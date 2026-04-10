April 10, 2026

Yesterday, the First Lady of the United States walked into the White House briefing room, told the assembled press corps that Jeffrey Epstein had absolutely nothing to do with her life, and then walked out without taking a single question.

Six minutes. No questions. Bye.

And every journalist in that room — and about 40 million people watching at home — immediately thought the same thing: why the hell is she doing this right now?

Nobody asked her. Nobody forced the issue. The Epstein noise had actually been dying down. Trump launched a war with Iran — critics allege partly to drown out the DOJ’s catastrophically inept release of the Epstein files — and the MAGA machine had, for a hot second, moved on. So why is the First Lady suddenly at the podium with the energy of someone who just checked their phone and did not like what they saw?

“The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.” — Melania Trump, delivering what sounded less like a rebuttal and more like a preemptive legal filing.

The answer, if you follow the thread, is a 41-year-old Brazilian woman currently sitting in Brazil — furious, freshly deported, with 23 years of receipts — who, the day before Melania’s presser, posted on social media that she was about to blow the entire thing up.

Her name is Amanda Ungaro. And before we get to her, we need to talk about the man who connects every single dot in this story.

Who the hell is Paolo Zampolli?

Paolo Zampolli, 56, was born in Milan into serious money. His father owned the Italian toy company Harbert, and the family had a literal castle in Azzate. Dad died in a ski accident when Paolo was 18. Paolo moved to New York, rented an apartment in Union Square, and started working at Metropolitan Models.

He was charming, well-connected, and had the kind of confidence that comes from never having worried about money. He made friends fast. One of those friends was a loud guy from Queens who also liked beautiful things. In fact, Zampolli told the New York Times: “We both like beautiful things.” That guy was Donald Trump.

The Zampolli Résumé — A Quick Timeline1995: On a modelling scouting trip to Milan, Zampolli meets a young Slovenian model named Melania Knauss.



1996: Zampolli sponsors Melania’s H-1B visa to the United States. She moves into his building at Zeckendorf Towers in Manhattan.



September 1998: Zampolli hosts a party at the Kit Kat Club. He introduces Melania to Donald Trump. Multiple people in the room confirm this. Trump himself told the NY Post this is how it happened.



2002: Zampolli meets Amanda Ungaro, a 17-year-old Brazilian model who has just arrived in New York from Paris — on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane. Zampolli is 32.



2004: Zampolli attempts to buy Elite Model Management. Fails. Joins the Trump Organization as Director of International Development.



2013: Appointed UN Ambassador for the Commonwealth of Dominica.



2017: Zampolli and Ungaro attend Trump’s first inauguration. They sit at Melania’s table at dinner.



2020: Trump appoints Zampolli to the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees.



2025: Trump appoints Zampolli as US Special Envoy for Global Partnerships.



June 2025: Zampolli calls a senior ICE official to have Ungaro — the mother of his teenage son — deported during a custody dispute.



April 8, 2026: Ungaro, now in Brazil, goes nuclear on social media.



April 9, 2026: Melania Trump’s unprecedented White House presser.

Zampolli is the man who brought Melania to America, who introduced her to Trump, who kept her connected to the New York elite social circuit in the late ‘90s, and who is now Trump’s “Special Envoy for Global Partnerships.” He was in Hungary with JD Vance just last week, helping prop up Viktor Orbán before the election.

He is also, per the Epstein files, someone Epstein described in an email as “trouble.” His name appears in those files multiple times. When asked about it, Zampolli told the New York Times: “At least I was included, because if you’re not on the list, you’re a loser, right?”

Yes. He actually said that. Out loud. To a reporter. With his name on it.

The modelling machine — and how it actually worked

Here is what the reporting across multiple outlets has established about how the ecosystem Zampolli operated in actually functioned.

Young women — predominantly from Eastern Europe and South America — were recruited under the promise of modelling careers in New York. They were brought over on H-1B visas, or tourist visas, or through arrangements that blurred legal lines. They were placed in apartments, often in buildings connected to the same people running their careers. They were gradually introduced to wealthy men in the New York social elite. Many of them had no support network, no legal status, no money, and no one to call if things went wrong.

The modelling agencies were the funnel. Epstein and his circle were at the other end.

Jean-Luc Brunel — Epstein’s alleged international procurer, who died in a French prison in 2022 — ran MC2 Model Management, which Epstein funded to the tune of at least a million dollars. Zampolli ran ID Model Management. Donald Trump launched Trump Model Management in 1999—same basic architecture.

The modelling agencies were not a cover for something darker. They were the system. Epstein wasn’t running the machine — he was the refinement stage at the end of it.

And Melania Knauss entered the United States through this exact system. Zampolli scouted her in Milan in 1995. He brought her over on an H-1B visa. He housed her in his building. He moved her through his social network. He introduced her to Trump at his party in 1998.

Whether Melania was a victim of that system, a participant in it, or simply someone who navigated it successfully and married the biggest fish in the pond — that’s the question nobody at the White House is willing to answer on record. And that silence is exactly why Melania’s presser yesterday raised more questions than it answered.

Enter Amanda Ungaro — and the 2002 flight from Paris

In 2002, a 17-year-old girl from Londrina, Brazil, named Amanda Ungaro, flew from Paris to New York. Her agent at the time was Jean-Luc Brunel — Epstein’s guy, the MC2 founder. She flew on Epstein’s private plane.

