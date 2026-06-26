June 26, 2026

KABOOM

Late Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan — a Clinton appointee with a long memory for executive-branch stonewalling — issued a preliminary injunction in Phang v. Blanche. Sullivan ruled in favour of Phang, a journalist who argued the administration had skirted the Epstein Files Transparency Act by failing to release that information.

The Department of Justice has until July 2, 2026, to either produce the documents or, in the words Phang used on MeidasTouch, “put up or shut up.”

What, specifically, must DOJ now hand over?

At least eight email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein referencing what the court describes, citing the complaint, as a “torture video” and sexual activity involving young women, including minors — with the names of senders and recipients no longer blacked out.

FBI interview notes with a woman who alleges that Donald Trump assaulted her when she was 13 years old , after Epstein introduced them in the 1980s. The FBI interviewed her four times and reportedly found her credible. Reporting suggests dozens of pages of those interview notes were never produced.

The names of people identified in a draft indictment as Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Foreign-language materials previously excluded from production.

A complete redaction log explaining, item by item, every blackout in the files DOJ has already released.

If Blanche refuses, he must file a show-cause explanation defending each withholding. Sullivan denied DOJ’s request for a stay outright. The judge wrote that there is no competing harm to the government in being ordered to comply with statutes.

That sentence is going to be quoted in law school classrooms for years.

Read the entire decision here

The backstory you need to understand the win

The fact that Katie Phang could do this when Congress would not is stunning.

In November 2025, after months of public pressure, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with near-unanimous bipartisan support. Donald Trump signed it on November 19, 2025. It became Public Law 119-38.

The law gave the DOJ thirty days. December 19, 2025, was the statutory deadline for full release of all unclassified records connected to the Epstein investigation.

DOJ blew the deadline. On the day of the deadline, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — Trump’s former personal defence lawyer — conceded in writing that the Department was not in compliance. In April 2026, Trump fired Pam Bondi and elevated Blanche to Acting Attorney General. Blanche promptly suggested the Epstein files were a closed chapter, even as journalists, lawmakers, and survivors documented missing pages, blanket redactions, and material that quietly disappeared from the DOJ’s public portal.

By late January, the DOJ had produced roughly 3.5 million pages. Impressive on paper. Less impressive when you notice that one of the very first releases included a 119-page grand jury transcript redacted in its entirety, and another 400 pages of fully blacked-out documents in the same batch.

Then came the structural problem: the Epstein Act has no enforcement mechanism. Congress didn’t write in a cause of action. Representatives Massie and Khanna tried to use the Maxwell criminal docket as a backdoor; Judge Engelmayer told them, politely, that they had the wrong courthouse and the wrong case — but invited a civil suit.

Enter Katie Phang.

The lawsuit nobody else filed

Phang — an attorney, former MSNBC/MS NOW host, and now independent journalist on the MeidasTouch network — filed suit on April 27, 2026, represented by Brendan Ballou and Samuel T. Ward-Packard of the Public Integrity Project. Ballou is a former DOJ Antitrust prosecutor; his firm exists to enforce anti-corruption norms when the government refuses to enforce them itself.

The legal theory was elegant. Phang couldn’t sue under the Epstein Act directly — Congress hadn’t authorized that. So her lawyers reached for the Administrative Procedure Act, the 1946 workhorse statute that lets courts review agency decisions made “contrary to law” or in excess of statutory authority.

The argument: DOJ’s redaction and withholding choices are themselves agency actions. Those actions violate a federal statute. The APA empowers a court to set them aside.

The standing argument was equally clean: as a journalist, Phang could point to half a dozen stories she said she was currently unable to report because the Attorney General had not disclosed the information. Concrete injury, traceable to DOJ conduct, redressable by a court order. Textbook.

Sullivan bought all of it. He also dispatched DOJ’s predictable fallback — just file a FOIA request — by noting that DOJ itself had previously conceded the Epstein Act was designed to produce a broader, less-redacted release than FOIA would ever yield.

And here’s the part that should rattle Main Justice: DOJ didn’t even bother filing a substantive response to Phang’s motion. Sullivan gave them a 1 p.m. Thursday deadline. They blew that one, too. The judge concluded that by failing to respond, the Attorney General had effectively conceded the merits.

