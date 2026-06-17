June 17, 2026

Kash Patel - The mealy mouthed Qanon conspiracy theorist/Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is being accused — in a formal congressional investigation, on official House Judiciary Committee letterhead — of running the FBI’s bonus budget as his personal slush fund, funneling more than $1 million in your tax dollars to a hand-picked crew of loyalist agents whose actual job is hunting down Donald Trump’s enemies and keeping their mouths shut about what their boss does after dark.

Don’t act surprised:

They have a name for this crew on the Hill now. It’s not “the Director’s Advisory Team,” which is the bureaucratic fig leaf Patel’s office hides behind.

It’s the Payback Squad.

And once you see how this machine actually works — who gets fired, who gets paid, and what the payment is for — you will never unsee it.

The two-sided ledger that tells you everything

Here is the whole scandal in one image. Two columns. Same FBI. Same year. Same director signing off.

Column one — the people Kash Patel fired:

Brian Driscoll. Eighteen-year veteran. Former Hostage Rescue Team commander. Medal of Valor recipient. Briefly the acting Director of the FBI. The guy who pulled a five-year-old off a kidnapper’s school bus. Fired — and now suing Patel, Bondi, and the administration for wrongful termination.

Steven Jensen. Senior counterterrorism official. Gone.

The CR-15 squad out of the Washington Field Office — the public-corruption unit that assisted Special Counsel Jack Smith. Purged.

Roughly a dozen agents tied to the Mar-a-Lago classified-documents case, fired in a single week.

Agents who worked the January 6 assault-on-federal-officers cases. The cops who backed the blue. Fired by the guy who screams “if you touch a cop, we’re going to put you down.”

An agent trainee — who’d already won the Attorney General’s Award, the DOJ’s highest investigative honor — terminated for the crime of having a pride flag on his desk.

Column two — the people Kash Patel paid:

The “Director’s Advisory Team,” a curated group of loyalist agents who, per Raskin’s letter, are “willing to carry out your unlawful partisan and personal orders.”

Patel’s personal security detail.

The first group did their jobs without fear or favor and got destroyed for it. The second group does whatever Patel wants, no questions asked, and got paid for it. At the same time as Patel has been issuing these bonuses, numerous experienced and decorated FBI officials—including former Acting Director and Medal of Valor recipient Brian Driscoll and senior counterterrorism official Steven Jensen—have been removed from their roles.

That’s not a personnel strategy. That’s a protection racket with a federal badge.

How the money actually moved

This is the part that should end careers, so let’s be precise about what Raskin says the committee has.

According to the letter — obtained exclusively by MS NOW and posted publicly by the House Judiciary Democrats — Patel directed approximately $1 million in payments to members of the FBI director’s “Director’s Advisory Team” as well as agents assigned to his personal security detail. In some cases, recipients received as much as $8,000 per pay period on top of their regular salaries. Those payments allegedly continued for five pay periods, potentially amounting to roughly $40,000 in additional compensation per person.

Five consecutive $8,000 checks. Every two weeks. Like clockwork. It’s almost as if the selected agents were getting a second paycheck rather than a standard performance bonus.

And here’s the kicker — they allegedly blew through the legal pay caps doing it. Some individuals are reported to have received five consecutive $8,000 payments—nearly $40,000 per person—illegally and pushing compensation beyond the statutory maximums set by federal law. Raskin’s verdict, in his own words: “By issuing these side payments, your office may be knowingly breaking federal law.”

Then there’s the detail that tells you these accounts weren’t bottomless — they were being drained. The Director’s office has disbursed these bonus funds at such an extreme rate that some payments could not be made from depleted accounts.

Read that again. The FBI ran out of money in the bonus pool because Patel was shoveling it at his loyalists so fast the account hit empty. The career agents and analysts who earned real performance awards? Sorry. The well’s dry. Kash spent it on the Payback Squad.

What were they being paid FOR?

This is where it stops being a story about money and starts being a story about power.

Raskin lays out two possibilities, and neither one is survivable for an honest FBI director.

Option one: it was “a corrupt attempt to slide cash to friends.” Garden-variety cronyism. Bad, illegal, fireable — but boring.

Option two is the one that should keep you up at night. The money may have been hush money. Raskin’s letter raises the possibility the payments were made “to ensure silence” from agents who “witness your inebriation,” a direct reference to long-running allegations that Patel has been drinking on the job.

