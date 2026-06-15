June 15, 2026

So here’s the thing about a crime family throwing itself a $250-themed birthday carnival on federal property: somebody’s always going to try to make a buck off it. The only surprise on Sunday was how fast and how clumsy the alleged grab was.

Let me set the scene, because it’s stupid in the best possible way.

It’s June 14, 2026. Donald Trump turns 80. To celebrate the most American thing imaginable — himself — the White House bolts a literal UFC Octagon onto the South Lawn and hosts UFC Freedom 250, billed by the administration as “a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” Bruce Buffer in a star-spangled suit. Zac Brown Band on the anthem. A flyover. A weather delay because God, apparently, also has notes.

And then, a couple of hours before the first punch, the internet caught fire.

The DMs

UFC Hall of Famer and current color commentator Daniel Cormier — @dc_mma, verified, real account — posted screenshots of an alleged DM exchange with Eric Trump, then nuked the post about 15 minutes later. MMA reporter Adam Martin says he saw it live with his own eyes before it vanished, and so did half of fight Twitter, because nobody screen-grabs faster than degenerate MMA fans.

Per the screenshots that are now living rent-free on every timeline in America, the conversation goes like this. Eric opens warm and folksy:

“Hey Daniel, I’m gonna be attending UFC 250 tomorrow, saw you were casting, hope to see you there!”

Cormier, starstruck, replies like a golden retriever: “Yo eric didn’t expect a dm from you, excited to meet you and the family much love brother!!”

Sweet. Wholesome. And then Eric starts working the angle.

First it’s “Anything you can tell me about the fighters tomorrow? Who you got winning?” Cormier dodges — he likes to stay unbiased. Then “You placing any bets?” Cormier, who as a UFC broadcaster and promotional ambassador is literally prohibited from betting on the promotion, tells him no. Then Eric pivots to “Are any of the fighters injured that you know of?” — at which point Cormier, now visibly squinting through the screen, replies “I’m not quite sure why you’re asking me this but I think they’re all in good shape..”

And then the man just says the quiet part into a megaphone:

“I’ll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$”

$$. Dollar signs. Two of them. He typed the dollar signs.

Cormier’s alleged reply: “No none of our fights rigged and honestly I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that.” And the caption on the deleted post was peak self-righteous theater — that he refused to stay silent, wouldn’t tolerate “this type of insider behavior,” and “shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event.”

It’s perfect. It’s too perfect. Which brings us to the part where everyone starts lying.

Then everybody hit the panic button

Within minutes, this thing had thousands of reactions and the story flipped from “is the President’s son a degenerate inside-info hunter” to “wait, did any of this actually happen.”

Eric Trump came out swinging on X: “This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary.” He told the Wall Street Journal — and I want you to read this in the most punchable voice you can summon — “That is absolutely not me. I didn’t even know who the guy was… This is some kind of AI spoof. This is crazy.”

He didn’t know who Daniel Cormier was. A two-division UFC champion. At the UFC event. That his family was hosting. Sure, buddy.

Then the Trump Org comms boss Kimberly Benza rode in to declare the screenshots “fabricated,” AI-generated, and that it’s “actually insane that anyone would believe it was real.” When someone reasonably asked her why Cormier would fake DMs he’s a participant in, she shrugged: “You should ask him! I do not know him nor have access to him.” Cool. Great. Very airtight.

Meanwhile Cormier himself posted a cryptic “Are people really this dumb?” and deleted everything, which clarified absolutely nothing and somehow made it spicier.

And THEN the plot twist that nobody’s putting in the headline

Here’s the detail that quietly recontextualizes the whole circus, and most outlets buried it: later that same night, during the event, Cormier’s account started spamming links to a Trump-themed cryptocurrency with the message “The Masks Are Off.”

That is not a man “exposing insider behavior.” That is a hijacked account being puppeteered by a crypto scammer.

And if you follow this sport at all, you know this is a pattern. In the last year-plus we’ve watched the UFC’s own Instagram get hacked to shill a fake “$UFC” coin, Dustin Poirier’s X get hacked for a Solana scam, and Alex Pereira’s account post a suspiciously specific “I might retire” message that he later blamed on a hack — a hack Cormier himself publicly called BS on, for the record. Athlete account → smash-and-grab → fake token → rug pull. It’s an assembly line.

So the most boring, most likely explanation is also the most embarrassing for everyone: somebody compromised Cormier’s account, dropped a manufactured “scandal” to juice engagement and credibility, then cashed in with a crypto-pump later that night. The “rigged fights” DMs may well be AI-generated fakes — which, for once, is the explanation that helps Eric Trump, and he still managed to deliver it like a guy reading hostage demands off a napkin.

But here’s why it stuck anyway — and this is the actual point

A fabricated story only goes nuclear when it’s plausible. And the reason millions of people looked at “Trump kid begs for rigged-fight betting tips with dollar-sign emojis” and went “yeah, checks out” is that the Trumps have spent a decade making that the most believable sentence in America.

This is a family that treats every institution it touches as a vending machine. The man whose 80th birthday this was has been accused of running the biggest insider-trading operation in American history. The family’s been neck-deep in crypto grifts, meme coins, and “what’s in it for me” governance. So when an AI fake shows the son sniffing around a fixed fight for a few bucks, nobody’s first thought is “impossible, the Trumps would never chase grubby money.” Their brand did the forgery’s heavy lifting. When you’re that synonymous with the grift, you don’t even get the benefit of the doubt on the grifts you maybe didn’t commit.

And the punchline? Eric’s alleged “tip” was garbage anyway. He said he was eyeing the Lopes fight for an upset. Diego Lopes was the favorite — and Lopes went out in the opening bout of the night and knocked Steve Garcia stone-cold unconscious in the second round. No upset. The fake-or-real degenerate would’ve lost his shirt. Even in the hypothetical where Eric Trump is a fight-fixing mastermind, he’s a bad one.

Where this lands

Let’s be fair, because we do facts here, even when they’re inconvenient:

No DM has been independently verified. Screenshots are trivially fakeable in 2026, and the “Masks Are Off” crypto spam strongly suggests Cormier’s account was hacked.

Both men NOW deny it happened. Eric says AI. Cormier says “are people really this dumb.” Take from that what you will.

The UFC, asked about it, reportedly said it had “no clue.” Comforting, from the people running a cage on the President’s lawn.

So no, I’m not going to tell you Eric Trump definitely typed the dollar signs. The likeliest read is that this was a hack-and-scam op that hijacked a believable narrative.

But I am going to tell you that the only reason it worked — the only reason it traveled to 8 million views before the fights even started — is that the Trump family has made “shaking down a Hall of Famer for a rigged-fight tip at Dad’s birthday party” sound completely on-brand.

When the fake is indistinguishable from your reputation, the fake isn’t really the story.

The reputation is.

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