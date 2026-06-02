Get comfortable, because the most powerful man on Earth just got dumped by two-thirds of a lineup full of ’90s washed-up artists that he picked himself — and his response is to demand that his own people be fired. Yesterday, Milli Vanilli peaced out, and it broke Trump’s brain overnight - and I have not stopped laughing since.

Here’s the setup. America turns 250 this year. There was already a perfectly normal, boring, bipartisan body — America250 — that Congress set up a decade ago to plan the parades and block parties, the way every grown country handles a big birthday. But “bipartisan” and “not about me” are two phrases Donald Trump physically cannot process, so he did what he always does: he bypassed the existing thing, spun up a parallel operation he could personally control called Freedom 250, and started cold-calling corporations — including America250’s own sponsors — shaking the couch cushions for millions in private, undisclosed donations. Executives reportedly had no idea there were now two birthday parties and that one of them was just a fundraising front for his ego.

That’s the part nobody’s laughing at. Here’s the part we’re all dying over.

The lineup fled like the building was on fire

Freedom 250 announced nine acts to play the National Mall. Within days, two-thirds of them sprinted for the exits the second they realized “nonpartisan celebration of all 50 states” actually meant “MAGA rally with a stage.”

Gone: Martina McBride — the headliner — who said she was assured it was nonpartisan and it “turned out to be misleading.” Gone: the Commodores. Gone: Morris Day and the Time. Gone: Poison’s Bret Michaels, who managed a more graceful exit statement than the entire White House press shop, saying it had “evolved into something much more divisive” than what he signed up for. Gone: Young MC. And the cherry on the whole rotten sundae — gone: Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan, the surviving member of a duo whose entire fame was built on faking it, who took one look at this event and decided it was too phony for him. Sit with that. The guy famous for lip-syncing nope’d out of YOUR show on authenticity grounds.

And now he wants people fired — for the lineup HE approved

This is the part I keep rereading because it’s too good. According to White House sources, Trump is so humiliated by getting ditched by “Z-list” celebrities that he wants heads to roll inside his own operation. One insider described it as a “circular firing squad,” fuming that letting these acts embarrass the president was “grossly negligent” and that “firings are coming.” Another admitted some of the artists “hadn’t even been contractually locked down before the announcements were made.”

Let me make sure the math is clear here. He signed off on the acts. His people booked them. His operation put out the announcement before the ink was dry. And the man’s instinct, upon discovering his hand-picked roster of legends-in-amber wanted nothing to do with him, is to find a subordinate to blame and fire.

It’s the gas-station roller grill all over again. He ordered off the spinning hot dogs, raged that it wasn’t filet mignon, and is now trying to fire the cashier. The acts he personally approved are “Z-list” — but it’s somebody else’s fault for letting Z-listers near him. This is a man who cannot conceive of a universe in which the problem is the guy at the center of it, so the only available explanation is sabotage from within. Firings are coming. For booking the people he okayed.

Who’s left? Oh, it’s perfect

The survivors of this musical Donner Party are Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and C+C Music Factory (maybe…he’s still pontificating about it on a toilet).

Vanilla Ice would suck the chrome off a MAGA bumper for a paycheck and a parking spot at Mar-a-Lago — he’s already played there multiple times, so this is essentially his residency. C+C Music Factory are here to remind you that the most recent cultural moment this concert can claim happened in 1990. And Flo Rida appears to have gone completely dark — last seen low, low, low, low, low — which means the headliner slot for America’s 250th birthday is currently a toss-up between Vanilla Ice and a missing-persons report.

The laundry list, because it’s not just the concert

This concert face-plant isn’t a one-off. It’s the house style lately. A quick inventory of the recent greatest hits:

He tried to scrap his own concert and replace it with — what else — a “GIANT MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY,” because in his mind a national anniversary and a campaign event are the same thing. They are, to be fair. To him.

He trashed his own talent as “Third Rate ‘Artists’” and “overpriced singers who nobody wants to hear” — the same artists his own people booked, the same booking he now wants people fired over. The cope is eating its own tail.

A federal judge ordered his name stripped off the Kennedy Center , giving him 14 days to take it down, which he’s framing — naturally — as a “Crooked” judge stopping him from “MAKING THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN.” A man cannot keep his name on a building he muscled his way into.

The dark-money questions won’t go away. Watchdogs and Democrats keep asking who’s funding all this, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s answer on live TV was essentially “it’s not about the transparency of the donors.” Buddy. It is literally about donor transparency.

They want a “mostly Christian Nationalist religious service for Freedom 250” as part of this “nonpartisan” all-states-and-territories celebration, complete with Rubio and Hegseth in attendance, then act baffled that artists felt misled about the partisan vibe.

And there’s a UFC “Patriot Games” coming — an actual gladiatorial fighting tournament he showed off in the Oval Office. Because, of course, the 250th birthday of a republic needs a blood-sport bracket. Of course it does. It’s how you keep the stupids happy and has been for 2500 years:

The point

Strip away the spin and here’s what’s left: the man who claims he fills stadiums can’t fill a lineup. He tried to turn a shared national milestone into a coliseum — the Hunger Games version of a birthday party, a fealty festival where the entertainment, the fireworks, the fights, and the gratitude all point at one guy in the box seat — and the universe responded by handing him Vanilla Ice and a guy who can’t be located.

So now he wants people fired. Not the artists — his own staff, for the crime of executing the event he wanted, with the acts he approved, exactly as he demanded. He hijacked America’s birthday to make it about himself, and when it blew up in his face, his one reflex was to go looking for someone smaller to punish. The lip-sync guy thinks it’s fake. The judge wants his name off the wall. The donors won’t say their names out loud. The staff are bracing for the axe. And the grand finale on the National Mall is shaping up to be three washed acts, an empty Flo Rida-shaped hole, and a 79-year-old man insisting he draws bigger crowds than Elvis “without a guitar.”

Happy 250th, America. The coliseum is open. The gladiators no-showed. The host is firing the stagehands. And we are all feasting.

LOL. As always.

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