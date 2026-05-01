Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
2d

This is like DOGE going in and taking every Americans info from Social security to addresses to any other personal info. We don’t even know where it ended up. This sh*t needs to stop and people need to go to jail

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
2d

....so tired with this BS day in and day out from this POS....it's beyond exhausting....not one day has gone by that he's done anything positive for the people of our country....he's a plague, a virus, a vermin that needs to be destroyed....

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