Jue 22, 2026

Let me get you up to speed on America’s Blue Reflecting Pool, because the news moves fast when a thing this dumb is happening in real time.

As of Sunday evening, Donald Trump announced that work would begin “immediately” to fix the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — the same pool he already fixed. He inspected it from a flyover on his way back from Camp David and reported back to the nation: “WOW, who would do such a thing? SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE!”

Who indeed.

A quick recap, for those just joining us

In April, Trump promised to clean up the Reflecting Pool in about a week for roughly $1 million. The estimate then climbed to $1.8 million, then $13.1 million, and appears to have settled around $14.2 million — somewhere in the neighborhood of seven times the early figure, a markup the administration admitted was driven by Trump’s demand to have it done before the Fourth of July and America’s 250th.

Part of the spend went to painting the bottom of the pool “American flag blue,” a cosmetic flourish that immediately triggered a lawsuit alleging the Interior Department skipped a legally required consultation process before starting. Trump celebrated by posting an AI-generated image of himself and Cabinet members floating happily in the finished pool.

Then the pool was refilled.

The next day, there was algae.

“Residual algae,” they said

When CNN sent the Interior Department videos of green water one day after refilling, the department’s first instinct was to suggest the Fish and Wildlife Service wasn’t convinced it was even algae — before pivoting to calling it “residual algae,” part of the “normal startup process.”

Here is the thing the experts keep gently pointing out: this was entirely predictable. A Canadian pool specialist who goes by “Swimming Pool Steve” called it textbook “New Pond Syndrome” — what happens when you bring a fresh water system online without flushing the lines and addressing the underlying nutrients. As one algae expert put it, dosing the water with hydrogen peroxide to kill the bloom is like mowing the lawn when the actual problem requires pulling the weeds out by the root. The source nitrates and phosphorus are still there. You’re treating the symptom and declaring victory.

Which, sure enough.

By the middle of the month the Interior Department announced it had “killed the algae” and was “vacuuming up the dead algae.” The green hue persisted into the weekend anyway. The new blue paint, meanwhile, began peeling off the bottom in sheets — visitors were reaching in and pulling out pieces as souvenirs of the controversy.

This is the pool that, weeks earlier, Trump promised would “last for 50 to 100 years before you have to do anything, with very strong, powerful substance that we used.”

It made it roughly two weeks.

Enter: the vandals

When the paint peels and the water greens two weeks after you personally declared the project a generational triumph, you have two options. You can say the work didn’t hold. Or you can find some vandals.

On Friday, Trump went with vandals. He claimed there had been “real problems with vandalism,” tied the pool’s troubles to the “86 47” someone had stenciled into the grass nearby days earlier, and accused the unseen culprits of trying to “destroy and demean our beautiful work.” He also accused ABC’s Jonathan Karl of “sticking his hand into the Pool, and trying to rip the rubber off of the surface” — Karl had aired a segment simply showing the blue rubber peeling on its own.

By Saturday, Trump posted that Park Police had arrested “multiple” people. By Sunday, the actual arrest count CNN and others could confirm was: one. And that one was David Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, who told reporters he’d noticed a piece of the liner was already detached and reached in to feel it. He was charged with misdemeanor destruction of government property for touching a thing that was, by every account including the photos, already falling apart.

The vandals, in other words, are the paint and the algae. The paint and the algae are the vandals.

Box o’ Wine for the prosecution

This brings us to U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, formerly of Fox News, who went on The Sunday Briefing to announce that her office stands ready to prosecute pool vandals to the fullest extent of the law.

“Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C.,” Pirro said. “The president has made it a priority to make D.C. not only safe, but beautiful.”

She added that if anyone introduces “more serious products” into the pool “to create more algae,” the office would consider more serious charges. Years in jail, per Trump.

A reminder that the only substance documented as having gone into the pool is the hydrogen peroxide the Interior Department itself poured in to kill the algae bloom it created by refilling a pool with unflushed lines that ending up killing a baby duck.

But I’m sure the prosecution will get to the bottom of it.

Where it stands

So: the water is being drained. Again. Trump said Saturday that contractors would “probably be forced to release and drain much of the water” for repairs, and Sunday declared work would begin “immediately” on the “seriously vandalized” pool.

For the record, this pool has been drained for algae before — in 2012, right after its last major renovation, and again in 2019 for a water-line fix. Algae has plagued it, by the Interior Department’s own admission, since 1922. None of that required vandals. It required a filtration problem that a coat of blue paint and a press release do not solve.

But here we are, $14 million and one arrested canoeist later, draining the Blue Reflecting Pool to fix the thing that was already fixed — the last time it was fixed.

WOW. Who would do such a thing.

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Sources: NPR, CNN, The Washington Post, NBC News, ABC News, The Hill, and MS NOW reporting, June 2026.