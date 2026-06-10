June 10, 2026

Lack of impulse control with severe dementia might save America.

JFC.

Asked this morning whether he’s worried about inflation — the number that just landed at 4.2% year-over-year, up half a point in a single month — the President of the United States looked into the cameras in the Oval Office and said, essentially, no, I love it.

The cost of everything is climbing at the fastest clip since the bad old days, working people are getting squeezed at the pump and the grocery store, and the man responsible just told them he loves it.

Then he kept talking. Which is always where it gets good.

Let me translate the word salad for you

Here’s the part everyone’s struggling to parse — the bit about “taking out millions of barrels of oil” that “nobody knows about,” that Iran supposedly didn’t know about “until right now.”

It sounds unhinged because it is unhinged. But here’s what he’s actually flailing toward, and it’s worse than gibberish — it’s a piracy/war crime confession.

Back in February, Trump started a war with Iran. His war. His choice. Iran did what anyone with a map could’ve predicted: it went after the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint where roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through every single day. Tankers stopped sailing. Crude blew past $100 a barrel to four-year highs. Gas at the pump went vertical — nine bucks a gallon in parts of California.

So what did the self-proclaimed greatest dealmaker in history do to clean up the mess he made?

He drained the piggy bank.

In March, Trump authorized the release of 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — America’s emergency stockpile, the stuff you’re supposed to break glass for in an actual crisis — as part of a record 400-million-barrel international dump designed to mask the price spike his war created. He even lifted sanctions on Russian oil already floating at sea. Putin’s crude, riding to Donald’s rescue.

That’s the “millions of barrels nobody knows about.” He’s not revealing a secret weapon. He’s bragging about quietly emptying the national gas tank to hide the bill for his own war.

Here’s the part that should make your jaw hit the floor

This is the exact thing he spent four years screaming at Biden about.

When Biden tapped the SPR to ease prices after Putin invaded Ukraine, Trump called it reckless, a political stunt, an abuse of a national-security asset. Said the reserve was for war, not for goosing gas prices before an election.

Now? He’s done the identical move — to bandage a war he started — and he’s calling it strategic genius. “I filled it up once, I’ll fill it up again,” he says, like the reserve is a Slurpee machine and not a finite buffer that holds about twenty days of national demand.

Twenty. Days.

So why does he “love” the inflation?

Because in his head, the war ends, the oil he secretly dumped onto the market “drops like a rock,” he takes a victory lap, and everyone forgets he’s the arsonist standing next to the fire truck taking credit for the hose.

That’s the whole play. Cause the crisis. Drain the emergency reserve to hide the damage. Bet that prices fall before November so he can claim he “beat inflation” — inflation that did not exist at this level until he lit the match.

He inherited 3% inflation. It was down to 2.4% this past January. Then he went to war and it’s 4.2% and climbing. That’s not a number you love. That’s a number you did.

The myopia is the point

What makes this so spectacularly stupid isn’t just the economics. It’s the tell. He said the quiet part not just out loud but cheerfully — admitting he’s draining a strategic asset, leaning on Russian crude, and gambling the household budgets of 330 million people on a war timeline he can’t control, all so the chart looks pretty for one election.

And he announced it to Iran, to OPEC, to every oil trader on Earth, that he’s desperate to get prices down fast. You know what that does to your leverage? It torches it. You just told the other side of the table exactly how badly you need the deal.

GOP strategists watching this in real time are not pulling out their hair. They’re past that. They’re just quietly updating their resumes.

He told you he loves the inflation. He also told you he’s a pirate and he’s using the US Navy to steal oil from Iran (while pocketing the profits. Believe him.