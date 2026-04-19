April 2026

On Sunday morning, Mark Carney sat down in an Ottawa living room, looked into a camera, and said the quiet part out loud - in the most Canadian way possible.

The United States — our neighbour, our largest trading partner, the country whose economy has been braided into ours for the better part of two centuries — is no longer an ally we can count on. They are compromised by a conman. America is breaking, and yes, that special relationship isn’t just over; it’s a liability. The ties that made us strong have become the ties that make us vulnerable because America is a non-functional, malevolent nation. And he said it with a small bronze statue of Major-General Sir Isaac Brock on the desk beside him.

If you don’t know why that matters, stay with me because that statue is the whole story.

The Man Who Imagined Canada Before Canada Existed

Isaac Brock died at forty-three, shot through the chest at the Battle of Queenston Heights in October 1812, defending a country that did not yet have a name. He built alliances across a continent — with Tecumseh, with the Haudenosaunee, with settlers who had no particular reason to love the Crown — because he understood something the Americans marching north did not: that a land can have a shape in someone’s imagination long before it has one on a map.

Carney held up that statue — a gift from Mike Myers, of all people — and told Canadians what it meant to him. “When we’re united as Canadians, we can withstand anything.”

This was not an ornament. This was a thesis. Because two hundred and fourteen years later, the threat to the north has changed shape, but not entirely. It no longer wears a red coat. It wears a red hat.

What Carney Actually Said About Trump’s America

Let’s be direct about the indictment, because Carney was:

The U.S. has raised tariffs to levels “last seen during the Great Depression.” Let that sit for a moment. The Prime Minister of Canada just compared the economic policy of the current American administration to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act — the tariff regime that helped deepen the worst economic collapse in modern history.

Canadian workers in auto, steel, and lumber are “under threat” because of what’s coming from Washington. These are not foreign enemies. These are the industries on the other side of the Ambassador Bridge.

Our former strengths have become weaknesses — a sentence so sharp it should be carved somewhere permanent. For a century, we told ourselves that closeness to America was our greatest advantage. Carney just told us it’s our greatest liability.

“The U.S. has changed, and we must respond.” No hedging. No “our American friends.” Just a clean acknowledgement that the country on the other side of the border is not the country we thought we knew.

And to the voices — he didn’t name the Conservatives, but he didn’t need to — who think we should just “wait it out” and hope for a return to the good old days, Carney offered a devastating reply: young Canadians have never known those days. Their entire adult lives have been global wars, financial crises, a pandemic, and now this. Waiting it out is not a plan. It’s a surrender dressed up as patience.

Build Canada, Actually Built

Here’s the part the cynics never expected: Carney is not just talking. He’s pouring concrete.

The Build Communities Strong Fund launched on April 7th — a $51 billion commitment over ten years, with $3 billion flowing every year after that. That is real money going to real places: hospitals, transit, water systems, universities, recreation centres, and climate-resilient infrastructure. The first tranche alone spans Brampton, Cornwall, PEI, Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Headingley, Manitoba, Regina, St. Albert, Alberta, Hay River in the Northwest Territories, and Laval, Quebec. Thirteen projects, $300 million out the door, with provinces’ cost-matching nearly $17 billion more.

A minimum of 20% is earmarked for rural, northern, and Indigenous communities. At least 10% of direct federal delivery goes to Indigenous nations. This isn’t Ottawa lecturing the country — this is Ottawa in partnership with it.

The Ontario housing partnership with Premier Ford — yes, that Doug Ford — is cutting up to $200,000 off the cost of a new home through a joint $8.8 billion fund and the full elimination of the 13% HST on new builds up to $1 million. A Liberal prime minister and a Progressive Conservative premier, building houses together, while Washington sets the house on fire.

The Northern and Arctic plan — over $40 billion including more than $35 billion in federal investment — is building Forward Operating Locations in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Iqaluit, and Goose Bay, developing critical minerals, clean energy corridors, and doing something this country has needed to do for a generation: taking full responsibility for defending our own Arctic sovereignty without asking the Americans for permission.

