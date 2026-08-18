August 18, 2026

The Government Transparency Task Force just declassified the FBI’s Fang Fang files, and folks — it’s a lot.

The Government Transparency Task Force just declassified the FBI’s Fang Fang files, and folks — it’s a lot.

Quick recap for the newcomers: Christine “Fang Fang” Fang was a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who spent years cozying up to Bay Area politicians, bundling campaign cash, and placing interns like she was running a very sexy temp agency for the Ministry of State Security. Her parents, per an actual FBI memo, were known MSS intelligence officers. Espionage was the family business. And one of the politicians in her orbit was then-Congressman Eric Swalwell, who sat on the House Intelligence Committee — which is exactly where you want the guy at the centre of a honeypot investigation.

Now the details, because the details are chef’s kiss.

The code names. Before the FBI investigated Fang, they tried to recruit her — as a blind double agent who didn’t know she was working for the FBI. They built a fake company, sent an undercover employee to woo her starting with a meeting in Las Vegas, and got her to sign a contractor agreement in June 2013. Her code name? RUSTY THUMBS(LOLOLOLOLOLOL).

I have read that name forty times, and I still have questions.

Six days after the recruitment op ended, the bureau opened a criminal probe into the whole donations-for-interns scheme. That one they codenamed FRESHMAN FIFTEEN, which means somewhere in the J. Edgar Hoover Building there is an agent whose entire legacy is naming a Chinese espionage case after dorm weight gain, and I need to buy that person a beer.

The salacious stuff. Swalwell told agents in 2015 that he and Fang “hooked up” on a handful of occasions but never dated. The marquee encounter: she showed up at his apartment unannounced one evening, and — I need you to understand this is in a federal document — he barely remembers it because he’d taken an Ambien before she arrived (because it’s common practice to crush a sleeping pill before “she” arrives). The man’s defence against a Chinese intelligence operation is that he was chemically unavailable for it. Agents also asked whether candles were lit during the visit. He could not recall. An FBI agent asked a sitting congressman about the mood lighting of his alleged honeypot encounter and typed the answer into the permanent record of the United States government.

Am I the only person in American politics not on Ambien? And who takes Ambien before someone comes over for sex? Asking for a country.

Oh, and she kept suggesting he should really visit China sometime. Subtle as a gong.

Now the facts, because that’s the deal around here: the FBI investigated illegal straw donations, foreign money, bulk cash smuggling, and interns-for-access. They surveilled, ran the undercover op, interviewed Swalwell repeatedly — and in February 2017 dropped him as a subject, concluding they found no federal violation by him. The DOJ’s Public Integrity Section — run at the time by one Jack Smith, a name you may recall — declined to charge anyone. Fang left the country and was barred from returning. A House Ethics probe wrapped in 2023 without accusing Swalwell of anything.

Also worth noting: Kash Patel’s FBI dumped these decade-old files right as Swalwell runs for governor of California, after his lawyers sent a cease-and-desist calling it a political smear. So yes — the story is genuinely humiliating, AND the timing is genuinely a hit job. Two things can be true. That’s the whole point of this place.

The real scandal was always the counterintelligence one: a foreign operative with spy parents got that close to that many people, for that long, signed a contract with an FBI front company, and still walked. Everything else is candles, code names, and sleep aids.

Sleep tight, everybody. But maybe skip the Ambien if a Chinese spy is coming over for some sex. You’re welcome.

“Rusty Thumbs.” LOLOLOL.