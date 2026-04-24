April 24, 2026

There are earnings calls that move a stock, and there are earnings calls that reveal a company. Tesla’s Q1 2026 call, held on Wednesday after the bell, was the second kind.

The headlines were kind. A “double beat.” Revenue up 16% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 against a $0.37 consensus. Shares ticked up in extended trading. By the next session’s close, though, the stock had rolled over 3.6% to $373.60, with trading volume running nearly 50% above its three-month average. Something on that call reached through the beat and unsettled the market.

Actually, several things did.

1. The Hardware 3 admission: a decade of promises, formally broken

For nearly ten years, Elon Musk told Tesla customers that the car they were buying already had everything it needed to eventually drive itself. As far back as October 2016, the company marketed “full self-driving hardware on all cars.” Owners paid $8,000, $10,000, sometimes $15,000 for a software upgrade that, they were assured, the existing computer could handle.

On Wednesday’s call, Musk retired that promise in a single sentence: Hardware 3, he conceded, simply does not have the capability to achieve unsupervised Full Self-Driving. He added that he wished it were otherwise and explained that HW3’s memory bandwidth is roughly one-eighth of Hardware 4’s — an architectural gap no over-the-air update can close.

The scale of the mess is hard to overstate. Hardware 3 shipped in roughly four million vehicles sold between 2019 and early 2023. Tesla’s head of Autopilot, Ashok Elluswamy, said a “V14-lite” build will reach those cars by late June, bringing some features but not unsupervised autonomy. For customers who want the real thing, Tesla is offering two paths: a discounted trade-in toward a new HW4 vehicle, or a retrofit that replaces both the onboard computer and the cameras, done at “microfactories” Tesla plans to stand up in major cities.

The remedy Tesla is offering the customers it sold unfulfillable promises to is the opportunity to buy another Tesla at a discount, or to pay for a physical replacement of hardware that was sold to them as sufficient.

Investor Ross Gerber, a long-time Tesla holder who has turned critical, put it bluntly on social media: HW3 owners got screwed. The legal exposure is not hypothetical. Tesla itself has disclosed about 1.28 million active FSD subscriptions; the number of owners who paid outright for FSD on HW3 over the years runs into the hundreds of thousands. Multiply that by five-figure purchase prices and the liability theory is obvious. Class-action lawyers are already circling.

Musk also conceded that unsupervised FSD for consumer vehicles won’t begin a gradual, geography-limited rollout until Q4 2026 at the earliest — yet another push of a deadline that has now been moved, by my count, more times than any CEO deadline in modern corporate history.

2. The “double beat” is doing a lot of heavy lifting

Peel back the headline and the quarter looks thinner.

Tesla posted $22.39 billion in revenue and $477 million in GAAP net income. That’s a 2.1% net margin on a company the market still values at roughly $1.4 trillion. Non-GAAP net income of $1.45 billion is the figure management wants you to anchor on, but the gap — over $950 million per quarter — is almost entirely stock-based compensation, a real cost to shareholders paid in dilution rather than cash.

More troubling is the composition of what profit there was. Independent analyses of the filing suggest the vast majority of Q1 GAAP earnings came from non-core, non-repeatable sources: roughly $297 million after tax from regulatory credit sales, plus another $173 million from trimming Bitcoin holdings. Strip those out, and Tesla’s core automotive and battery businesses generated on the order of $21 million in profit for the entire quarter. On $22.4 billion of revenue. From the company Wall Street insists is about to dominate autonomy, robotics, and energy.

Regulatory credits, notably, are disappearing in the US and Canada, which removed Tesla from their green rebate program a year ago. Musk has said so himself. That Q1 cushion won’t be there in future quarters.

The automotive business is also getting smaller. Tesla delivered 358,023 vehicles in Q1, missing consensus by roughly 7,600 units and falling 14.4% sequentially from Q4 2025. Production was 408,386 — a gap of more than 50,000 vehicles that went straight into inventory. Global days-of-supply jumped to 27 from 10 just two quarters earlier. A company that for years prided itself on building essentially to order is now sitting on a five-figure pile of unsold cars.

California — Tesla’s single most important US market and its long-standing demand bellwether — tells the clearest story. Registrations fell 24.3% year over year in Q1 2026, the steepest decline of any brand in the state, against an overall California market that was down 8.9%. That’s the tenth consecutive quarterly decline in Fremont’s backyard. The federal EV tax credit has expired. Hybrids now outsell EVs in California. Tesla’s share of the state ZEV market keeps shrinking, and no competitor has scaled to absorb the lost volume, so the category itself is contracting.

This isn’t seasonality. It isn’t a Model Y refresh wobble. It’s a trend.

3. The capex bomb nobody wanted to talk about

Three months ago, CFO Vaibhav Taneja guided 2026 capital expenditures to “over $20 billion.” On Wednesday, he raised it to over $25 billion. A $5 billion increase in a single quarter, delivered casually on the call.

For context: Tesla spent roughly $8.6 billion on capex in 2025 and $11.3 billion in 2024. A $25 billion-plus 2026 budget is roughly triple the 2025 run rate. Q1 alone came in at $2.49 billion, up 67% year over year. Taneja effectively told investors Tesla will run negative free cash flow for the balance of the year as it builds out AI compute, battery capacity, Cybercab tooling, Optimus lines, and semiconductor supply.

