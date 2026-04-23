Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lonnie Shapiro's avatar
Lonnie Shapiro
Apr 23

You are a better comedian than Bill Maher!

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NANCY Jambor's avatar
NANCY Jambor
Apr 23

Golly. Nearly speechless. Laughing 🤣. Looney tunes loomer am I right?

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