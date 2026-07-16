July 16, 2026

There’s a specific genre of Canadian export we should talk about. Not the good ones — not maple syrup, not Ryan Gosling, not universal healthcare envy. I mean the guy who built a persona out of telling small business owners they’re “dead to me,” rebranded arrogance as candour, and then took the act south of the border, where the market for that sort of thing is, let’s say, more liquid.

Kevin O’Leary. Mr. Wonderful. A nickname he reportedly gave himself, which tells you most of what you need to know.

This week, two Utahns — Josh Kanter of the Alliance for a Better Utah and political strategist Gabi Finlayson of Elevate Strategies — filed a federal defamation lawsuit against O’Leary and Fox News. Their offence? Opposing his proposed Stratos data center in Box Elder County, a project originally pitched at some 40,000 acres, on boring, normal grounds like water use, power demands, and local control.

O’Leary’s response to this civic participation was to go on Fox — repeatedly, five appearances in three weeks according to the complaint — and declare that these people were “two cells inside of Utah” working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. He called it an “irrefutable fact.” He said he’d handed evidence to law enforcement.

Then, after receiving a legal demand letter, he posted a statement admitting he had — and I want to savour this phrasing — no evidence that any of these people or organizations were funded by China or the CCP. None. Maria Bartiromo apologized on air. Fox issued corrections across every program where he’d said it.

“Irrefutable fact” to “no evidence whatsoever” in about six weeks. Even by Shark Tank valuation standards, that’s a brutal markdown.

The plaintiffs say the smear brought online harassment, conspiracy theories, and threats to their physical safety — the entirely predictable outcome of telling millions of cable viewers that a nonprofit founder in Salt Lake City is a foreign asset. They’re seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Fox says it will “vigorously defend.” O’Leary’s lawyer is promising counterclaims, because of course he is.

A brief history of the résumé

For American readers just tuning in, some context on the man Canada respectfully declined to keep.

The Mattel thing. O’Leary’s origin story is selling The Learning Company to Mattel in 1999 for over $4 billion — a deal so catastrophic for Mattel that it routinely makes lists of the worst acquisitions in corporate history. Mattel’s value cratered, its CEO was gone within months, and so was O’Leary. He got rich; the acquirer got a smoking crater. This is the “self-made business genius” backstory. It’s real, in the sense that it happened.

The politics thing. In 2017, O’Leary decided he should be Prime Minister of Canada and entered the Conservative leadership race — despite living primarily in Boston and not speaking French, which in Canadian federal politics is a bit like running for Pope without being Catholic. He dropped out before the vote, citing his lack of support in Quebec. Canada didn’t chase him out with pitchforks; we just looked at the pitch and passed. Sometimes the market speaks.

The FTX thing. O’Leary took a reported $15 million to be a paid spokesman for FTX, vouching for Sam Bankman-Fried right up until the whole thing imploded in one of the largest frauds in history. He then had to explain himself to a U.S. Senate committee. “Mr. Wonderful” endorsed the crypto Titanic after touring the engine room.

And the lake. In August 2019, a boat owned by the O’Learys — Linda O’Leary was driving, Kevin was a passenger, the couple returning from a dinner party on Lake Joseph in Muskoka — collided at night with an anchored boat full of people stargazing. Gary Poltash, 64, was killed instantly. Suzana Brito, 48, a mother from Uxbridge, Ontario, died in hospital. Three others were injured.

To be scrupulously fair, because unlike some people I care about that: Linda O’Leary was charged with careless operation of a vessel and acquitted in 2021. The judge found the other boat’s navigation lights were off, rendering it essentially invisible, and its driver pleaded guilty to a lighting offense. Those are the facts, and the acquittal stands.

But the trial left a residue that’s hard to wash off. A breathalyzer administered after the crash registered in the “alert” range; Linda testified the vodka came after the collision, to calm her nerves. Kevin, testifying by Zoom, said he couldn’t recall whether his wife had been drinking beforehand. And his first public statement after two people died emphasized that the other boat had no lights and “fled the scene.” Legally vindicated? Yes. But the instinct on display — lawyer up, deflect, make sure everyone knows it wasn’t your fault before the bodies are buried, go for a cockatil immediately after then leave for America to hide — that’s the through-line. That’s the brand.

The pattern is the product

Here’s what unites the Mattel windfall, the FTX paycheck, the abandoned political vanity run, and now the Utah lawsuit: Kevin O’Leary says whatever is maximally useful to Kevin O’Leary in the moment, with total conviction, and lets other people absorb the downside. The confidence never wavers. The accountability never arrives. When it goes wrong, there’s always a retraction, a settlement, a shrug, a “clarification” — and then he’s back on television by Thursday.

The Utah case is just the purest distillation yet. A man wants to build something. Locals raise concerns. Rather than answer the concerns, he goes on the most-watched cable network in America and brands his critics enemy agents of a hostile foreign power — “irrefutable fact!” — and only walks it back when lawyers with subpoena power enter the chat. His camp’s spin now is that the plaintiffs were “offered dialogue” and “chose a courtroom.” Buddy. You told the country they were CCP operatives. The courtroom is the dialogue.

Utah, I’m sorry. Box Elder County, I’m truly sorry. We should have put a warning label on him at the border.

But Canada would like to be extremely clear about one thing: this is a no-returns transaction. We’ve seen the pitch. We’re out.

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All facts regarding the pending lawsuit are drawn from the complaint and contemporaneous news reporting; the defendants deny wrongdoing and litigation is ongoing. Linda O’Leary was acquitted of all charges in 2021.