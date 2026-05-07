Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Bob Healy's avatar
Bob Healy
5h

Donald Trump is such a liar that he needs to be removed from the Presidency NOW in order for negotiations to proceed with Iran in a trusting framework.

Who is making the oil trades on behalf of the Trump Family???

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Debbi Gonzalez's avatar
Debbi Gonzalez
5h

To the sycophants whose talking point is “Trump is playing 4D chess.” There is no 4D chess! There’s only a sick old man holding a handful of losing UNO cards yelling at the clouds.

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