Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Debórah's avatar
Debórah
Apr 19

The truth hurts...but Dean, thank you for recognizing that most of the "we" are not "him/them". Hoping that, in my lifetime, the US we used to know will be back.

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Paul N's avatar
Paul N
Apr 19

I am so jealous that Canadians have a rational, decent, intelligent and level-headed leader.

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