And the letter names the venues. This isn’t vague innuendo — Raskin put the bar tab in the official record. He references Patel’s “indiscretions” at the Poodle Room, Ned’s, Rao’s, Lower Broadway, the Strip, the Milano Cortina Olympics and beyond — when joining you on date nights and bro trips alike.

So picture the arrangement. The security detail goes everywhere the Director goes. The nightclubs. The Olympics junket. The “date nights.” They see everything. And — allegedly — they get $8,000 every two weeks to make sure everything they see stays in the room.

That’s not a security detail. That’s an omertà with a per-diem.

The “Advisory Team” was never advisory

Don’t let the beige government name fool you. The Director’s Advisory Team is the operational core of the entire revenge project.

Per NOTUS, which first reported the team’s existence back in May, it’s composed of agents who are willing to pursue actions against targets set by the Trump administration. Agents on the team have searched through case files, internal correspondence and other material to build cases against the president’s perceived enemies.

So while the public-corruption unit that helped Jack Smith was being marched out the door, this unit was inside the building, digging through case files to manufacture prosecutions of whoever’s name landed on Trump’s list. The FBI’s offensive capability didn’t disappear under Patel. It got repointed — away from criminals and toward Americans the administration doesn’t like.

Raskin’s name for them is the only honest one anyone’s offered: “The agents on your Director’s Advisory Team – perhaps better known as ‘the Payback Squad’ given their willingness to pursue political targets and overlook pesky obstacles like probable cause.”

Layman’s terms? The ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee is alleging that the FBI has a paid internal unit whose defining qualification is a willingness to skip the part of the Constitution that protects you from being investigated for no reason.

Remember what this man swore he wouldn’t do

Pull the tape from his confirmation. February 2025. Kash Patel, hand up, looking the Senate dead in the eye:

“There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken by any FBI, should I be confirmed.” “No one will be terminated for case assignments.”

Every single clause of that is now contradicted by his own paper trail. Agents terminated specifically for their case assignments — that’s the whole Driscoll lawsuit. Retribution as official policy — that’s column one of the ledger. And the politicization he promised wouldn’t happen? He allegedly built a unit for it and paid them overtime out of a depleted federal account.

He got confirmed 51–49. Every Democrat voted no. Collins and Murkowski crossed the aisle to vote no. The other forty-nine Republicans were warned, in plain English, that this is exactly what Kash Patel does. They confirmed him anyway. Own it.

The part where I tell you what this is

This is what state capture looks like when it’s done by mediocrities.

Not jackboots in the street. A budget line. A bonus pool. A bureaucratic name on an org chart. The most powerful law-enforcement agency on Earth quietly re-engineered so that the people who follow the law get fired and the people who break it for the boss get a recurring deposit. The genius of it — and I use that word with total contempt — is how boring it’s designed to look. “Director’s Advisory Team.” “Recurring performance awards.” Nothing to see here.

But strip the euphemism off and here’s the machine: Fire the honest. Pay the obedient. Use the obedient to hunt the President’s enemies. Pay the witnesses to your own corruption to keep quiet. Run the whole thing on the taxpayer’s tab until the account hits zero.

Patel has not publicly answered the allegations. Raskin has given him until June 29 to hand over the documentation — who got paid, how much, and under what legal authority. Hold your breath if you want. The DOJ that would have to enforce any of this answers to Todd Blanche, who answers to Donald Trump, who is the only reason Kash Patel has a badge in the first place. The cop is the suspect, the suspect runs the bureau, and the bureau answers to the guy the bureau is supposed to be allowed to investigate.

So no — nobody’s getting arrested tomorrow. That was never the deal. The deal is that it goes in the record, in writing, with the bar names and the dollar amounts, so that when the accounting finally comes, nobody gets to say they didn’t know.

Now you know.

Sources: House Judiciary Committee Democrats (Raskin letter, June 16, 2026); MS NOW; Courthouse News Service; NOTUS; CNN; AP; Lawfare; Driscoll v. Patel court filings. The bonus allegations are Raskin’s, drawn from information provided to the committee; Patel has not publicly responded as of publication. Everything in column one — the firings — is on the public record.

If half of Washington is going to pretend this isn’t happening, the least we can do here is keep the receipts. Share this with one person who still thinks “it can’t be that bad.”

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