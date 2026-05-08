May 8, 2026

On Wednesday, the Paris public prosecutor’s office announced it was opening a formal investigation into X — the platform — and Elon Musk — the man — on charges that include complicity in possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images, dissemination of nonconsensual sexual content, unlawful collection of personal data, manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group, and — and I want you to read this part twice — complicity in denial of crimes against humanity, because Grok, the chatbot Elon owns, went on a tear in French denying the Holocaust.

On the same day, roughly five thousand miles west, in a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, Shivon Zilis — former OpenAI board member, current mother of four of Elon Musk’s children — took the stand in his ongoing lawsuit against Sam Altman and testified, under questioning by Elon’s own lawyer, that her path to motherhood began when the world’s richest man “offered to make a donation.” Her words. She accepted. They had agreed on “complete confidentiality.” She did not tell the OpenAI board, on which she was sitting, that the father of her twins was the man suing them until Business Insider called her for comment on a story they were about to publish.

The day before that, Greg Brockman — the president of OpenAI — told the same jury that Elon Musk physically threatened him in 2017. As in, Brockman testified he believed Musk was going to hit him. And we now know, because it’s in evidence, that Musk sent Brockman a threatening message in the days before the trial began.

So just to summarize the calendar: this week, in three different jurisdictions on two continents, the richest man in the history of money is simultaneously (a) being investigated by a sovereign European government on CSAM-adjacent and Holocaust-denial charges, (b) watching a former board member describe their reproductive arrangement on a witness stand, and (c) being accused under oath, by another co-founder, of physical intimidation.

And I want to talk about the part nobody is leading with, because the American press is doing its usual thing, where it stares directly at the sun and writes a column about the weather.

The Buried Lede: France Told the DOJ and the SEC This May Have Been On Purpose

Tucked into the prosecutors’ filings — and surfaced months ago, in March, when basically nobody picked up on it — is the genuinely nuclear allegation. The Paris prosecutors did not just tell the French public about Grok. They alerted the United States Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Their theory, on paper, in writing, from a sovereign government’s prosecutorial office to two American federal regulators, is that the Grok deepfake controversy may have been deliberately orchestrated to artificially boost the value of X and xAI.

A foreign government’s prosecutors think the chatbot Elon owns may have been intentionally weaponized to generate a content-moderation scandal — featuring non-consensual sexual deepfakes of women and minors — in order to pump valuations of two of his companies. That is not a content moderation story. That is not a free speech debate. That is, if proven, securities fraud. Wire fraud. The full federal alphabet soup. And the people putting it on paper are not Bluesky randos — they are the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office, who got there after a French lawmaker, Arthur Delaporte, and a colleague filed formal complaints over hundreds of women and teenage girls turning up “undressed” by Grok in non-consensual deepfakes spread on the platform Elon owns.

The penalty in France for that single offense, by the way, is up to two years in prison and a €60,000 fine. Per offense. There were thousands of images.

The American press has covered this — when it has covered it at all — as “Grok went haywire again, lol.” That is not what is happening. What is happening is that France is building a criminal case in which the victims are children and women, the alleged accomplice is a publicly traded platform’s owner, and the alleged motive is moving the stock.

Meanwhile, in Oakland: A Field Guide to How This Man Operates

Now back to the witness stand, where the OpenAI trial is, in real time, performing an autopsy on what governance looks like when Elon Musk is in the room.

Shivon Zilis is, depending on how you count, either the third or the fourth woman to bear children with Elon Musk in the past several years. The roster, for the bookkeeping-inclined: Justine Wilson (six kids, including the daughter, Vivian, whom Elon publicly declared “dead” because she’s transgender, which tells you something about the man’s emotional range). Grimes, the musician (three kids, at least one via surrogate). Shivon Zilis (four kids, including twins born in 2021 whose paternity she hid from her own board). Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer (one child, born 2024, the existence of which Musk reportedly tried to keep quiet until St. Clair went public).

Fourteen known children. Four mothers. One man who has, in his own words and the words of people who’ve worked closely with him, framed his own reproductive activity as a civilizational duty — a “legion,” he reportedly calls it, the word historically used by the Roman army for a unit of several thousand soldiers.

I bring this up not as gossip — although let’s be honest, Reader, it is gossip, and it is gossip that he himself has made into civic discourse by tweeting about declining birthrates from the same accounts he uses to run sock puppets of his dead father. I bring it up because the Zilis testimony is not a personal story. It is a governance story. And the governance story is structurally identical to what France is alleging.

Here is what Zilis said on the stand, in summary, under questioning by Elon’s own attorney:

She and Elon had a “one-off” at a corporate off-site.

Years later, when she wanted to be a single mother, he “offered to make a donation.”

They agreed on “complete confidentiality.”

She was sitting on the OpenAI board the entire time.

She did not disclose any of this to her fellow board members.

She informed the board only when Business Insider told her they were about to publish.

Greg Brockman testified that “many board members” had wanted her removed from the board because of her relationship with Musk.

She has denied funnelling OpenAI information back to Musk during this period.

