June 16, 2026

Here is the single most damning sentence to come out of the Iran negotiations, and it didn’t come from a Democrat, a Never-Trumper, or some anonymous “person familiar with the matter” in a Beltway puff piece.

It came from Iran and was verified through several reputable sources

An Iranian official told investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill — at Drop Site News, on the record as a source even if not by name — that midway through the indirect talks to end the war, Tehran’s negotiating team made a personnel change. They didn’t add a sanctions expert. They didn’t add a nuclear physicist. They added two senior psychologists, experts in the fields of dementia, cognitive impairment and anti-social behaviour, and they did it for one reason: to manage what the official described as the American President’s “psychopathic behaviour pattern.”

And his dementia.

Read that as a sentence about how the rest of the planet now sees the man with the nuclear football. A hostile foreign government sat down to negotiate with the United States of America and concluded that the most useful specialists in the room were not diplomats. They were mental health professionals. Experts on dementia, cognitive impairment, narcissism, and anti-social behaviour (mental Illness). Brought in to figure out which words would and would not set the patient off.

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What Iran actually said

I want to be careful here, because the temptation is to run further than the reporting does, and the reporting is damning enough without my help.

Per the Iranian official who spoke to Drop Site, the psychologists joined the “advisory circle” after the first round of bilateral talks in Islamabad in April, right as the two sides started trading proposed terms for a Memorandum of Understanding. Their job wasn’t to write policy. Their job was to assess Trump’s mental condition and then shape the messages Iran was routing to him through regional mediators — to tailor the wording, the framing, the emotional temperature of every communication so it would land with a man they’d assessed as impaired.

Easy breezy because Trump, if anything, is deeply impaired by his cognitive decline, narcissism, and several other psychopathy’s.

And here’s the part that should make every American’s stomach drop, because it’s a confession of effectiveness from the people on the other side of the table: the official said Trump’s “reactions have improved noticeably” once they started running their messages through the psychologists. In plain English, Iran figured out that if they talked to the President of the United States the way you’d talk to a difficult patient, he became easier to move. So they did. And he moved.

Scahill, reporting this out on Breaking Points and then Democracy Now!, was blunt about the underlying Iranian assessment: they believe Trump is “legitimately mentally ill and is operating in an impaired mental state.” One detail he relayed has stuck with me — the Iranians described the back-and-forth almost clinically, like they were dealing with a patient rather than a counterpart. They credited that approach, in part, with steering Trump toward accepting what Scahill called his “manufactured and almost entirely false victory narrative.”

They built him a story in which he won. They wrapped it in language their psychologists told them he’d accept. And he took it.

The context Iran was reading

Iran didn’t pull this read out of thin air, and neither am I. They were watching the same footage we were.

In the days before the deal, the Washington Post reported that 22 medical specialists examined Trump during his latest White House checkup — nearly double the number from his previous presidential physicals, and, by the Post’s account, the most specialists ever assembled to assess a sitting president in a single visit. Twenty-two. The White House has not explained why. That number alone is a story; the silence around it is a bigger one.

Layer on the rest of what’s been on camera and in the wires this spring: the reports of him dozing during cabinet meetings, the bruising on his hands, the swollen ankles the White House eventually attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, the neck rash. Then the birthday weekend, where he reportedly fell asleep in the front row of the very cage-fighting spectacle he’d thrown for himself on the South Lawn. At the G7 days later he gave Macron a limp, oddly-angled handshake and asked if he’d caught the fights.

A foreign intelligence service would have to be asleep itself not to notice. Iran noticed. Iran staffed for it.

Where I draw the line, because you deserve the honest version

You’re going to see this story travel, and you’re going to see it mutate, so let me plant a couple of flags before it gets out of hand.

This is “psychopathic behavior pattern” and “impaired mental state” and “mentally ill” — those are the words in the reporting. It is not, in this reporting, a dementia diagnosis. Iran is. Nobody named on the record is putting a clinical label on it, and I’m not going to hand you one Iran didn’t give me. The 22-specialist checkup invites the speculation; it doesn’t confirm the conclusion. If somebody tells you “Iran said Trump has dementia,” they’re filling in a blank the source left empty.

The second flag is bigger. The psychologists are not the same story as the money. There is a separate, jaw-dropping figure floating around this deal — north of $300 billion in reconstruction commitments, unfrozen assets, lifted sanctions, and a reopened Strait of Hormuz, all reportedly laid out in a 14-point draft that Iran’s own state media published rather than leaked. That draft is unverified, and neither government has confirmed its contents. The psychologists shaped the words. The draft is the alleged price. They belong in the same conversation about a capitulation, but they are not the same sourced fact, and I’m not going to staple them together and pretend one proves the other.

And the third flag, the one a responsible person has to keep in frame: this entire account rests on one anonymous Iranian official talking to one reporter. Everyone else — Raw Story, WION, the rest — is downstream of Scahill. Iran has every incentive in the world to tell a story where they out-thought a broken old man rather than one where they got lucky or gave something up themselves. The official even said the quiet part: they conduct these negotiations expecting the texts to become part of the historical record, so the “relative weight and sophistication” of each side will be obvious when the documents surface someday. That’s not a man leaking a secret. That’s a man writing the first draft of history with a particular ending in mind.

So treat the master-stroke framing as Iranian narrative management. Fine. Granted. Stipulated. And verified.

And it still doesn’t save you

Here’s why all that careful hedging changes the confidence level and changes nothing about the conclusion.

Even if Iran is spinning — even if the psychologists were half as effective as their guy claims, even if “improved noticeably” is propaganda polish — the move itself is the indictment. You don’t bring in psychiatric advisers to manage a counterpart you respect. You don’t build a messaging strategy around a man’s “behavior pattern” if you think you’re dealing with a competent head of state. The staffing decision is the assessment. Iran looked across the table at the most powerful office on Earth and decided the relevant expertise was clinical. Whether or not it worked, that they tried it tells you exactly where the United States now sits in the estimation of its adversaries.

And the supporting facts that surround the claim aren’t sourced to Tehran. The 22 specialists are the Washington Post. The dozing, the handshake, the asleep-at-his-own-party footage — that’s video, that’s our own press, that’s the stuff Iran was simply reacting to. Iran’s contribution wasn’t inventing Trump’s condition. It was being the first government cynical enough, and clear-eyed enough, to staff for it and then brag about the results.

That’s the story. Not that Iran called him crazy. We’ve all watched the tape. The story is that a foreign government turned that observation into an operational plan, ran it through the negotiations, and walked away telling a reporter it paid off — while the deal that came out the other end reads like the most lopsided giveaway in a generation.

The man sold it as the art of the deal. The other side staffed it like a psych ward intake. One of those two descriptions is going to age a lot better than the other, and the documents, if they ever come out, will settle which.

This Substack is 100% reader supported: You’re why this is possible. So we’re giving back with the Unlimited Access Special — running through June 30th: 50% off every annual plan, locked in for life. Fact-based reporting, live chats, paid exclusives, interviews — everything. Sincerely, thank you.

📰 Sources: Drop Site News (Jeremy Scahill, June 15, 2026); Democracy Now!; Breaking Points; The Washington Post; Raw Story; WION; Mehr News (via secondary reporting on the unverified draft MoU).