Build Canada Homes, the new federal housing agency. A Buy Canadian policy attached to every federal infrastructure dollar. “One Canadian economy out of thirteen” — dismantling the internal trade barriers between provinces that have cost us more than any American tariff ever has.

This is what a crisis response actually looks like when the person in charge has run a central bank through two of them.

The Firewall Goes Global

And then Carney got on a plane. Twenty-six times, in his first year.

Canada now has preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers across sixteen free trade agreements with fifty-one countries — two-thirds of global GDP. Think about that. While the American president was picking fights with every ally his country had, the Canadian prime minister was quietly building the largest diversified trading network in the G7.

The partnerships landing right now:

The United Kingdom. Carney and Keir Starmer are co-founding the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank — a multilateral institution owned by nation-states to finance defence supply chains that don’t run through American contractors.

The European Union. Carney has called Canada “the most European of the non-European countries” and is deepening CETA while exploring a potential EU–CPTPP linkup that would unite nearly forty nations under shared trade rules.

Japan. A comprehensive strategic partnership signed in Tokyo in March covering trade, defence, cybersecurity, supply chains, Arctic cooperation, and Alberta LNG exports.

China. A new strategic partnership that unwound the 85% tariff on Canadian canola — reopening a $4 billion market — alongside lifted tariffs on lobster, peas, crab, and canola meal.

India. Talks restarted after years of frost.

Indonesia. Ecuador. The UAE. Mexico. Signed, sealed, or moving. The Philippines, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Mercosur are on deck.

Finland. A joint statement with President Stubb just last week deepened ties and produced an invitation to join the EU.

Fen Hampson has described the emerging architecture as a modern Hanseatic League — a network of middle powers (Canada, Germany, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, key EU members) that together represent roughly 30% of global GDP and a simple shared message to Washington and Beijing alike: you WILL respect our sovereignty.

This is the firewall. Not a wall against people. A wall against the coercion of a single unreliable neighbour.

Two Countries, One Landmass, Two Futures

We share the longest undefended border in the world. We share languages, rivers, forests, forty million family members, and two hundred years of cultural traffic flowing in both directions. And right now we are walking in opposite directions — not because of geography, but because of character.

Canada chose a former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. A man who has managed currencies, navigated financial crises, and whose résumé reads like a syllabus—a qualified human being.

The United States chose Donald Trump — a man found liable by a jury for sexual abuse and for defaming the woman he abused, a man convicted on 34 felony counts in a New York courtroom, a former reality television host whose credentials for the most powerful office on earth consisted of a game show catchphrase and a gold-plated apartment.

That is not a cheap shot. That is the résumé. One country chose competence. The other chose the man who cannot pass a background check to volunteer as a hockey coach in most Canadian provinces.

And the results are exactly what you would expect. One country is building hospitals, transit infrastructure, homes, Arctic bases, and a trading network spanning four continents. The other is raising Depression-era tariffs, picking fights with its allies, floating annexation of its neighbours, and discovering — slowly, painfully — that nobody wants to be bullied by a country that used to call itself the leader of the free world.

A Final Word to Our American Friends

We know most of you didn’t do this. We know you are watching, too. We love you, and we miss you. We know a lot of you are quietly grieving what your country has become, and are wondering when — or whether — you get it back.

We want you to know something: Canada is not going anywhere. We are not being annexed. We are not becoming a 51st state. We are not negotiating our sovereignty at a bargaining table where the other side has already declared that the table belongs to him.

We are going to keep building. We are going to keep trading with everyone except, increasingly, you — not out of spite, but out of necessity, until your country remembers what it is. And if you want to know what a G7 democracy looks like when it is run by a grown-up who believes in institutions, who understands economics, who does not confuse cruelty with strength — look north. We will keep the light on.

Isaac Brock built alliances across a continent before Canada had a name. Mark Carney is building alliances across the world, while Canada has every reason to be afraid.

Neither of them was waiting it out.

Neither are we.

It’s our country. It’s our future. We are taking back control.

Share this with every American - real American, who needs to hear it, and every American who needs to see what they could have back in 2028.

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