According to reporting, Ungaro has stated that on that flight, she witnessed minors sitting on Epstein’s lap. She has also alleged that a modelling agent on the flight attempted to plant drugs in her bag. She did not accuse Epstein of directly assaulting her personally, but described the entire environment as one of profound discomfort — a 17-year-old kid, on a private jet, surrounded by powerful men, with no idea what she’d been brought into.

When she landed in New York, she met Paolo Zampolli. He was 32. She was 17.

They began a relationship. Per Brazilian outlet Folha de S.Paulo, they eventually married, though Zampolli has since disputed that any legal marriage occurred. They had a son together — Giovanni — who is now a teenager. In 2014, Zampolli appointed Ungaro as the UN Ambassador representing Grenada. They attended Trump’s first inauguration and sat at Melania’s table. By all accounts, Ungaro was embedded in this world — the parties, the Mar-a-Lago dinners, the entire New York and Palm Beach circuit — for over two decades.

Then she left him in 2021.

How do you use the US government to win a custody dispute?

After the split, Zampolli and Ungaro entered a bitter custody battle over their son. Ungaro had been living in Florida. Her visa had expired in 2019. She’d had various temporary visas over the years, but nothing permanent — despite Zampolli reportedly dangling marriage and a path to citizenship over her head, which she says he wielded as leverage throughout their relationship.

In 2025, Ungaro was arrested in Miami on charges related to allegedly conducting unlicensed cosmetic procedures at a medical spa. She pleaded not guilty. She was sitting in the Miami jail when Zampolli “found out” (he engineered it) that she was locked up.

According to the New York Times, Zampolli then called David Venturella — a senior ICE official — and asked him to ensure Ungaro was placed in federal immigration custody. He had first tried Corey Lewandowski, who was advising Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security. Lewandowski says he never heard of Zampolli. Venturella was more receptive. ICE agents pulled Ungaro from the Miami jail before she could make bail. She was ultimately deported to Brazil.

Her teenage son remains in the United States. She is now fighting a custody battle across an international border, having been removed from the country by the father of her child using the machinery of the federal government as his personal weapon.

The New York Times put it: “The levers of the federal government can be pulled to settle a personal score.”

The posts that (allegedly) triggered everything

What Amanda Ungaro posted on April 8, 2026 — the day before Melania’s presser, directed at Melania Trump:

“Hello, Melania, I was around you for 20 years. You knew I was detained in ICE. You were present in my life — every year on my son’s birthday, even sending Secret Service and being the first to congratulate him, back in 2016. Something was clearly wrong, but I am not part of any evil mission involving children. So what did you do, Melania? You tried to involve me, but you failed — because I have character.”

Directed at AG Pam Bondi:

“Are you already aware of the situation? Do you fully understand the extent of the information I possess regarding you and the individuals associated with you? I strongly advise you to consider the seriousness of these matters.”

And then, to no one in particular:

“I will tear down your corrupt system, even if it’s the last thing I do in my life. I will go all the way — I am not afraid. Maybe you should be afraid of what I know… of who you are, and who your husband is.”

The next morning, Melania Trump walked into the White House briefing room.

Coincidence? You tell me.

What Zampolli does next — and why it’s suspicious as hell

After Melania’s presser, Zampolli calls the Daily Mail — because of course he does — and announces he is “ready to testify before Congress” to confirm that he, and not Epstein, introduced Trump and Melania. He says he can bring 50 witnesses. He calls it “old news.”

He is trying to use his value as the guy who knows everything to position himself as the loyal defender rather than the liability he obviously is.

Think about what that offer actually means. The man who brought Melania to America on a visa arrangement. The man who ran a modelling agency with documented ties to Jean-Luc Brunel’s network. The man whose name appears in the Epstein files. The man who used a sitting ICE official to deport the mother of his child during a custody dispute. Is now offering to testify publicly, under oath, as the First Lady’s alibi witness.

That’s not a character witness. That’s a hostage situation dressed up as loyalty.

Here’s the fundamental strategic error at the heart of all this. The theory is that the Iran strike was partly designed to cool down the Epstein file furor. It worked, briefly. MAGA moved on. The news cycle shifted. But it didn’t stop Zampolli from using his access to call ICE about his custody dispute. It didn’t stop Ungaro from spending 23 years inside this world, watching and remembering. And it didn’t stop her — with nothing left to lose, separated from her son, sitting in Brazil — from deciding that silence was no longer worth it.

Jack traded a cow for some beans. He climbed the beanstalk without thinking through what was at the top. Now there’s a giant who’s been awake for 23 years and has absolutely no reason to stay quiet.

What we know vs. what we don’t

Confirmed by multiple credible outlets: Zampolli brought Melania to the US and introduced her to Trump. His name is in the Epstein files. Ungaro arrived in New York on Epstein’s plane at age 17. Zampolli was 32 when they met. Zampolli called a senior ICE official during a custody battle, and Ungaro was deported. Ungaro posted messages threatening exposure the day before Melania’s statement. Zampolli is currently a sitting US government official with diplomatic travel access.

Alleged and unverified: Ungaro’s specific claims about what she witnessed on Epstein’s plane and during her time in this world. Whether her social media posts represent actual documented evidence that she intends to produce. Whether Melania’s presser was directly triggered by Ungaro’s posts, or by something else the White House hasn’t disclosed.

What we’re watching: A deported woman with two decades of proximity to this orbit, fighting a custody battle from Brazil, with nothing left to lose and a verified Twitter account. Whether she has the receipts or not, the threat exists. And the unprecedented, unasked-for, question-free White House presser yesterday tells you everything about how seriously the people around Trump are taking it.

Stay tuned. This one has legs.

— DB



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