You don’t need to be a securities lawyer to clock the pattern here. A board member with an undisclosed romantic and reproductive relationship with a litigant against the company is, in any normally functioning institution, a five-alarm conflict-of-interest fire. In Elon’s orbit, it was a secret until a tabloid forced the issue.

This is the same man, by the way, whose company in France is being investigated for, among other things, manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group.

The through-line is not the sex. The through-line is the secrecy as operating system.

Receipts: What Is Actually Happening, This Week, To This Man

Let me lay it out, because this is a moment where the volume of bad news creates its own fog and the fog is itself a tactic:

France (Wednesday). Formal investigation opened. Charges sought include complicity in CSAM distribution, sexually explicit non-consensual deepfakes (thousands of women and girls), Holocaust denial, unlawful data collection, and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group. The prosecutors have already alerted the DOJ and SEC to the theory that this was orchestrated to pump valuations.

Oakland (Tuesday). Greg Brockman tells the jury that Elon physically threatened him in 2017, that he believed he was about to be hit. A pre-trial threatening message Musk sent to Brockman is now in evidence.

Oakland (Wednesday). Shivon Zilis testifies. The mother of four of his children describes the donation arrangement, the secrecy pact, and the failure to disclose to her board. Brockman testifies separately that “many board members” wanted her removed.

Ireland (ongoing, since February). Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has a “large-scale inquiry” open into whether Grok mishandled personal data to generate non-consensual sexual images of real people, including minors. This is the EU regulator with jurisdiction over X’s European operations. They have teeth that the FTC currently does not.

xAI valuation (in the background). The very thing French prosecutors say may have been pumped by the Grok controversy.

This is not a man having a bad week. This is a man whose three core enterprises — the platform, the AI, and the personal mythology — are simultaneously being subjected to formal, on-the-record interrogation by people with subpoena power.

Why It’s Different This Time

Look. I have been writing about Elon Musk long enough to know that pieces predicting his comeuppance are themselves a genre, and the genre has a track record only marginally better than astrology. He survives. He always survives. The wealth is the airbag.

But the genre is wrong about why it keeps being wrong, and the reason is this: previous Elon scandals have been domestic, civil, or self-inflicted PR. The SEC fight over the “funding secured” tweet. The Twitter acquisition hangover. The Tesla autopilot lawsuits. The on-stage public meltdowns. The sock puppets. The DOGE fiasco. The blow-up with Trump. The blow-up with Grimes. The blow-up with his daughter. The blow-up with Brazil. Each one was contained. Each one was a thing he could buy or bully his way out of.

What’s different this week is France is not a creditor and not a regulator he can lobby. France is a sovereign state with a 1990 law against Holocaust denial, a robust nonconsensual-imagery statute, a fully operational cybercrime prosecution unit, and exactly zero political incentive to back down. The Paris prosecutor’s office does not give a single solitary shit about Joe Rogan Experience #2156.

And the Oakland trial is not a press cycle. It is a federal case with a discovery process, sworn witnesses, contemporaneous documents, and the ability to surface internal communications that have so far lived inside Signal threads. That is how we know about the Brockman threat. That is how we know about Zilis’s confidentiality pact with the OpenAI board. That is how, if this trial goes the distance, we are going to know things about the early years of OpenAI that nobody outside of a very small group of people currently knows.

Put differently: for the first time in maybe a decade, the man does not get to write the narrative of what’s happening to him. France is writing it. A federal jury is writing it. His co-founders, under oath, are writing it. The mother of four of his children, sitting on a witness stand, is writing it.

And he is reduced to running sock puppets of his own mother on a website he owns to argue with the chatbot he built about whether he is, in fact, the protagonist.

The Through-Line

The temptation — and I want to flag this because I almost gave in to it — is to make this a piece about a man unravelling. That’s lazy, and it ages badly. He is not unravelling. He is the richest person on the planet; his rocket company is launching things; his car company still exists; and his political access remains, for now, intact.

The actual story is governance. Or more precisely: the absence of it.

France is alleging — in a charging document — that X has no functioning content governance and that the absence may itself be securities fraud. The Oakland trial is litigating whether OpenAI had functioning corporate governance during the years Shivon Zilis was bridging both sides of a fight she was concealing from her own board. The Brockman testimony is, in the end, about what happens to a co-founder who tries to enforce any governance against this man. He gets threatened. In a parking lot in 2017, and again, allegedly, by text in 2026.

This is the same pattern, on three continents, in three contexts: a man who treats institutional guardrails — content moderation, board independence, conflict-of-interest disclosure, the basic adult expectation that you not run sock puppet accounts of your dead grandmother — as obstacles to be routed around, and who has until now had enough money and momentum to pay or yell his way out of consequences.

This week, for the first time, three different institutional systems are pushing back simultaneously, in venues he doesn’t own, with rules he doesn’t write, in front of audiences he can’t shadow-ban.

He’s not unravelling. The world is finally building the receiving order for a man who was never going to govern himself.

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Sources: AP, NBC News, Washington Post, BBC, Reuters, ABC7 News, The Blast, Security Affairs (on the French lawmaker complaints), and the Paris public prosecutor’s office’s own announcement of May 6, 2026. Court testimony from the Musk v. Altman trial, Northern District of California, Oakland.