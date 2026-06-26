Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jennifer DiBenedetto's avatar
Jennifer DiBenedetto
11h

This is the work of a dedicated professional who refused to give up and hope that transparency can and will begin to expose the terrible crimes perpetrated by the POTUS and his underlings ..👍‼️❤️🙏

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
11h

Katie is a warrior and a military Veteran. She will fight hard for the victims. I also think she has a law degree.

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