May 7, 2026

Less than 48 hours after Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that “Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement” with Iran, Tehran torched the whole story.

Mohsen Rezaei — a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and military adviser to the new Supreme Leader — went on Al Mayadeen Thursday and called Trump’s Strait of Hormuz framework “unrealistic.” He said Iran will not accept any U.S. plan unless it includes reparations for war damage, and accused Washington of trying to stage what he called a “flamboyant gesture” before exiting the scene. Which means? Trump lied his mushroom d*** off about Project Operation Freedom pause and used a fake peace deal as his cover story.

That’s not me characterizing it. That’s the Iranian official’s exact framing, carried by Press TV, Tasnim, and News.az.

So let’s recap where we actually are, because the gap between the White House story and reality has now widened into a chasm full of BS.

The Cover Story Just Collapsed

On Tuesday, Trump paused his big, beautiful “Operation Project Freedom” — the U.S. Navy convoy mission to break Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz — and told the world he was doing it because peace was breaking out.

I already gutted that narrative in his reporting this week, and his read is holding up by the hour. Per NBC News, sourced to two U.S. officials and matched by Bloomberg, Time, and the Jerusalem Post, here is what actually happened:

Trump announced Project Freedom on Truth Social without giving Saudi Arabia a heads-up.

The operation required Access, Basing, and Overflight (”ABO” in Pentagon-speak) from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, and Oman.

Riyadh — already absorbing Iranian missile strikes on its neighbors and remembering the 2019 Abqaiq attack — revoked airbase access at Prince Sultan.

Trump called Mohammed bin Salman to fix it. The call did not fix it.

Project Freedom died on the phone, roughly 36 hours after launch.

The “great progress” line was the door Pakistan — the actual mediator here — held open while the President walked backwards out of an operation his most important Gulf ally had just vetoed.

This is the same MBS that Trump publicly mocked in late March, riffing at a Saudi-funded conference about the Crown Prince having to be “nice to me” and “kissing my ass.” Six weeks later, that same Crown Prince denied a U.S. President basing rights for an announced military operation. Humiliations in that part of the world don’t get forgiven. They get filed.

And now Iran — having watched the whole sequence play out — has called the resulting “deal” what it obviously is: a face-saving fiction.

What the “Deal” Actually Is (Spoiler: It Isn’t One)

Per Axios, CNN, and NPR, the supposed agreement is a one-page, 14-point Memorandum of Understanding drafted by Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. In its current form, it would:

Declare the war over. Open a 30-day window for follow-on talks. During that window, actually hash out the hard stuff — uranium enrichment limits, frozen asset releases, and Strait of Hormuz security.

That’s not a peace deal. That’s an agreement to try to make a deal. And Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, has confirmed that Tehran is still “reviewing” the proposal. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led the failed talks in Islamabad last month, mocked the whole thing on X as “Operation Trust Me Bro” and “Operation Fauxios.”

Iran’s structural position hasn’t moved one inch. Tehran still insists on retaining some right to enrich uranium. The U.S. plan reportedly demands Iran end all enrichment. The IAEA verified last year Iran has over 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60%. Tehran has said flatly the stockpile “will under no circumstances be transferred anywhere.” You don’t split that with a one-pager.

And now Rezaei has added a fresh demand the U.S. will never accept: reparations.

This deal is dead. It was probably never alive.

Now The Part That Should Make You Furious

Here is where the gut instinct that “we got a bunch of suspicious oil purchases right before this” turns out to be exactly right.

Four times in the last ten weeks, enormous, suspiciously well-timed bets have hit the oil futures market shortly before a major Iran war announcement moved prices by double digits. Four times, those bets paid off. The combined value of the suspicious positions now exceeds $2.3 billion, according to a review of exchange data, congressional letters, and regulatory filings.

The pattern, by the numbers:

March 23 : Roughly $580 million in Brent and WTI contracts changed hands in a single minute at nine times normal volume. Fifteen minutes later, Trump posted that the U.S. and Iran had held productive talks and he was halting planned strikes. Markets ripped. Oil tumbled.

April 8 : A major bet on oil placed hours before the U.S.–Iran ceasefire announcement, per Reuters. Lucrative payout.

April 17 : Traders sold 7,990 lots of Brent crude futures — roughly $750 million — about 20 minutes before Iran’s foreign minister announced the Strait would remain open during the ceasefire. Oil cratered.

May 5–6: The Dow rose 500+ points, and oil began sliding before any public news broke. Then, Axios published the “one-page MOU” exclusive. WTI crashed 13% to $88.71. Brent dropped 12% to $96.77.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is already investigating, with both CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange asked to hand over data. Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-CA) and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) have both written formal letters to the SEC and CFTC. Torres has called it “potentially the largest instance of insider trading in history.”

Three of the four windfalls were preceded by an Axios scoop. Take from that what you will.

The Bottom Line

So here’s the timeline, stripped of spin:

Trump announces a military operation on social media without consulting allies. Saudi Arabia revokes basing rights and kills the operation in 36 hours. The White House dresses up the retreat as a “great progress” peace deal. Someone, somewhere, makes a fortune in the oil futures market the day before that announcement is published. Iran calls the entire framework “unrealistic” and demands reparations.

We are right back where we started — except whoever placed those trades is $500 million richer, and 23,000 sailors from 87 countries are still trapped in the Gulf.

There is no signing ceremony coming in 30 days. Iran’s structural position has not moved since February 28. Saudi Arabia is signing 10-year defence pacts with Ukraine because it has concluded the U.S. security umbrella is no longer reliable. And every time the President of the United States telegraphs a policy pivot, somebody on a trading desk seems to know about it 15 to 20 minutes early.

We were right. Again. The deal was never the point. The trade was.

Watch what happens next. If oil futures move sharply before Trump’s next Truth Social post on Iran, that’s a fifth data point. At some point, “pattern” becomes “scheme.”

Right now, we’re at four.

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Sources: NBC News, Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, Axios, NPR, Al Jazeera, CBS News, Press TV, Tasnim, Iran International, Dean Blundell (”BREAKING: Saudi Arabia Slammed the Door on Trump’s Operation Project Freedom”), Rep. Sam Liccardo letter to SEC/CFTC (April 17, 2026), Rep. Ritchie Torres letter to SEC/CFTC.