Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Apr 7Edited

If every Military person has warned that this is a trap, how can they not consider that this is an illegal order and should be resisted and not obeyed? So far as I’m concerned, this is an illegal war, it is not an excursion. Felon was talked into this by Netanyahu and we are trapped. This is completely ridiculous.

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Canadian Cassandra✨💗🇨🇦's avatar
Canadian Cassandra✨💗🇨🇦
Apr 7

Truth.

Iran 🇮🇷 has warned them.

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