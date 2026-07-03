Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
2h

Wow! Holy cow! I hope each of us can take on some of the courage that Jack Smith has shown. We will need every bit of it. Vote as if your life depended on it, because it does. Thank you, Dean.

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
2h

One day, historians will take a deep look into why Merrick Garland "slow-walked" Smith's investigation until the election and the Supreme Court made it irrelevant.

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