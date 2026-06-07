Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Gwenny's avatar
Gwenny
3h

Nah, I've believed it was staged too, since the beginning.

Look at the live feed of the men below the stage, waiting for the American Flag to raise. And least of not all, listen....to Trump asking for his platform shoes!!@ Get my shoes..get my shoes!!! Wtf people, wake up ! The man is fake, a fraud!

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Debbie Mclellan's avatar
Debbie Mclellan
3h

All staged. He wanted that photo for the wall in the Oval Office. I hope that photo and everything else he has touched is burned on the Whitehouse lawn for his bye-bye celebration. Hopefully sooner than later.

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