Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Suel J's avatar
Suel J
4d

Another embarrassment. Another waste of time and money. The trump legacy. Lies and corruption.

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Jo Kurtz's avatar
Jo Kurtz
4d

How petty to indict someone over seashells! Darker is the possibility that 47 just wanted a mug shot and perp walk (read that this morning so not an original thought). Not a fan of Comey's but this does border on the ridiculous. Why not feed some hungry children with those wasted dollars?

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