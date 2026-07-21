Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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D. Peter's avatar
D. Peter
2h

Maybe damaging the property of a major U.S. corporation and donor will encourage the misadministration to reconsider its misadventures and miscalculation in this debacle. Apparently, dead soldiers aren't enough.

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dfieldman's avatar
dfieldman
2h

Trump, the "I COULDN'T CARE LESS" president.

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