Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lisa Luciani's avatar
Lisa Luciani
3h

These people are despicable - just when you think they can’t go any lower, they blow past that barrier and go lower still. I’m no longer surprised by the depth of their corruption and their contempt for the people of the country they theoretically serve.

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
3h

Patel needs to go. He has disgraced the department and has damaged the morale for all the employees.

Every one has a right to their opinions. Paying off people for information within the department is corruption at the highest level.

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