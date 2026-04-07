April 7, 2026

In the dead of night, last night, April 6th, the U.S. Air Force returned to Kharg Island and bombed it again.

Here is what they hit: hardened military bunkers. A radar station. Ammunition storage. Air defense systems. All along the island’s northern coastline. No ground forces. The oil terminal — pipelines, loading docks, 18 million barrels of crude — deliberately untouched. More than 50 military targets in a single overnight operation. Witnesses described it as more intense than the first Kharg raid on March 13th, which itself produced nearly two hours of nonstop explosions that, in the words of an Iranian oil ministry official, “shook the island.”

On casualties: Iran claims none. They always do. What we know is that this war has now killed more than 3,400 people across the region — at least 1,600 of them Iranian civilians. 175 of those were mostly schoolchildren killed in a strike on a girls’ school in Minab that the New York Times attributed to the U.S. using outdated targeting data. This morning alone: 18 people killed in airstrikes on residential areas in Alborz province, two of them children. Two killed on a railway bridge in Kashan. Fifteen American service members wounded in an Iranian drone strike on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Kharg Island’s 8,000 civilian oil workers are unverifiable. Iran controls that information completely.

Markets didn’t wait for the body count. U.S. crude jumped 3% to nearly $116 a barrel. Brent cracked $110. And the IRGC responded with a statement that amounts to a declaration of unlimited war: “All precautions have been removed.”

This is the second time the U.S. has bombed an island Trump declared “totally obliterated” on March 13th. A U.S. official confirmed to the Jerusalem Post that last night was “restrikes on what we hit previously.”

Restrikes. On the totally obliterated island. The one Trump says has no defense and could be taken “very easily.” RIIIIIIGGGHHHTT.

Iran is still blocking the Strait. The deadline has passed. And the White House is now circling a plan that virtually every military expert alive describes the same way: a trap. Specifically, the plan to seize Kharg Island with American ground forces — and walk straight into 47 years of preparation for exactly that moment. They told us all about it with a cute LEGO video last week.

What Kharg Is. What It Means.

Kharg is a five-mile coral outcrop, one-third the size of Manhattan, 20 miles off Iran’s coast. It handles 90% of Iran’s crude exports — $53 billion in annual revenue. The theory is simple: take the island, and you “get Iran by the balls.” One White House source put it to Axios in those exact terms: “We need about a month to weaken the Iranians more with strikes, take the island and then get them by the balls and use it for negotiations.”

It sounds decisive. In the Persian Gulf, it falls apart the moment you look at a map — or at 47 years of Iranian military history.

Forty-Seven Years of Building the Kill Zone

From the day the Islamic Republic was born in 1979, its strategists understood one thing clearly: they cannot beat the United States in a conventional war. So they never tried. Instead they built something more dangerous — a layered, distributed asymmetric killing machine designed specifically to destroy any American force that enters the Persian Gulf in force.

By the late 1990s, U.S. Navy intelligence discovered Iran was embedding anti-ship missiles inside concrete and steel-reinforced mountain bunkers along the Hormuz coastline. The installations were so formidable the Navy quietly stopped sending carriers through the strait. That was 25 years ago. Iran has been building on that foundation ever since.

What’s waiting:

Swarms. Hundreds of IRGC fast attack boats doing 50 to 70 knots, attacking in coordinated groups of 10 to 20 from 360 degrees simultaneously — equipped with guns, missiles, torpedoes, and mines they can drop directly in a ship’s path. Against landing craft unloading Marines in shallow water, they are a slaughterhouse.

Mobile missiles from mountain caves. Iran’s coastal anti-ship missiles — the Noor, the Ghader, the Khalij Fars — aren’t launched from fixed sites. They fire from mobile trucks that immediately disappear into hardened tunnels. At supersonic speeds, an incoming anti-ship cruise missile covers 30 nautical miles in 47 seconds. That is the entire warning window.

Mines. Naval mines have caused 77% of all U.S. ship casualties since 1950. The USS Roberts was nearly sunk by a World War I-era mine in 1988. Iran can deploy them from fishing boats indistinguishable from civilian vessels. The U.S. Navy’s minesweeping capability has atrophied so badly that experts say it has no credible counter to a serious Iranian mining campaign.

