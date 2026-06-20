Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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MM Harris's avatar
MM Harris
4h

I didn't think the TOTAL incompetence, outright lying, and trashing of the US Constitution everywhere could get any worse. Silly me.

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CYNTHIA HUTCHISON's avatar
CYNTHIA HUTCHISON
4h

Generally, I accept the opposite of what T says.

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