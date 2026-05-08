Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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xtremeleafan's avatar
xtremeleafan
11h

The penalty in France for that single offense, by the way, is up to two years in prison and a €60,000 fine. Per offense. There were thousands of images. This is the part I like the best.👍

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Mick's avatar
Mick
11h

I asked this question last week -- Is one human more powerful than an entire country of 58 million people, with one of the oldest, most sophisticated civilizations on the planet? With nukes, a fierce military, an intelligence system that rivals any on Earth, a fierce streak of independence it shares only with like-minded entities/countries/collaborators. One human, who believes f=cking pussy for impregnation's sake is a sacred duty to mankind? What mankind matters when AI and robotics can run the tech systems on a planet that, according to Muck and AI barons, needs no humans? Who are we doing WHAT FOR??? IMO, it is very possible to Purchase Rape. Hookers with benefits. Megalomania laced with delusion driven by testosterone and pure insanity. Muck can avoid France, he need not go there, ever. That, I know, will suit the French just fine. Now, question is, who will continue to feed this PARASITE its pussy, its money, its solopsistic loyalty, its adoration for being one of the most foul entities to ever walk on the sacred soil of Earth? We should have learned by now how to wiseley choose our friends.

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