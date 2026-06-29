Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
5h

Now they need to release the sworn testimony of the 13 year old girl offered up to Trump, and repeated sexually abused by Trump, by his long-term best pal and partner in sex trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein.

Reply
Share
1 reply
MJoT's avatar
MJoT
5h

Red letter day!! Thank you E.J.- beautiful fighter !!

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture