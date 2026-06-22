Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
10h

Exactly what is Kushner’s role? How is he credentialed to be involved in these negotiations?

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Evelyn Summers's avatar
Evelyn Summers
10h

What would stop the threats from tRump? Iran might say all talks end with the next threat. You cannot appease tRump, he just moves the goal post.

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