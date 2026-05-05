Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Mick's avatar
Mick
10h

The Heg-emony-seth Fury -- slaughter the innocent as they move to aid those most affected, innocent civilians. The level of filth in this now faux government is unbearable. It contaminates everything, everywhere. Is there no balm in Gilead? There is no Gilead to turn to for solace.

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LaTanya's avatar
LaTanya
10h

I was wondering, when and if we would hear about the bombing of those boats or ships belong into Iran. I expect that Trump and Company have no integrity and when they say that there’s a cease-fire it’s all lies in the same way that Israelis have violated one after the other, no different

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