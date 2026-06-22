Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Diana's avatar
Diana
8h

Does that 10-year prison sentence apply to putting your name, illegally, on the Kennedy Center building?

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
8h

Trump can't defeat a single celled organism, much less Iran. 🙄

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