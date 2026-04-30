April 30, 2026

So here’s the deal.

Pete Hoekstra rolled into Windsor with last week, list neatly folded in his right breast pocket like a man pitching a used Buick: ease up on the booze ban, and maybe — maybe — Washington stops squeezing the life out of your tool and mould/Steel industry.

Steel for booze. That’s the trade. That’s the offer the MAGA Cult Operative turned U.S. Ambassador to Canada is workshopping in private rooms with people whose businesses are being deliberately broken.

Let’s call this what it is: a shakedown dressed up as diplomacy delivered by a self-avowed racist and white nationalist who never wastes an opportunity to shit all over Canada publicly. Now, he’s leveraging Canadians to push the Canadian government to put US booze back on our shelves. Something the feds have no involvement in.

That’s how stupid Pete Hoesktra is.

The “quiet” tariff tweak that wasn’t quiet at all

Earlier this month, the White House made what CBC politely calls a “quiet” change to the steel, aluminum and copper tariffs. They went from applying to just the metal portion of a product to applying to the full customs value. If you’re a Canadian mould maker shipping a finished tool across the river to Detroit, the tariff isn’t on the chunk of steel anymore — it’s on the whole damn thing. Engineering, labour, IP, and the coffee the shop foreman drank while building it. All of it. Tariffed.

This is not a rounding error. This is a deliberate scalpel aimed at the throat of southwestern Ontario’s manufacturing base — the tool, die, and mould shops that have been the backbone of Windsor-Essex for generations.

And then, days after the scalpel comes out, who shows up at the bedside? Pete Hoekstra. With a list. From his pocket.

The “irritants list”

Per Jonathon Azzopardi of Laval Tool & Mould, Hoekstra produced a single page he called the “highest-ranking irritants” between Canada and the U.S. and started workshopping what a deal might look like. Front and centre: the provincial bans on American booze that went up after Trump’s first round of tariffs.

That’s right. Trump’s liver-spotted Christian White Nationalist, racist US Ambassador to Canada, delivered a list of Trump’s “Irritants” to a private business owner currently struggling through Trump’s illegal tariffs with a deal.

The Deal? “Lean on Carney to allow Trump to do whatever the fuck he wants to Canadians minus any retaliation, and we’ll consider giving you relief from our illegal tariffs.”

So let’s just sit with the asymmetry for a second.

On one side: a multi-billion-dollar industrial tariff regime that is actively pushing Canadian shops to consider relocating south of the border. On the other side: shelf space at the LCBO. Shelf space. For Kentucky bourbon. Pete Hoekstra wants you to believe these belong on the same page. But he’s notoriously drunk, daily, so this tracks.

They don’t. They’re not even in the same universe. One is economic warfare aimed at Canadian sovereignty. The other is a country exercising the very basic right to decide what its provincially-run liquor stores stock. If American booze can’t compete on a level playing field, it’s because the playing field got tilted by the United States, not by us. And for the record, the Canadian government has nothing to do with pulling US booze off of Canadian shelves. A handful of Provinces are doing it (Alcohol is provincially regulated). But again, Hoeskstra is too stupid for this.

“A very strategic and well-thought-out plan”

Azzopardi nailed it: “This is a systematic approach of getting companies to look at expanding outside of Canada, relocating to the United States. It’s a very strategic and well-thought-out plan.”

That’s not paranoia. That’s pattern recognition. Tariff change drops quietly. Days later, the Ambassador is in Windsor with a wishlist and a sales pitch about what relief could look like. The message is unsubtle: nice manufacturing sector you’ve got there, shame if anything happened to it — say, have you considered Michigan?

This is the playbook. Make the pain unbearable, then offer to make it stop in exchange for concessions you’d never get on the merits. It’s not negotiation. It’s extortion with a flag pin.

And about Pete personally

This is the same Pete Hoekstra who spent the summer whining that Canadians who choose to vacation in Muskoka instead of Myrtle Beach are “nasty.” The same guy who told a room in Bellevue, Washington, that he can smuggle American liquor across the border if he wants because they don’t check his car. The same guy who, a few months later, allegedly went on an expletive-laced tirade at Ontario’s trade rep at a Canadian-American Business Council event because Doug Ford ran an ad Trump didn’t like.

This is the man bringing the irritants list. A guy with the diplomatic poise of a heckler at a community hockey game.

What we actually owe him

Nothing. Jack Shit.

Not the booze ban, not a softening of position, not a single concession to a tariff regime designed to bleed our manufacturers until they crack. The provincial liquor bans aren’t an “irritant.” They’re a sovereign response to economic aggression. So is staying home this summer. So is checking the label before we buy.

The companies in Windsor don’t need a deal that trades their workers’ livelihoods for a face-saving win Hoekstra can fax back to Washington. They need their own government to back them — federally and provincially — with the kind of support that lets them ride this out without packing up the shop and following the tariff bait across the river.

To the mould makers, the steelworkers, the people watching their order books shrink in real time: this fight isn’t yours to lose alone. And to Pete Hoekstra, with his list and his pocket and his bottomless capacity to pick fights with the country he was sent here to work with — put the page away. We’re not buying.

Steel for booze. Get fucked, Pete.

- Canada