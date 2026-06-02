Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lisa Nystrom's avatar
Lisa Nystrom
2h

This is hilarious, Dean. I love watching the world’s biggest douche bag stumble around like Mr MaGoo. What a freakin’ loser.😆😆😆😆

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Denise McCammon's avatar
Denise McCammon
1h

and---

yet another----

head slap---

deep sigh---

eyeroll---

and still wondering---

WHERE ARE THE EPSTEIN FILES !!!!!!!!!!???????????

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