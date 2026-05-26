Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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One Canadians Perspective's avatar
One Canadians Perspective
3h

Canadian troops, 2200 of the best trained soldiers on the planet can easily take out a Russian attack of 20k. Russia knows this and if they don't, they will find out! Canada is a quiet nation, we fight for values not to conquer. I know for a fact that these 2200 troops take their job seriously and will hold the line! So very proud of every last one of them!

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Karen Brownfield's avatar
Karen Brownfield
3h

Well done Canada.

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