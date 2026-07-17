Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lynsey Reuber's avatar
Lynsey Reuber
11h

Nothing says “loser” like this latest “speech”. How pathetic! Thank you for watching and reporting this, Dean, because I couldn’t bring myself to watch it. 🙄

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Historyeye's avatar
Historyeye
11h

My God indeed, what a pathetic, demented, weak old man rant that was. The absurdity of a sitting president ranting about election fraud after he has won 2 presidential elections and has Republican majority in the house and senate cannot be overstated.

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