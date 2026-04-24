Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jane's avatar
Jane
Apr 24

Musk is a VERY bizarre human - is he even human ??

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Wendy Shelley
Apr 24

All of this mathematics makes my makes my brain sore. I’ve never trusted Elon Musk for anything, and this report makes it clear I never will. He continues to be a disaster and I feel sorry for those who bought his grift.

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