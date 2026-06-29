June 29, 2026

It’s 8:16 AM on Monday morning. The Supreme Court of the United States has just declined to hear Donald Trump’s appeal of the E. Jean Carroll verdict — the case where a federal jury found he sexually abused a woman in a department store dressing room, then spent years calling her a liar for telling people about it.

Eight minutes later, the President of the United States — the President, the actual one, the one who signs nuclear orders — is on Truth Social typing out a tantrum.

He calls it a “Fake Case.” He calls Carroll “a woman I never met” — which is the same lie a federal jury already rejected, with a photograph of him standing next to her at a party hanging right there in the record. He calls the defamation claim “ridiculous.” He calls it Lawfare. He calls it Weaponization. He calls it an injustice against the United States of America itself.

That post is not the sound of a man who thinks he’s about to win.

That post is the sound of a man who just found out the label is permanent.

And he’s right. It is.

This Is The Moment It Became Forever

Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, is — as of June 29, 2026 — an adjudicated sexual abuser.

Federally. Finally. Forever.

There is no court above the Supreme Court. There is no appeal from a denial of cert. There is no procedural Hail Mary, no motion to reconsider that has a snowball’s chance, no clever filing his lawyers can dust off. The 2023 federal jury verdict is now etched into the federal record permanently — and no court, no judge, no future President, and no act of Congress is going to scrub it off.

That label sits next to his name from now until the day he dies. And after.

This is what he is reacting to this morning. This is what the meltdown is about. Not the $5 million — he’s a guy who’s already posted bonds covering nine figures across multiple cases. The $5 million is a rounding error.

What he’s losing his mind over is the word. The verdict. The label.

Rapist. Donald Trump will forever be considered a rapist in every immoral and legal sense of the word.

Because for two and a half years, his entire legal strategy has been a single objective: get this verdict struck. Get the label off the record. Get the case erased. Trial, appeal, en banc petition, SCOTUS cert — every move has been a door he was trying to open to walk back through and make this not have happened.

This morning, the last door slammed.

The Technical Bit Nobody Wants To Explain

You’re going to hear some Fox-poisoned uncle this week say “but the jury didn’t find him liable for rape.”

Technically true. In exactly one narrow, lawyer-y sense. New York’s penal code defines “rape” as specifically requiring penile penetration. The jury found Trump committed digital penetration without consent.

Now read what Judge Lewis Kaplan — the federal judge who presided over the case — wrote after the verdict came in. By every common, dictionary, federal, ordinary-human definition of the word, what the jury found Trump did to E. Jean Carroll is rape. The Second Circuit, in upholding the verdict, agreed. The Supreme Court just walked away from the whole thing.

So when journalists, lawyers, and yes, the comedians call Donald Trump a rapist — they are using the word the way Webster’s, the FBI, and a federal judge use it.

Nothing — nothing — about today’s ruling walks that back.

The opposite. Today nailed it down with finishing nails.

And here’s the part that matters for understanding the meltdown: he cannot get that ruling struck. Not today. Not next week. Not in 2028. Not ever. The Supreme Court was the last door. It is closed. The label is now part of the federal record for the rest of time.

That is what is making him post in all caps at 8 in the morning.

The Money

Let’s just clear this off the table because the money is the smallest part of the story.

The $5 million from the 2023 trial? Done. Owed. Pay up. The bond is already posted. Carroll’s lawyers don’t even have to chase him — they just walk into court and unlock the funds. They will. Soon.

The bigger one — the $83.3 million from the second trial, the one specifically about the things Trump said as a candidate after Carroll already won the first case — is on a separate track. The Second Circuit upheld that verdict back in September. In May, that same appeals court let Trump pause payment until SCOTUS gets a crack at that case too, on the condition he post another $7.4 million bond to cover interest piling up by the day.

He did. He had to.

So Trump’s lawyers are drafting a second cert petition. The headline argument will be presidential immunity — the Hail Mary that he can’t be sued for things he said while sitting in the Oval Office.

Will it work? Nobody knows. But here’s what I can tell you. The same SCOTUS — even the conservative wing, even his three appointees — couldn’t find four justices interested in his evidentiary appeal on the first case. The justices are watching the same news we are. The political shine on protecting this guy dulls every month.

