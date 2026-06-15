Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Erin Bailey's avatar
Erin Bailey
4h

We saw the culmination of the “ugly American “ come to life last night

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
4h

“The Trumps would never chase grubby money?” You’ve GOT to be kidding! Any adjective you can think of to put before “money“ will do! Every dollar they ever made is/was GRUBBY.

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