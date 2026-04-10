Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Dennis Benoit's avatar
Dennis Benoit
Apr 10

Here’s hoping Ungaro has a top-flight security detail.

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KJGallegos
Apr 10

How totally stupid of him. That’s what you get for being vengeful; that’s karma! We all knew someone would slip up….thanks to her baby daddy and the fact she’s back in Brazil! They get what they deserve. 😊

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