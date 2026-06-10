Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
2hEdited

Inflation is imposing an oppressive burden and hardship throughout our country. Hopefully, the more inflation continues to sore the more voters, who stayed home in 2024, will come out to vote and therby voice their condemnation of this lunatic and of his cowardly sycophants.

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Devoted
2h

😩😨😖😡

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