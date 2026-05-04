Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
18h

Carney is a breath of fresh air in a room stinking of the likes of Trump, Putin, and Xi. A new, democratic world order is on the horizon.

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
18h

Yow. Nice outline, Dean. If Canada does not need to actually join the EU, that would save time. It IS a very complex process.

I wonder if Canadians could access the European Court of Human Rights if need be? To me, that would be great. I value our Supreme Court. But, man, the ECHR has done wonderful work.

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