The government’s litigation strategy, in other words, was to ignore the lawsuit the same way it had been ignoring the statute.

It did not work.

What this actually means

Three things matter beyond the headline.

1. The APA route is now a paved road. Any journalist, researcher, or watchdog group can now use that same door. The Epstein Act was supposed to be self-executing on Congress’s good faith and DOJ’s compliance. Sullivan’s ruling converts it into a statute with teeth — not because Congress added enforcement language, but because a federal judge confirmed the APA supplies it. That precedent extends far beyond Epstein. Any time a future Congress passes a transparency mandate without an enforcement clause, this opinion becomes the template.

2. The Trump administration is now litigating from a position of conceded illegality. Blanche admitted DOJ was out of compliance in December. He didn’t substantively defend the withholdings in court. The only remaining move is an appeal to the D.C. Circuit — a court fight the government must wage without ever having denied that it broke the law. That is not a posture that wins emergency stays.

3. The political clock and the legal clock are now both ticking against the White House. Even if DOJ files for emergency relief and somehow gets a stay, the public story is already written: a Clinton-appointed judge found that Trump’s DOJ ignored a law Trump himself signed, and that the documents being hidden include FBI interviews with a woman alleging Trump assaulted her as a child. That is not a fact pattern that gets better with delay. The administration’s strongest play was always opacity. Sullivan just took it away.

The harder question — and Phang’s lawyers know this — is the remedy on the ground. Getting a court order is one thing. Getting tens of thousands of pages reviewed for proper unredaction is another. Document-by-document in camera review by a special master takes months. Appeals stretch the calendar. The Trump team will run that clock as hard as it can run.

But July 2 is six days away. By next Friday, Blanche must either start unredacting or stand in open court and explain, item by item, why a federal statute does not apply to him.

There is no precedent in modern American history for an Acting Attorney General formally certifying to a court that he will not comply with a duly enacted federal transparency law signed by the sitting President. If he does it, the constitutional crisis stops being theoretical. If he doesn’t, the files start coming out.

The line worth remembering

Brendan Ballou put it cleanly to NBC News. The government ignored its own law and blew off a judge’s order, all for the sake of protecting the very powerful and the very rich.

That’s the case in a sentence. And as of yesterday, a federal court agrees.

Katie Phang did something most attorneys with her platform would never risk: she sued the sitting administration in her own name, on a novel theory, against an opponent with infinite resources, and she won the first round on a clean record with no factual concessions to defend against on appeal.

Here’s the part nobody in Washington wants to say out loud: Katie Phang just did the work that every elected official in the United States refused to do.

Congress passed the law and then walked away. The House didn’t subpoena. The Senate didn’t hold hearings with teeth. The bipartisan co-authors of the very statute DOJ was violating couldn’t even get a federal judge in the Maxwell case to lift a finger — and then they didn’t file the civil suit themselves either. Not one senator. Not one congressman. Not one state attorney general. Not one of the dozens of officials who went on television to express their deep concern about the Epstein files actually walked into a courthouse and forced the government to obey a law they had voted for.

A journalist did. With her own name on the complaint. Against the sitting Attorney General. On a novel legal theory. And she won.

If that isn’t an indictment of the entire political establishment of the United States of America — Republican and Democrat, House and Senate, executive and legislative — I genuinely don’t know what is. The machinery built to hold power accountable sat idle for seven months. A private citizen with a law degree and a Substack picked up the tools and did it herself.

Remember the next time an elected official asks for your vote on the promise that they will finally hold the powerful accountable. The receipts are in. We know exactly who shows up when the cameras turn off.

It wasn’t them. It was her. Or better yet, ‘one of us’.

LFG.

Share

Sources: Court filings in Phang v. Blanche (D.D.C.); Judge Emmet Sullivan’s memorandum opinion of June 25, 2026; reporting from NBC News, The Hill, Axios, NOTUS, Raw Story, The Washington Times, IBTimes UK, and Prism News; analysis from Joyce Vance’s Civil Discourse and Mitch the Lawyer’s Substack.