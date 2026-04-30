Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
3d

"Nice tooling operation ya got there. Be a shame if somebody tariffed the shit out of it. BTW, like to buy some Kentucky bourbon?" I'm actually shocked Hoekstra hasn't been sent packing by the Carney government.

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Patricia Miller's avatar
Patricia Miller
3d

SUCH a POS!!! WHY IS HE STILL HERE IN CANADA?????

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