Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sher'
9h

Iran was right. Too bad our own government doesn't follow suit abd take appropriate actions or intervention.

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
9h

On another note..if something doesn't get done in that regard stateside it appears that America may " not have a chance" either!

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