Here’s the arithmetic nobody on the bull side wants to do out loud. Tesla generated about $1.4 billion of free cash flow in Q1 and has been producing around $6 billion of annual free cash flow in recent years. A $25 billion capex plan against that base means one of three things eventually happens: Tesla burns cash (the $44.7 billion cash pile shrinks fast at that pace), Tesla issues debt (it already added billions in the quarter), or Tesla issues equity, which dilutes shareholders and spreads whatever earnings arrive across more shares.

None of those three is priced into $373 a share.

4. What you are actually paying for

Strip away the theater and ask what the Tesla price tag is really buying you.

The auto business generates 16% revenue growth off a depressed base, is losing market share in its most important state, is sitting on a two-and-a-half-month inventory overhang, and produced maybe $21 million of underlying operating profit in Q1 once credits and Bitcoin trading are removed. A best-in-class global automaker might deserve a mid-teens multiple on that. Tesla’s auto segment, honestly valued, is worth a small fraction of its current enterprise value.

Energy storage had record gross margins, but deployments collapsed to 8.8 GWh from 14.2 GWh a quarter earlier. It’s a good business, but it’s a $10 billion revenue business growing unevenly, not a $500 billion story.

So the rest of the market cap — effectively all of it — is the robotaxi and Optimus story.

Put a real-world number on that. In February, Waymo raised $16 billion at a $126 billion post-money valuation. Waymo operates commercial driverless service in six US metros, completed over 14 million paid rides in 2025, has driven more than 127 million rider-only autonomous miles, is expanding to 20+ additional cities in 2026, including London and Tokyo, and is already running more than 400,000 paid rides a week. It is, by every public measure, the runaway leader in autonomous ride-hail.

The market has priced that leader — at a moment of accelerating commercial scale, with Alphabet’s balance sheet behind it — at $126 billion.

Tesla’s robotaxi footprint, meanwhile, consists of a small supervised pilot in Austin, newly launched unsupervised rides in Dallas and Houston, a Cybercab that isn’t in volume production, and an admission on Wednesday that robotaxi revenue “will not be super material this year.” Even if you generously assume Tesla eventually matches Waymo’s current valuation on autonomy alone — which it is not close to doing today — $126 billion spread across roughly 3.75 billion shares is $33 a share of robotaxi value.

Do the sum of the parts honestly. Auto at a respectable but realistic multiple: maybe $20 a share. Energy and services: another $10–$15. Robotaxi at full-Waymo credit: $33. Optimus as optionality: throw in something, but know you’re speculating.

You do not get to $373 without believing Tesla will do what Waymo has spent a decade doing, several times over, starting from a standstill, while simultaneously dominating humanoid robotics and refinancing a $25 billion annual capex plan without meaningful dilution.

5. The pattern every veteran investor recognizes

Tesla is not a fraud. It is a real company that builds real cars, runs real factories, and has real technology. That is not the question.

The question is whether a real company producing 2.1% GAAP net margins, losing share in its best market, building inventory, increasing capex by 25% overnight, admitting its flagship autonomy promise was hardware-impossible for four million cars, and pushing its headline product milestone yet again, deserves to trade at roughly 250 times non-GAAP earnings and 700-plus times GAAP earnings.

Wednesday’s call didn’t introduce a new problem. It forced every problem out into the light at once. Old Tesla will never be autonomous. Ever.

The Hardware 3 admission is the symbolically important one, because it removes the get-out-of-jail-free card every Tesla bull has relied on for a decade: Musk’s timelines slip, but he eventually delivers. On HW3, he just said, on tape, in the clearest possible language, that he cannot deliver. Four million cars. Billions of dollars of customer payments. Gone. And to distract everyone, he rage-tweeted about immigration in the EU. Again.

Markets reprice narratives slowly, then all at once. This one has been stretching for a long time, and it finally started to tear on Wednesday night.

In Other Words…

Musk finally admitted something he’d been promising wasn’t true for ten years: about 4 million Teslas on the road today will never be able to fully drive themselves, even though owners paid up to $15,000 extra for that feature. His fix? Trade in your car for a new Tesla at a “discount,” or pay to have the computer and cameras physically replaced. Lawyers are already lining up.

Meanwhile, the company’s financial report looked good on the surface but was held up by one-time stuff — selling pollution credits, trimming Bitcoin — that won’t happen again. The actual car business barely made any money. Tesla is selling fewer cars in California (down 24%), has 50,000 unsold cars piling up on lots, and just told investors it plans to spend $25 billion this year while bringing in far less than that. That math only works if they borrow more or print new shares (which makes existing shares worth less).

And the big promise holding up Tesla’s sky-high stock price — that it’ll dominate self-driving taxis and robots — just got harder to believe. Waymo, which is years ahead and already giving 400,000 robotaxi rides a week, is valued at $126 billion. Tesla is valued at nearly $1.4 trillion, mostly on the promise that it’ll someday beat Waymo at Waymo’s own game, while admitting this week that its self-driving timeline just slipped again.

Bottom line: Tesla, the car company, is shrinking. Tesla, the “AI and robots” company, is still mostly a pitch. And the stock is priced as if both are already winning. AKA, Elon Musk is eternally full of shit, and now we all know.

The numbers cited here come from Tesla’s own Q1 2026 shareholder letter and SEC filings, the company’s earnings call, CNCDA California registration data, Waymo’s public disclosures, and mainstream reporting on all of the above.

Share