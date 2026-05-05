May 5, 2026

On Friday, Donald Trump sent letters to Mike Johnson and Chuck Grassley telling Congress that “the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.” There had been no exchange of fire with Iran since April 7, he wrote. The war hit its 60-day mark, and the President declared it done.

By Monday morning, US helicopters were sinking Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, says the boats were Iranian Revolutionary Guard small craft attempting to attack commercial vessels under US escort as part of “Project Freedom” — Trump’s plan to guide stranded ships out of the Gulf. Cooper put the number at six. Trump later said seven. No US casualties, no damage to the escorted ships beyond a fire on a South Korean vessel, the HMM Namu, that the US says Iran caused with a separate strike.

Iran tells a different story. On Tuesday, Tehran accused the US of killing five civilians, saying the boats sunk on Monday were passenger vessels — not IRGC craft. An unnamed Iranian commander told state broadcaster IRIB that an investigation has been opened. The IRGC has denied the US account as “baseless and completely false.”

Iran also pounded the shit out of the UAE - US related targets - immediately after the US sank two alleged civilian boats.

So: the United States and Iran are now directly contradicting each other about whether the people killed in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday were combatants or civilians. There is, at the time of writing, no independent verification of either claim because neither dictatorial country can be trusted. And THAT is the biggest problem.

That is the entire factual core of this story, and it should be stated cleanly before anything else: we can’t trust ANYONE, including MSM, to verify these facts because there is no difference in trust scores between the US and Iran. ZERO.

What we DO know? Trump admitted last week that he views the US Navy as his personal “Pirate” force, and he plans on escalating America’s Piracy Dreams in the Middle East like he’s been doing in he Caribbean. And it fits the pattern.

The ceasefire is technically alive. Officially. On paper.

The April 8 ceasefire — brokered by Pakistan, agreed by the US, Israel, and Iran — was always shaky. It was supposed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a pause in US strikes. Iran didn’t reopen the Strait. The US imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports on April 13. Iran started charging tolls of over $1 million per ship to transit through Hormuz. Talks in Islamabad collapsed. Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely on April 21 anyway, “pending negotiations.”

What you’ve had for the last three weeks is a ceasefire in name and a dual blockade in practice. Iran is blocking the Strait. The US is blocking Iran’s ports. Both sides are positioned for resumed combat at any moment.

Monday’s exchange — Iranian cruise missiles and drones at US destroyers and commercial ships, US helicopters sinking Iranian boats — is the first direct US–Iran fire since April 7. Asked Monday whether the ceasefire is over, Adm. Cooper declined to say. Trump declined to say, though he did tell Fox News that Iranian forces would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if they targeted US ships in the Strait. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, posted on X that the events in Hormuz “make clear there’s no military solution to a political crisis” and that talks were still “making progress.”

That is the position both governments are holding right now: actively shooting at each other, the US President openly threatening annihilation, both sides insisting the ceasefire continues. Make of that what you will.

The war crime question

Under the law of armed conflict, sinking enemy military vessels engaged in attacks on protected shipping is straightforwardly lawful. If Cooper’s account is accurate — IRGC fast-attack boats firing on commercial ships under US escort — Monday’s strikes are defensive action, and there is no serious legal question.

For this to qualify as a war crime, the Iranian account would have to be substantially correct: the boats would have to be civilian, with no combatant function, and the US would have to have struck them either knowing they were civilian or without taking feasible precautions to verify. Distinction and proportionality are the core principles. Targeting civilians is a war crime. Striking a target without adequate verification, when verification was feasible, can also constitute one.

So the question, properly framed, is: do we trust the US account? F***, No. The Iranian account? Maybe. Their accounts are usually cosigned by OSINT and other truth-bearing countries and news services, not captured or scared shitless by Trump.

Past performance

Since September 2025, the US military has conducted more than 40 strikes on “small boats” in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, killing at least 137 people by NBC’s count tracking Defence Department announcements. The targets were described, in administration framing, as “narcoterrorists” — primarily alleged members of Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang Trump designated a foreign terrorist organization.

The administration has produced essentially no public evidence in any individual case. No identifications of the dead. No specifics about what drugs were aboard. No proof of cartel affiliation. Just videos of boats being blown up and assertions about who was on them. Family interviews collected by human rights organizations have included people with no apparent ties to drug trafficking. Some of the dead appear to have been fishermen.

In October, Trump formally notified Congress that the US is in a “non-international armed conflict” with the cartels — a legal framing that, if accepted, would let the military lawfully kill alleged combatants without due process. Most outside legal experts have rejected the framing. A group of UN human rights experts said in October that the strikes constitute “extrajudicial executions.” Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called for them to halt and said they “violate international human rights law.” Republican Senator Rand Paul has called them extrajudicial killings. Senator Ruben Gallego called them “sanctioned murder.” The pattern has included at least one reported incident — the 27 October strike — where survivors of an initial explosion appear to have been killed in a follow-up strike, which legal analysts, including those quoted by Time, have suggested could itself be a war crime regardless of how you characterize the underlying campaign.

The standard administration response to all of this has been: the people we killed were terrorists, take our word for it. Plus, we’re stealing their oil because they owe us.

“We’re like Pirates”

Now we have an incident in the Strait of Hormuz where the US says the people killed were IRGC combatants attacking commercial shipping, Iran says they were civilians on passenger boats, and we are once again being asked to take CENTCOM’s word for it. The Trump regime’s “Piracy” pretext? Terrorism. Everywhere. All at once. And it’s bullshit.

Notice the trend?

