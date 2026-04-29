The Seashell Indictment: A Masterclass in Bootlicking Lawfare

On Tuesday, the Trump Justice Department indicted former FBI Director James Comey on federal charges of threatening to assassinate the President of the United States. The weapon? Seashells. A photograph, posted to Instagram nearly a year ago, of shells arranged on a North Carolina beach to read "86 47."

That's it. That's the entire alleged murder plot. Two Trump-appointed prosecutors — a U.S. Attorney sworn in by his own father and a Main Justice line attorney — convinced a grand jury that this Instagram post was, in fact, a serious expression of intent to kill the 47th President. It is one of the most embarrassing federal indictments in modern American history, it will collapse the moment it touches a real courtroom, and it is also exactly what it looks like: a politically motivated act of retaliation against one of Trump's most prominent critics, timed to bury the Epstein files, distract from the disastrous Iran war, and — under the cover of NSPM-7 — send an unmistakable message to every American heading into the 2026 midterms. Mock Trump, and we will find a way to charge you. Even with seashells.

Meet the Cast: Two Lawyers Who Drew the Short Straw

W. Ellis Boyle is the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He didn’t earn this job through some distinguished career as a prosecutor of presidential threat cases — he was appointed interim U.S. Attorney by Pam Bondi on August 7, 2025, after Biden appointee Michael Easley resigned. The optics are something else: Boyle was sworn in by his own father, longtime U.S. District Court Judge Terrence W. Boyle, at the federal courthouse in Raleigh. Daddy administered the oath.

And what’s Daddy’s pedigree? Terrence W. Boyle was confirmed as a federal District Court judge in 1984 after being nominated by Ronald Reagan, and his background includes serving in 1973 as a legislative assistant to then-U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms — yes, that Jesse Helms, the segregationist senator from North Carolina. Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Ellis Boyle was at the Raleigh law firm Ward and Smith doing business litigation, served as general counsel for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and represented Republican interests in several recent political lawsuits. He’s a Republican operative-lawyer with a Helms-protégé judge for a father, parachuted into a U.S. Attorney’s office to do exactly the kind of thing he just did. And he needs to mix in a salad once in a while.

Matthew R. Petracca is the line prosecutor whose name is on the indictment — an assistant U.S. attorney in the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. Notably, this case wasn’t entrusted to a career prosecutor in the Eastern District of North Carolina; it was handed to a Main Justice attorney sent down to do the deed. That alone tells you something. Career prosecutors in EDNC apparently weren’t lining up to put their names on this thing

These are the two men who looked at a photograph of seashells and said: Yes, let’s make federal history with this one.

What “86” Actually Means (Spoiler: Not Murder)

The indictment alleges Comey threatened to kill the President because he posted a picture of shells arranged into “86 47.” Here’s the thing every bartender, line cook, and waiter in America has known for about a hundred years:

To “86” something means to remove it from the menu, throw it out, eject it, or get rid of it. It’s restaurant slang. “86” can mean to eject, dismiss or remove someone or something, while “47” refers to Trump being the 47th President. The phrase has been used in diners, bars, and kitchens for generations to mean “we’re out” or “kick this person out.” Bouncers 86 unruly patrons. Chefs 86 the salmon when they run out. Comey said he didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence — because, historically and overwhelmingly, they don’t.

Could “86” theoretically mean kill? Sure, in some niche underworld slang from decades ago, just as “ice” can mean kill, “whack” can mean kill, and “rub out” can mean kill. By the indictment’s logic, every restaurant manager who’s ever told a server “86 the special” is also threatening murder. Should we be locking up the entire National Restaurant Association? Or Matt Gaetz?

The phrase “86 47” is, in current American political usage, an anti-Trump political slogan that millions of people have put on T-shirts, bumper stickers, hats, signs at rallies, and yes — Instagram posts. It means “vote him out,” “throw the bum out,” “next one, please.” It is the political descendant of “Dump Trump,” “Lock Him Up,” and every other slogan humans have come up with since slogans existed. It’s protected political speech — exactly the kind the First Amendment was written to protect.

Why This Indictment Is Going to Faceplant in Federal Court

There are three fatal problems, and any first-year law student could spot them:

1. The Watts standard. In Watts v. United States (1969), the Supreme Court held that political hyperbole — even crude, distasteful political hyperbole directed at the President — is protected speech, not a true threat. The defendant in Watts literally said, at an anti-war rally, that if drafted, “the first man I want to get in my sights is L.B.J.” The Court tossed the conviction. If “the first man I want in my sights is the President” isn’t a true threat, then seashells on a beach with a number on them is not even in the same galaxy.

2. The Counterman standard. In Counterman v. Colorado (2023), the Supreme Court established a recklessness standard for true-threats cases, requiring the government to show that the defendant consciously disregarded a substantial risk that his communications would be viewed as threatening violence. The government has to prove that Comey subjectively understood that a photo of shells reading “86 47” would be perceived as a death threat. He posted it with the caption “Cool shell formation on my beach walk” and took it down when people complained. That is the textbook opposite of someone consciously disregarding a substantial risk that his post would be read as a death threat.

3. The “reasonable recipient” fiction. The indictment’s central magic phrase is that “a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.” Read that again. A reasonable recipient familiar with the circumstances. Translation: “If you assume the worst possible interpretation, ignore the obvious political-speech meaning, and pretend a 65-year-old former FBI Director would announce his presidential assassination plot via seashell photography on Instagram, then yeah — totally a threat.”

Even legal observers across the political spectrum agree this is weak. Prosecutors will face a high legal bar to prove that the Instagram post constituted a “true threat” under the standard the Supreme Court set in 2023. Michael Moore, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia under Obama, put it bluntly: this is not Comey saying “I am going to kill him.” Rep. Ted Lieu called it a ridiculous indictment and predicted the DOJ will lose in court — again.

