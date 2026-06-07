June 7, 2026

Almost two years after a 20-year-old climbed a roof in Butler, Pennsylvania and came a quarter-inch from killing a presidential candidate, the official story has hardened into something that sounds finished: lone gunman, eight shots, killed within seconds, motive unknown, case closed. But the documents that keep getting pried out of the FBI don’t read like a closed case. They read like a case where the most interesting sentences are the ones blacked out — and where the people demanding answers this weekend weren’t conspiracy theorists. They were across the political spectrum.

What the new records actually say

On June 5, 2026, the watchdog group Judicial Watch announced it had forced the FBI, through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, to release 48 heavily redacted pages. Inside is a July 17, 2024, FBI summary of interviews with deputies from the Butler County, Pennsylvania, Sheriff’s Office, conducted the day after the shooting.

One deputy told the FBI she had two email communications with Thomas Matthew Crooks. Per the summary, she didn’t recognize Crooks as his face saturated the news that weekend; she only checked her records after a New York Times reporter emailed her that Sunday night asking questions. She found the two emails. Both, the document says, were “in regard to” — and then the page goes dark. Redacted. She said she’d had no personal interaction with him.

So, a sworn law enforcement officer in the county where Trump was nearly killed had been emailing twice with the man who would try to kill him, and the subject of those emails is something the public is not permitted to know.

The same release contains a second detail. A Beaver County emergency medic who pronounced Crooks dead on the roof told the FBI she watched a Washington County SWAT officer pull from Crooks’s right pocket “a gray remote device with numerical push buttons and an antenna and a cell phone.” An explosive ordnance disposal team came up to examine it. A police dog then “hit” the building beneath them, and everyone was ordered off — while Crooks’s body stayed on the roof. The medic later handed a body bag to someone from “either the FBI or Secret Service” and couldn’t recall which.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton’s framing: “The American people deserve full transparency about Thomas Crooks, his contacts, and why key details about this case remain hidden nearly two years later.”

The reaction was not partisan — and that’s the point

When Raw Story reported the emails, the response cut straight across the usual battle lines, which is the part worth sitting with.

The liberal media outlet MeidasTouch pushed the story to nearly half a million views, stressing that the records “remain heavily redacted, concealing the nature of the communications.” A conservative commentator at The Blaze, Sara Gonzales, wanted the same thing the left did: “The public deserves to know why and when Crooks contacted law enforcement.” A political reporter called the gray remote device a detail “warranting further scrutiny.” Even the skeptics were arguing about precision, not dismissing it — one conservative noting the records show the deputy received emails from Crooks, quibbling over whether “exchange” was the right word, not whether the contact happened.

And then there was the litany.

Left-wing podcaster Jimmy Dore, no friend of MAGA, used the records to revisit the parts of the official account that never closed: the one “where the cops admitted to seeing him three times in a restricted area with a scope and a backpack and yet never did anything,” the one where people in the crowd saw the shooter on the roof but somehow no police, Secret Service, deputies, or state troopers did.

Journalist Shane Cashman went further, cataloging the unexplained in a deadpan thread — even as he warned against leaping to conspiracy. “There’s literally nothing weird about Thomas Matthew Crooks emailing a deputy from Butler, PA before the assassination attempt,” he wrote, before listing it out: that Crooks reportedly practiced at the same range Homeland Security used; that local police and Secret Service spotted him with a rangefinder and texted about him for over an hour before he climbed the roof; that no Secret Service drones were flying that day while Crooks allegedly had one; that his house was found with no trash and no silverware; that his body was cremated ten days later, before Congress could view it. “This is like when people say the CIA was shadowing Oswald before he, and he alone, shot JFK.”

I’m not endorsing every item on that list, and neither, really, was Cashman — the sarcasm was the argument. The point is the shape of it. These aren’t fringe talking points anymore. They’re the residue of an investigation that examined everything and explained almost nothing, and the residue is now being picked over by people who agree on nothing else.

The shooter who left a void

Here’s what should unsettle anyone, regardless of politics: the FBI did look. They searched Crooks’s phone, his computer, his car, his home. And the bureau’s own leadership came away with a shrug. “There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it,” then–Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News in late 2025. Director Kash Patel, earlier: “I don’t know that there’s more to know.”