Midget submarines. Iran’s Ghadir-class subs are built for shallow coastal water — exactly where American amphibious forces would be operating — and optimized for mine-laying and torpedo attacks with minimal radar signature.

Drones without end. Shahed drones launched from deep inland, turning hundreds of miles of Iranian coastline into a launch platform. Russia is actively resupplying Iran’s drone stockpile throughout this war. The strategy is saturation: flood the defenses until interceptors run dry.

The Human Force Behind the Weapons

Then add the people.

Iran’s total military manpower is approximately 1.18 million — 350,000 regular army, 190,000 IRGC. Behind both stands the Basij: a paramilitary militia with 12.6 million claimed members, of whom the IISS estimates up to 1 million are combat-capable. These are not conscripts waiting to defect. The Basij were forged in the Iran-Iraq War sending volunteers — including children — into minefields. They have spent 47 years being told the United States is the Great Satan and that dying to stop it is the highest possible honor.

Hanoi didn’t break under American bombs. The Mujahideen didn’t break under the Soviets. The Taliban didn’t break after 20 years of the most powerful military in human history. Iran — facing an existential war on its own soil, its people increasingly rallied around the flag — will not break because 4,500 Marines land on a coral island. Iran WANTS US Troops to land there to enjoy the fireworks waiting for them.

The Trap, Specifically

Iran has known a ground operation is coming for weeks. They’ve been preparing. Intelligence confirms Iran has moved additional IRGC personnel onto Kharg, installed more MANPAD surface-to-air missiles, and — this is the detail that should stop everyone cold — laid antipersonnel and anti-armor mines on the beaches U.S. forces are most likely to land on.

The Marines going in have no element of surprise. They would be landing on a pre-mined beach, sighted by rocket artillery and MANPAD teams, watched by drones that have been tracking American naval movements for a month.

To even reach Kharg, the Navy has to transit the Strait of Hormuz — potentially mined, definitely under missile watch — then travel 410 miles through the Persian Gulf, hugging the Iranian coast the entire way. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis: “I would be very worried about this.” He said American forces would need “ironclad air and sea superiority over at least 100 miles around the island” before any landing. No military assessment guarantees that.

And if the Marines get ashore? The island is 20 miles from the mainland. Iranian artillery reaches it. Iranian drones are already overhead. Every ship resupplying the force runs a continuous gauntlet of missiles, fast boats, and mines indefinitely.

The Quincy Institute’s conclusion after full analysis: “Kharg’s location gives Iran a significant advantage in supporting the island’s defense and complicating US efforts at resupply.” Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz: “It will be hard to take. It will be hard to hold. And it might damage the economy, but not in a way that will force the Iranians to capitulate.”

And Even If It Worked — It Wouldn’t Work

Iran has an alternative pipeline — Goreh-to-Jask — that bypasses both Kharg and the Strait, moving 1.5 million barrels a day. Seizing Kharg doesn’t stop Iranian oil. It doesn’t stop their missiles. It doesn’t stop their drones. What it does — guaranteed — is trigger massive retaliation against every Gulf state’s energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq. UAE ports. Qatar’s LNG terminals. Retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery said it plainly: “If we seize Kharg Island, they’re going to turn off the spigot on the other end. It’s not like we control their oil production.”

The Men With the Remote Control

None of this penetrates the decision-making of the man ordering it.

Trump told the Financial Times on the record that Kharg has no defense and he could take it “very easily.” This is the same man who announced the island “totally obliterated” on March 13th and sent planes back to rebomb it last night.

Beside him: a Secretary of Defense with the Jerusalem Cross — the Crusader Kingdom’s coat of arms — tattooed on his chest, who titled his book American Crusade, who holds monthly Pentagon prayer services in the name of Jesus Christ while bombing a Muslim nation, and whose troops have reportedly been told the president was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon.”

These are the men planning an amphibious assault on the most fortified island in the Persian Gulf.

America’s Marines are extraordinary. They deserve commanders who know what they’re walking into.

Right now, they don’t have that.

The clock will hit 8 p.m. The world is watching.

And on the beaches of Kharg Island — pre-mined, pre-sighted, pre-registered by Iranian forces who have been waiting 47 years for this — the trap is set.

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