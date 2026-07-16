Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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🍁Beaner🇨🇦's avatar
🍁Beaner🇨🇦
3h

I love this for him.

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Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
3h

I clearly recall O’Learys selling Learning Tree. He’s a crooked dirtbag. Take him off ALL air waves.

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