The “again” is doing a lot of work in that sentence — because this is the second time the Trump DOJ has tried to indict Comey. The first one already imploded. This one will too.

The Distraction Theory — But It’s Bigger Than Epstein and Iran

Yes, of course this is happening against a backdrop of stunning Trump scandals. One month after the deadline set by Congress for the Justice Department to release all files on Jeffrey Epstein, the Trump administration has made available less than 1% of them. Pam Bondi, who handled the Epstein files, was removed from her post on April 2, 2026, with analysts agreeing that her handling of the Epstein files had become a growing political problem for the administration. The Iran war — launched on transparently flimsy pretexts — has been characterized by serious analysts as having very little strategic rationale and being all about domestic politics, with one former Israeli diplomat noting that Trump’s approval numbers are the worst they’ve ever been and that searches for the Epstein files have plummeted since the war started.

So yes: the Comey indictment is timed to dominate a news cycle that would otherwise be focused on Epstein, on Bondi’s firing, on the Iran disaster, on the WHCA shooting, on tanking approval numbers, and on the fact that the Trump DOJ is now run by his former personal defense attorney, Todd Blanche — who was elevated to acting AG after Bondi was fired and who held the press conference announcing this absurd indictment.

But it’s bigger than that. It’s NSPM-7 in action.

NSPM-7 and the Criminalization of Political Dissent

National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, titled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence,” was issued by Trump on September 25, 2025, in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. The memorandum identifies “anti-Christian,” “anti-capitalism,” and “anti-American” views as potential indicators that a group or person will commit domestic terrorism. As civil liberties groups have pointed out, the memo is a fever dream of conspiracies and outright falsehoods that stitches together a few disparate, serious acts of actual or attempted criminal conduct with First Amendment-protected beliefs and protests against the President, and wrongly conflates them as “political violence.”

Under the logic of NSPM-7, the administration categorizes views it equates with “anti-Americanism,” “anti-Christianity,” “extremism on migration,” “extremism on race,” “extremism on gender,” or opposition to what it regards as “traditional American views on family, religion, and morality” as potential domestic terrorist threats. Whether one agrees or disagrees with those views, the First Amendment unambiguously protects them.

Now combine that with the 2026 reality: the MAGA movement has begun openly threatening anyone — including conservatives — who criticizes Trump on the merits ahead of the midterms. The message from the Trump DOJ to every former federal official, every governor, every senator, every journalist, every comedian, every random citizen with an Instagram account, is unmistakable:

“If you mock Trump publicly — even with seashells — we can find a federal statute and put your name on an indictment.”

That’s the chilling effect. A federal felony charge for Instagram seashells means anyone with a creative protest sign at a No Kings rally, anyone with “86 47” on their car, anyone wearing the wrong t-shirt at the wrong rally, has to wonder: Could that be me? And that is the entire point. This isn’t really about convicting James Comey. It is about making everyone else afraid to be the next Comey.

The Most Embarrassing Paragraph in Recent Federal Legal History

“...he publicly posted a photograph on the internet social media site Instagram which depicted seashells arranged in a pattern making out ‘86 47’...”

This is real. A real federal indictment, signed by real federal prosecutors, brought before a real federal grand jury, in the year 2026. Seashells. Two grown men with law degrees from Wake Forest and wherever Petracca went signed their names to a document arguing that a photograph of seashells in the sand constitutes a “true threat” to assassinate the President of the United States.

Imagine the brief Petracca will have to write. Imagine arguing this to Judge Flanagan with a straight face. Imagine the cross-examination of the Secret Service agents who interviewed Comey: “Agent, in your professional judgment, was this beach a known staging ground for presidential assassination?”

Imagine writing the jury instructions. “Members of the jury, you must determine whether a reasonable recipient familiar with the circumstances would have interpreted the gastropod-based numerical arrangement as a sincere expression of intent to commit murder...”

The defense will not need a thunderclap closing argument. They will simply project the photograph of the shells onto a giant screen, point at it, and say: “The government wants you to send a man to federal prison for this.”

That’s it. That’s the whole defense. Game over.

How This Ends

Comey’s lawyers will move to dismiss. The motion will likely cite Watts, Counterman, Elonis, Virginia v. Black, and probably the dictionary definition of “86.” Even if Judge Flanagan denies the motion (unlikely), even if a jury convicts (vanishingly unlikely with the Counterman standard), the Fourth Circuit will reverse it. If somehow the Fourth Circuit affirms, the Supreme Court — even this Supreme Court — will not let a felony conviction stand for a man who posted a beach photo with a political slogan in seashells. Roberts and Kavanaugh aren’t going to be the votes that gut Watts.

In the meantime, Comey gets to do exactly what he’s already doing: standing in front of a camera and saying he’s still innocent, still not afraid, and still believes in the independent federal judiciary. He becomes a folk hero. The slogan “86 47” goes from anti-Trump bumper sticker to international symbol of resistance. Every newscaster in America explains to their audience what “86” means in slang. Sales of seashell-themed protest merch go through the roof.

And W. Ellis Boyle and Matthew Petracca will have their names attached to one of the most embarrassing, legally illiterate, politically motivated indictments in modern American history — for the rest of their professional lives. Bar associations will discuss this case in ethics seminars. Law professors will teach it as the textbook example of what happens when prosecutors abandon prosecutorial discretion to please a king.

Two bootlicking Trump lawyers tried to indict a former FBI Director over a picture of seashells. That is the sentence. That is the entire sentence. And no amount of legal jargon, “reasonable recipient” hand-waving, or NSPM-7 cosplay can hide how absolutely, hilariously, world-historically pathetic it is.

LOL, indeed.

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