is what they would do.

So that’s the problem. The Constitution was written before air travel, needless to say, before television, before the internet, before radio, and you could say, how relevant are some of these arguments when people are coming here by airplane in the ninth month of their pregnancy.

A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don’t have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. That there’s almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case.

No, they’re not like the European Americans of today and their ancestors.

The Irish integrated, the Italians integrated, the Polish integrated the Lithuanians, the Romanians, the Russians. They all integrated and became Americans in the melting pot. The idea of the melting pot is long over. It is now just a cash in pot.

We’ve gone from the melting pot to the chamber pot. As I said many years ago, you don’t have to go any further than any city in America to see what this has wrought upon this country. So to listen to these very wise, smart lawyers arguing in the abstract as to whether birthright citizenship should apply to anyone born here, no matter who their parents are, where their parents came from, is ludicrous to me, which is why I put up a poll on my social channels where I said, birthright citizenship should be subjected to a national vote. Not put in the hands of lawyers. Let the

They’re also abusing it. I used to be a great supporter of Indians in India until I opened my eyes up to what’s going on here. White men need not apply to jobs in the state of California. Nevermind in high tech. I don’t care what your qualifications are. You’re not getting a job at High Tech in California.

Your chances are nil. You have to be from India or China because almost all the internal mechanisms are set up to run by Indians and Chinese. I know it for a fact, and you don’t have to argue with it. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, don’t argue with me.

So I can ask you if you agree with me and I know the answer already. I see it on X. Simple question. Birthright citizenship. Should birthright citizenship be subjected to a national vote? Not put in the hands of lawyers? Should the citizens decide it’s running 78% to 21%. Admittedly, it’s a small sample. Admittedly it’s a biased sample. Okay, but watching the Supreme Court arguments made me very disturbed because we can’t leave it to a handful of lawyers to decide the future of our nation.

There’s a very famous case, and I think it was Stonewall Jackson, who after the Supreme Court ruled about the Cherokee removal, he disagreed with what the Supreme Court said. And he said, now that the court has decided, let them enforce, meaning, he said, go screw yourselves.

I hold all the power with the military. That’s what he said to the Supreme Court. Then, sure, let them come here and drop a baby in the ninth month on the doorstep and turn ‘em into an instant citizen and then bring in all the ancestors from India and from China.

Sure. Bring them all in. If that’s what happens, which is what I see what’s gonna happen. I think we need a Jackson as president, and I don’t mean Kentaji Jackson. We need someone to stand up to these lawyers. They’ve destroyed our nation.

Unbelievable what’s going on in my nation and my state. The corrupt state of California where fraud is so rampant that even Democrats are screaming about it. Even the Democrats are screaming about it. That’s my piece on birthright citizenship here on the Savage Nation.

I don’t see anyone giving you a cogent argument in favor of illegal immigrants dropping babies on the shore. Of course, you’re gonna get the racist who say it was okay with European Americans? Okay, fine. Yeah, I know all of the appointees are compromised only, there’s only a few hardcore conservative Americans on there, and the reason they do it is quite simple is because the legal profession is a closed circuit.

citizens decide. Of course I knew how it would go because I know what the people think. It’s 80-20. Yes, of course we should have a national referendum on this.

In California, we have propositions as rigged as they are that people get a chance to vote on certain propositions. When we vote against what the governor wants or what the vermin who run the state want, they find a cockamamie ACLU lawyer to overturn our vote anyway, which is where revolutions arise.

Because no longer can we take any more of this shit? I don’t like getting vulgar, but I can’t take it anymore. The country has been stolen from us by these effing lawyers. Shakespeare had it right. I didn’t like listening to all of their fine arguments without talking about the realities in place and how this has become a bankrupt welfare nation.

There is article after article about the abuse of the welfare system in the state of California. Great one Today in the California Post, you actually would not believe the extent of the fraud in this state. And a good portion of it is being conducted by immigrant front groups, all protected by ACLU, which is the most dangerous criminal organization in the history of America.

They’ve done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my un-humble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They’ve robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera.

So again, birthright citizenship is the question. I can’t take much more. I woke up and I saw what was going on and I said, I’m really glad that I could watch this. First, they made an issue of Trump showing up like it was illegal for the President of the United States to witness this. When it turns out, they said, oh, he is there to bully them.

Actually, they said, as we studied this, there was actually a chair put in there by the Founding Fathers in the Supreme Court for a president to sit in. So Trump is an activist president. That was no good either. Whatever he does is no good.

Earlier when I saw this going on and listened to the snake from the ACLU Ms. Wang, attorney Wang, she speaks so eloquently. Supreme Court arguments are just legal tricksters. I wrote about fighting each other. Our nation is being overrun with Chinese coming here just to drop a baby on our shores to then bring in the entire family. How about some common sense in a bankrupt nation. ACLU Attorney Wang is pushing to destroy our national identity, turn us into a colony of China, but it’s not limited to China, it’s also India.

They all work in their own world and they don’t want to be excluded from the events that the legal people have with each other. It’s the lawyers of the ACLU who have destroyed this nation. They’re always on the side of the criminal, not the cop, the criminal, not the victim, the illegal alien, not the legal citizen.

The ACLU is a gangster criminal organization. I’ve, for years, told you how this could be done, and I still don’t know why Trump hasn’t done it. He’s gone after other national enemies. For God’s sakes. He’s at war with Iran right now. I would say that the ACLU has done more damage to this nation than Iran has ever done directly to this nation.

The ACLU has done more damage to our borders, language and culture than Iran has done. The ACLU and their cockamamie lawyers have done more damage to America than the Mullahs in Iran have done to this nation.

Why can’t they be taken down under the RICO statutes? I’ve studied it. Racketeering Influence Corrupt Organization.

That’s the ACLU, by definition, where three or more people conspire, that’s all they do is conspire with money from Soros and other enemies of the state to bring this nation down and turn us into an unrecognizable cesspool, reminiscent of the worst third world dictatorships. Break the ACLU on the RICO statutes.

President Trump, please. I don’t think it’s gonna happen. They’re all afraid of them. I don’t know what it is. I don’t understand that. That’s one man’s opinion on the issue of birthright citizenship.

What does diversity mean anymore? Have you been to an emergency room at least recently? I have. See how you treated it in an ER room? It’s like the Tower of Babel. They’re milking the system dry. If one of them gets a runny nose, 15 of them come in there and they get a hundred thousand dollars treatment for nothing.

You ever see your bills after going to an ER room for a cut finger? You say, how could it be $30,000 for a cut finger? Who do you think is paying for the illegal aliens? You are in the hospitals. President Trump, one last appeal to you today. Please bust the ACLU under RICO statutes before there’s nothing left of this nation to save.