It is not a strong position. It is the only position he has left.

And critically — even if he wins that second appeal, it doesn’t undo today. The $83 million case is about different statements. Winning it would not strike a single comma from the 2023 verdict. The “sexual abuser” label stays nailed on regardless of what happens next.

That’s why he’s not just losing money this morning. He’s losing the war. Today he ran out of legal real estate.

And Now — The Part That Should Make Your Blood Boil

Last month, Trump’s Justice Department — his DOJ, the one that works for him, headed by people he appointed — launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll.

Read that again.

The Justice Department of the United States of America has opened a criminal probe into the 82-year-old advice columnist who sued the President, took him to trial, won at trial, won at the appeals court, and as of today, has been vindicated by the highest court in the land.

The stated theory? “Perjury” in testimony connected to his pending appeal.

The actual theory? She won.

This is not law enforcement. This is leverage. This is what the Department of Justice looks like once it has been converted from an institution into a wrench. You win a case against the boss, the boss has his people investigate you back.

There is a name for that kind of legal system, and it is not “ours.”

And here is the connection I want you to draw very deliberately, because it matters: the DOJ investigation got launched precisely because Trump knew this day was coming. When you can’t get the courts to strike the label, when you can’t appeal the verdict away, when the legal record is hardening into permanence — you reach for the only weapon you have left.

You criminalize the victim.

If a mob boss did this, we’d call it witness intimidation. When the President does it, we apparently call it “Tuesday.”

And This Morning, He Just Set Up Defamation Suit #3

Now back to that Truth Social post.

Go re-read it with fresh eyes. He is calling the case “Fake.” He is denying he ever met her. He is calling the defamation claim “ridiculous.” He is calling the entire verdict an “Injustice” that “cannot be allowed to stand.”

Every single one of those statements is the exact kind of statement that has already cost him $88.3 million in two separate defamation verdicts.

A federal jury heard those statements. A second federal jury heard those statements. Both juries said those statements are defamatory, that they caused real damage to a real woman, and that the man who said them owes her real money.

And on the morning the Supreme Court of the United States makes the original verdict permanent, what does he do?

He posts them all over again.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, has stated, on the record, multiple times, that if Trump continues to attack her client, they will sue again. She has been telegraphing this punch for over a year. Round three of Carroll v. Trump is sitting in a drawer in her office, waiting for the right defamatory statement to attach to the complaint.

He just handed her one. At 8:16 in the morning. On the day he exhausted his appeals.

He cannot help himself. He physically cannot help himself. The man who has been told by judges, juries, appellate panels, and now the Supreme Court that calling Carroll a liar is defamation that costs him millions of dollars — cannot stop calling her a liar.

That is not a legal strategy. That is a compulsion. And the bill keeps coming.

The Real Story

Strip away the legal terminology, and what you are left with is this:

A federal jury said Donald Trump raped a woman (He’s been credibly accused of raping or sexually assaulting 31 more). A federal appeals court agreed. The Supreme Court has now declined to disturb that finding.

That is — in the most concrete, formal, written-down-in-the-records sense — the considered verdict of the entire American justice system. It is permanent. It is final. It is not appealable.

The man it applies to has spent two and a half years and an army of lawyers trying to erase that label from the record. He has lost at every level. He has lost today, at the final level, in front of a court packed with his own appointees, without a single noted dissent.

The label is welded on. For life. For history. For the entry in every encyclopedia and textbook and obituary that will ever be written about him.

His response this morning was to post fresh defamation against the woman he abused, while his Department of Justice criminally investigates her for the crime of having beaten him in court.

This is not a legal story.

This is a story about what kind of country we are right now.

Today, the Supreme Court did the only honourable thing left to it: it did nothing. It refused to be useful to him. It let the verdict stand.

The question now isn’t whether Donald Trump is a sexual abuser. A jury, an appeals court, and the Supreme Court of the United States have all answered that question — together, and forever.

The question is whether the rest of us are paying attention to what he does next.

Because he just told us. At 8:16 in the morning. In all caps.

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