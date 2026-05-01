The Centurion Files: How Alberta’s Separatist Movement Doxxed Three Million People — And Who Helped

A voter list, a vanity app, an anonymous tip, an Election Commissioner who couldn’t be bothered, and a province that may have just lived through the largest privacy breach in Canadian political history. Strap in.

Let’s start with what we know, because what we know is already obscene.

For an unknown number of days — possibly weeks — the names, home addresses, phone numbers, postal codes, electoral divisions, and unique voter ID numbers of 2,957,857 Albertans sat in a publicly searchable online database. No identity verification. No security controls. Anyone with the link could type in any name in the province and pull up where they live.

Judges. Crown prosecutors. Sheriffs. Domestic violence survivors. Witnesses in active criminal trials. The Chief Electoral Officer of Alberta herself. Journalists. Politicians. Your mom.

All of them, searchable. By anyone. For days.

This was not a hack. Elections Alberta’s systems were not breached. This was a leak — handed off, person to person, party to “third party,” from people who were trusted with the list to people who were never supposed to touch it.

And now the RCMP is investigating, the courts have intervened, the Privacy Commissioner is admitting she may have no jurisdiction to do anything about it, and the people responsible are posting phone book memes on X.

Welcome to the Centurion Project.

The grift, briefly

The Centurion Project is the brainchild of David Parker, co-founder of the White Christian Nationalist-driven “Take Back Alberta”, the astroturf operation that helped knife Jason Kenney and install Danielle Smith as premier. Parker is now an avowed separatist, has very deep ties to MAGA, and Centurion was supposed to be his crown jewel: an app where supporters could “claim” voters, send them political surveys, and recruit ten more people who recruit ten more people who recruit ten more. Parker calls it the “10x strategy.” He swears it isn’t multi-level marketing. It is, of course, a pyramid scheme dressed in a Roman helmet.

Except it had a problem. To “claim” a voter, you need a list of voters. And third-party advertisers — which is what Centurion is registered as — are explicitly forbidden by the Election Act from possessing the list of electors. So where did Parker get nearly three million Albertans’ personal data?

From the Republican Party of Alberta. Cam Davies’s fringe separatist outfit (Cam is a dual US/Canadian citizen with deep ties to MAGA and a former US Military vet). The one that lost a byelection in Olds-Didsbury and apparently decided the consolation prize was leaking the voter file to its ideological friends.

We know this because Elections Alberta is smarter than David Parker. Under section 18(7) of the Election Act, the agency seeds every copy of the voter list it distributes with fake names — “salted” identities planted in each riding to trace exactly which copy of the list ended up where. Investigators signed up for Centurion’s app, ran a query against their salted names, and found one fake elector per riding lining up perfectly with the list provided to the Republican Party of Alberta in June 2025.

Game over. Chain of custody established. Cam Davies’s copy. Parker’s app. The end.

When confronted, Davies served up one of the most damning quotes you will ever read from a party leader: “We share similar ideologies, but we’re not always aligned on similar methodologies.”

Translation: Yes, my data ended up in his app. No, I won’t tell you how. Yes, I’m a clown.

The whistleblower nobody listened to

Here is the part that should keep Paula Hale, Alberta’s Election Commissioner, awake tonight.

This breach was reported a month ago.

Journalist Jen Gerson received a tip in late March from an anonymous source who had signed up for Centurion using a burner email and immediately discovered they had access to what looked like the entire Alberta voter file. Gerson verified it herself. Her own data was in there. The structure of the database — including polling station divisions, which are not publicly available — made it obvious where it came from.

On April 1, Gerson sent Elections Alberta an email titled “Need to report possible violation - Urgent.”

On April 10, Election Commissioner Paula Hale wrote back saying her office had conducted a “preliminary review” and concluded there were “no reasonable grounds” to investigate.

A working journalist hand-delivered evidence of a massive privacy breach involving millions of voters to the body whose entire job is to investigate massive privacy breaches involving voter”

Seventeen more days passed before Elections Alberta finally moved. Seventeen days during which the database remained live. Seventeen days during which anyone with the link — including, theoretically, anyone with a grudge against a Crown prosecutor or a judge or a battered ex-spouse — could browse Albertans by name.

If there is no formal inquiry into how that April 10 letter happened, this province does not have a functional electoral watchdog.

The premier is in the UK and the UCP wants you to look over there

While Albertans were being doxxed en masse, Premier Danielle Smith was — and is — in the United Kingdom. Her government’s official response was to refer reporters to the UCP press shop, which issued a non-denial denial: the UCP did not provide the list to any unauthorized party.

Cool. Nobody asked. The list came from the Republican Party. The question isn’t whether the UCP handed Centurion the file — it’s whether the premier whose career was built by the same David Parker now being investigated by the RCMP has anything at all to say about her former kingmaker running a doxxing operation against the people she governs.

Apparently not. She’s in London.

NDP leader Naheed Nenshi was less restrained: the UCP, he said, has spent years “pandering” to the separatist movement, and now we are reaping it. He’s calling for the Republican Party to be deregistered. He’s right. And that will be a light touch compared to what happens with the RCMP’s investigation.

Trust me.

The American shadow

You can’t tell this story without naming the elephant: this is happening in a province where the Trump administration has been openly courting separatists in SCIF-secured meetings in Washington, where the Treasury Secretary has publicly mused that Alberta separatists “want what the U.S. has got,” and where researchers at the Canadian Digital Media Research Network just exposed a network of 20 inauthentic YouTube channels with nearly 40 million views pushing Alberta secession and U.S. annexation — narrated, in part, by voice actors from Indiana who can’t pronounce “Regina.”

There is no proof, yet, that any U.S. actor touched the Centurion data itself. The leak chain we can see is purely Alberta-grown: Elections Alberta → Republican Party → Centurion. But the disinformation environment in which this app was built, marketed, and weaponized is being actively shaped by foreign actors trying to peel this province off the country.

A former RCMP intelligence director put it plainly: the United States has declared a form of information warfare against Canada. And in Alberta, there is a homegrown movement — armed now with the personal contact information of nearly every voter in the province — eager to be useful to that war.

What happens next

Under the injunction, Centurion and the Republican Party have four days to hand over the names of every person who accessed the database. That deadline arrives this weekend. When it does, we will finally learn whether this leak was contained to a few hundred volunteers or whether copies of the Alberta voter file are now circulating freely in the wild — possibly already across the border.

Because here is the brutal truth: you cannot put this back in the bottle. Once the file is downloaded, it’s gone. Forever. There are 2.9 million Albertans who will spend the rest of their lives knowing their home address sat on a separatist’s website, free for the taking, while the Election Commissioner shrugged.

Somebody needs to go to jail for this. Somebody needs to lose their party registration. And somebody — somewhere in the press gallery, the courts, or the legislature — needs to ask, out loud, why the woman whose political career David Parker engineered is on another continent while his fingerprints are on the biggest electoral scandal in Canadian history.

The phone book defence isn’t going to work this time, David. LOLZ.

Not even close. But it will be fun watching you, and all of your podunk, neckbearded, racist pals fail again.

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