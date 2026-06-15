Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Mama Wink
5h

DT is playing the pay to play for presidential favors gig ALL THE TIME!

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elliottoberman
5h

It's the Roy Cohn in him, Fred his Papa from Germany taught junior to always hit them back 10x harder, for anything, Trump is a dip Sh-t with all his cabinet members, with all their members.......

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