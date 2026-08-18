Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
4h

“Candles, code names and sleep aids,” Dean, I think you’ve come up with the name of your first novel.

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Anne McDermid's avatar
Anne McDermid
4h

I considered writing a detailed reply to this……

But then I gave up

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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