A near-perfect SAT score. No criminal record. No manifesto. A social-media footprint thin to the point of strangeness for someone his age. Politics that contradicted themselves — registered Republican at 18, a $15 donation to a Democratic-aligned PAC before that. In the month before the attack, searches for Trump, Biden, former FBI Director Christopher Wray, and — specific enough to chill — “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” He requested the day off work for “something important,” told coworkers he’d be back tomorrow, bought ammunition and a ladder, and went. His own parents called police to report him missing and flag concern about him that very day.

The most powerful investigative agency on earth took everything this young man owned apart and could not tell the public why he did it. That is either the truth or it is a posture. From the outside, we genuinely cannot tell which — and that, again, is the problem.

“How is it playing?”

There’s a final piece, and it’s not about Crooks. It’s about the man he shot at.

In his book Retribution, ABC’s Jonathan Karl reconstructed the minutes after the shooting from a congressional report and sworn Secret Service interviews. By that account, when Trump reached the hospital — ear bleeding, suit bloodied, aides not yet sure how badly he was hit — one of his first remarks was: “How is it playing? How does it look on TV?”

You can read that two ways. One is the reflex of a man who has spent fifty years knowing that in American life the image is the event — the same reflex that, minutes earlier, made him fight off the agents shielding him to raise a fist and mouth “fight, fight, fight,” in what the Secret Service itself called a violation of everything they’re trained to do. (Seeing the now-iconic photo soon after, he reportedly said: “Wow, that’s iconic. That’s the most American picture I’ve ever seen.”)

The other reading is colder: that within minutes of nearly dying, the first instinct was to check the ratings on his own near-death.

I won’t tell you which is true, because the quote supports both and the man contains both. But it belongs here, because it’s the human echo of everything else. A shooter the government can’t explain. A device no one has accounted for. Two emails to a cop we’re not allowed to read. A body cremated before Congress could see it. An official posture of nothing more to see here that the documents themselves keep contradicting. And a victim whose instinct, bleeding in the ER, was to ask how it looked on television.

So what actually happened in Butler?

I don’t know. That’s not a rhetorical flourish — it’s the honest end of the inquiry, and it should bother you that it is.

The simplest explanation may well be the true one: an isolated, secretive young man who compartmentalized a plan for mass violence, a cascade of law-enforcement failures, a country that filled the silence with theories because it was handed silence. None of that requires a grand design.

Here, the evidence is behind a wall of black ink. We are told the emails existed and not what they said. We’re told a remote device was on his body and not what it controlled. We’re told there’s no motive — by the same institution that won’t show its work. Over half of Americans, polled a month after the attempt, said they didn’t believe Crooks acted alone. You don’t have to share that conclusion to understand that an information vacuum is what produced it, and that the vacuum was a choice.

A presidential assassination was very nearly carried out on American soil, in front of cameras, in daylight. Maybe.

I mean, would you put it past Trum to stage a shooting that requiring taking the life of an audience member to win an election stay out of federal prison?

I sure wouldn’t.

The least the country is owed is the unredacted version of why it almost happened. Until then, the most accurate thing anyone can say about Butler is the thing Raw Story already said:

What nobody knows, still, is what those two emails said.

Share

Sourcing: The deputy emails and “gray remote device” are from Judicial Watch’s June 5, 2026 release in Judicial Watch Inc. v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:25-cv-02216), as reported by Raw Story (June 6, 2026). The cross-spectrum reaction — MeidasTouch, Sara Gonzales, Jimmy Dore, and Shane Cashman’s thread — is from Raw Story’s follow-up. Several items in Cashman’s and Dore’s lists (the rangefinder texts, the drone, the same shooting range, the absence of trash/silverware, the timing of the cremation) circulate in public discussion and are presented here as part of that reaction, not as independently verified findings. The “no motive” conclusions are from FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino (Fox News / Washington Times, 2025). “How is it playing?” is from Jonathan Karl’s “Retribution”; “most American picture” from Alex Isenstadt’s “Revenge”; hospital details from Arnsdorf, Dawsey, and Pager’s “2024.” A separate viral claim naming the deputy as “Kinlee Hoyle” of Butler County, Ohio is false and was debunked by Lead Stories and by the Ohio sheriff; the released records contain no unredacted names.