Let’s start with the quote, because it tells you everything about where the most powerful military on Earth is being steered from.

Wednesday morning, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched a surprise ballistic missile attack at a U.S. base in Jordan — an attack American troops had minutes to shoot down — the President of the United States went on Fox News and announced his strategy to the world:

“We are going to beat the fking sh*t out of them.”

That’s it. That’s the doctrine. Five months into a war he promised would be a “short-term excursion,” with 50,000 American service members deployed to the region, the Commander-in-Chief’s strategic vision is a threat you’d hear in a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot at 1 a.m.

And then he did it. Wednesday night, CENTCOM hit dozens of IRGC targets across Iran — command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal defence sites. The five-day “pause” for negotiations? Dead. Oil jumped nearly 6% before lunch. And this time the Saudis flew with us, joining U.S. strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that killed at least 20 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces and wounded 32 more, per the militia. Saudi Arabia’s defence minister was literally in Washington on Wednesday meeting Vance and Trump to coordinate the next round.

So now it’s not a war. It’s a franchise. And it just opened a new location.

Egypt Is In The Blast Radius Now

On Wednesday, a drone hit the port of Damietta on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast — Egypt’s LNG hub — setting fire to a floating gas storage-and-regasification vessel and an LNG tanker. Nobody has claimed it. Nobody had to. Egypt — a country that spent this entire war condemning attacks on the Gulf while publicly begging Trump to end it, a country that pointedly refused to pick a side — just had its energy infrastructure struck for the first time.

Understand what that means. Iran has already blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis are squeezing the Bab el-Mandeb and hitting Saudi pipelines. Energy analysts told PBS the Damietta strike is a message that the Suez Canal — the third global shipping chokepoint — is now on the menu. One regional expert told CNN it’s Tehran saying: we can go much further than our borders.

Three chokepoints. One planet’s energy supply. A president negotiating via f-bombs.

Behind Closed Doors, He Knows

Here’s the part the White House really doesn’t want you reading. NBC News reported this week — and multiple outlets have since confirmed — that Trump erupted at his own national security team, screaming expletives at them over the lack of progress and the garbage options in front of him.

“After all this time, there is no unity,” one U.S. official told NBC. A Trump ally put it even more plainly: “The president is exasperated. I don’t think he believed it was going to be this difficult… There was not a real strategy for how long or what they should do to get to the endpoint.”

There was not a real strategy? They started a war with a country of 90 million people — a war that opened February 28 with strikes that killed Ayatollah Khamenei himself — and there was no plan for how it ends.

And now the options his own military has laid out are, per the reporting and every credible analyst: (1) quit and hand Iran the Strait of Hormuz, (2) put American boots on the ground — the Marine Expeditionary Units and elements of the 82nd/101st Airborne are already staged — or (3) escalate the bombing into civilian infrastructure because the military target list is running dry, while U.S. interceptor stockpiles are reportedly depleted. One official’s words to NBC: “We’ve had a series of tactical victories, but we’re facing a strategic defeat.”

Nearly 70% of Americans oppose this war. A U.S. strike on a school in Minab killed 168 children — a Democratic congresswoman called it a “war crime” and a “national shame” on CNN this week, and the Pentagon’s own investigation has been sitting in a drawer for months.

This Is What You Voted For. Literally. Item By Item.

None of this is bad luck. Every piece of this machine was assembled on purpose.

This is what happens when you make a Fox News weekend anchor Secretary of Defense. Pete Hegseth — a man confirmed by a tiebreaker vote amid sworn allegations of excessive drinking (which he denied) and zero experience running anything bigger than a segment — declared on day 14 of this war that Iran’s military was “destroyed” and “made combat ineffective.” Senator Jon Ossoff made him eat that quote under oath last week while Iranian missiles were still flying. Five months later, the “destroyed” military just forced the U.S. Navy to intercept a ballistic missile barrage with minutes to spare.

This is what happens when you fire everyone whose job was to say “no.” In February 2025, this administration purged the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr. The Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti. The Air Force Vice Chief. And — this is the one people forget — the top JAG lawyers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the military’s legal conscience, whom Hegseth openly dismissed as potential “roadblocks.” Add the mass firing of inspectors general and you’ve built a war machine with the brakes ripped out at the factory.

This is what happens when you pick your top general for loyalty. Trump has told the story himself, repeatedly, on stage: that Dan Caine — a retired three-star he reached down to elevate over every four-star in the building — once put on a MAGA hat and told him “I’ll kill for you, sir.” Caine testified to the Senate that he never said it. Take your pick of which version is worse: a chairman who said it, or a president who fantasizes that he did — and hired him based on the fantasy. Either way, when reports surfaced that Caine had warned about the risks of war with Iran, Trump publicly slapped them down and insisted his chairman believes it “will be something easily won.” Easily won. Month six.

And this is what happens when the man at the top is a 34-count convicted felon — falsifying business records, a unanimous Manhattan jury, May 2024 — who a civil jury found raped E. Jean Carroll, conduct the federal judge in that case wrote was, in plain American English, rape. That is not name-calling. That is the adjudicated record of the person whose gut feeling now decides whether Egypt burns and whether the 82nd Airborne walks into Iran.

The Bill Is Here

The generals who would have objected: fired. The lawyers who would have flagged the war crimes: fired. The Secretary of Defense: cast, not vetted. The Chairman: chosen from a loyalty anecdote. The President: legally established to be exactly who he told you he was, out loud, for a decade.

Every warning was given. Every warning was called hysteria. And now American troops have minutes to shoot down incoming missiles, the Suez is in play, kids are dead in Minab, and the man in charge is screaming profanities at the very yes-men he hired because there’s nobody left in the room capable of telling him the truth: there is no good way out, and he built the room that way.

The rest of us are officially out of I-told-you-so’s.

We’re just left with the invoice.

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Sources: CNN live coverage (July 29–30), NBC News, Axios, PBS NewsHour, CNBC, The Washington Post, The Independent, and sworn congressional testimony. Every quote above is from the public record.