It is possible — entirely possible — that Cooper is telling the straight truth and that Iran is lying about what was on those boats to score a propaganda win as the ceasefire frays. That’s a real scenario. The IRGC does operate small fast-attack craft in exactly that part of the Strait. Iran does have an interest in framing US strikes as atrocities.

It is also possible that we are watching, in real time, the same playbook that’s been running in the Caribbean for eight months: kill people on small boats in international waters, declare them combatants, refuse to produce evidence, dare anyone to challenge the framing. Steal their shit.

I cannot, from Toronto, on a Tuesday afternoon, tell you which it is. Neither can your other Substack reading. Anyone telling you definitively right now is selling something.

What I can tell you is that “we don’t have evidence either way” is not a reason to default to the US account. The US has spent the last eight months building a precedent for exactly this kind of dispute, and the precedent is: trust us, we don’t need to show you anything. That’s not a frame Iran invented for this incident. That’s a frame the administration has been pouring concrete around since September.

Plus, “Blackbeard Trump” has unfulfilled piracy goals that are “very profitable,” and if there's one thing I know about the Trump regime, it’s they’ll burn it ALL down for “profit”.

And while we’re talking about what to trust

There is an active federal investigation into who has been making money off Trump’s Iran posts.

On the morning of March 23, roughly fifteen minutes before Trump posted on Truth Social that he was pausing planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and pursuing “very good and productive conversations” with Iran, traders placed approximately $500 million in oil futures contracts. The bet was that oil prices would fall. When Trump’s post hit, oil prices fell more than 10%. The Dow surged over 1,000 points. The trading volume that morning at 6:49 a.m. EST was approximately nine times the average level for that time of day, with positions precisely anticipating both a drop in oil prices and a rise in equity markets. There was no public news between the trades and the post that could explain the timing.

On April 7, in the hours before Trump announced the two-week ceasefire that sent oil tumbling roughly 15%, traders placed a bet estimated at around $950 million on falling crude prices.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has opened a formal investigation. CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange — the platforms where the trades were placed — have been directed to turn over records and are reportedly cooperating. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse wrote to the CFTC requesting the probe, characterizing the trades as part of a “recurring concern during the Trump Administration” extending to oil futures, equity options, and prediction markets. Representative Sam Liccardo wrote to both the SEC and CFTC, citing potential violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Commodity Exchange Act of 1936, and the STOCK Act. Representative Ritchie Torres called it potentially “one of the largest instances of insider trading in history.” Paul Krugman, observing the March 23 trades in real time, wrote that the activity was “baffling” except for the obvious explanation: “Somebody close to Trump knew what he was about to do, and exploited that inside information to make huge, instant profits.”

Adjacent to the futures market, on prediction markets, at least 50 newly created Polymarket accounts placed substantial bets on April 7 that the US and Iran would agree to a ceasefire — placed in the hours before Trump announced the deal, while he was still publicly threatening that “a whole civilization will die.” A separate on-chain analysis identified 38 anonymous accounts believed to belong to a single person that netted more than $2 million betting correctly on the timing of the original February strikes on Iran.

A note on direction, because this matters: the suspicious trades I just described were bets on oil going down. They tracked Trump’s de-escalation announcements — the March 23 pause, the April 7 ceasefire. Project Freedom on May 4 was different: markets read it as escalation, oil went up, and there’s no public allegation of suspicious trading attached to that specific announcement. So I’m not telling you someone made a fortune shorting oil before Project Freedom. I’m telling you something more concerning: there is a documented, federally-investigated pattern of someone with apparent advance knowledge of Trump’s Iran-related decisions placing enormous, perfectly-timed bets, and the administration’s posture toward the investigation has been the same as its posture toward the boat strikes — light regulatory touch, no specific accountability, move along.

You don’t have to connect that pattern to Monday’s events to find it disturbing. But if you’re already being asked to take the administration’s word about who was on those boats, it’s worth knowing what we know about whose word that is.

What to watch

A few things will tell us a lot in the next several days.

Whether Iran produces evidence — bodies, survivors, vessel records, port-of-origin documentation. If those boats had passengers, there are families. If they came from a port, there are records.

Whether the US produces evidence — surveillance video of the boats firing on commercial shipping, weapons recovered, anything beyond Cooper’s verbal account.

Whether the ceasefire holds in any meaningful sense, or whether Monday’s exchange is the opening of round two. The pressures on Trump are stacking. His approval rating has collapsed to a 35% average in CNN’s Poll of Polls — lower than where it stood after January 6, comparable to George W. Bush’s worst stretches. Gas prices are projected to hit a $5 national average within weeks, with energy analysts saying that’s now “baked in” given the Hormuz disruption. His Beijing trip is next week. Xi has been pushing hard for the Strait to reopen, and arriving in Beijing with the war unresolved — or actively reignited — puts Trump in a weakened position with the one counterpart he can least afford to look weak in front of.

Each of those pressures pushes in a slightly different direction. Low approval and high gas prices reward visible action and a quick win — exactly the logic behind launching Project Freedom from a Florida golf course on a Sunday. The Beijing trip rewards de-escalation, or at least the appearance of it. Restarting the war days before flying to meet Xi is not a strong negotiating position, which is one of several reasons to expect both sides to keep insisting the ceasefire is alive even as they shoot at each other. Whether the administration can hold those competing pressures in tension for another week is an open question.

And whether, in the meantime, anyone in Washington starts asking the obvious question: if the administration’s position is that it’s allowed to kill people on small boats in international waters whenever it designates them combatants, and refuses to produce evidence in any individual case, what stops that practice from being applied anywhere the US Navy operates?

That question wasn’t answered in the Caribbean. It’s not going to be answered in Hormuz either. But it’s the one worth keeping in front of you as the next few days unfold.

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