May 26, 2026

Let’s start with the thing you probably saw scroll past your feed today, because it’s wrong — and the real story is worse.

The viral version: “NATO is preparing 60,000 troops for war with Russia RIGHT NOW. Three divisions forming on Estonian and Latvian soil.”

That is not what Reuters reported. And if you repeat it, you hand the Kremlin a free “see, NATO is the aggressor” talking point. So let’s do the thing this newsletter exists to do: read the actual document.

🧨 WHAT REUTERS ACTUALLY REPORTED

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters today that NATO is building a new command structure for its eastern flank — one designed to rush forces into Latvia and Estonia if Russia ever attacks.

Right now, every NATO unit across all three Baltic states and northern Poland answers to a single multinational headquarters in Szczecin, Poland. One HQ. For a thousand kilometres of the most exposed real estate in the alliance.

The new plan: assign a second corps — the German-Netherlands Corps, based in Münster, Germany — specifically to the defence of Latvia and Estonia. One military official described the goal as bringing in “mass at speed.”

Here’s the part the viral posts butchered. A fully operational army corps typically commands three divisions — somewhere between 40,000 and 60,000 troops. That’s a textbook definition. It’s not a headcount of soldiers being trucked to the border this week. In peacetime, a corps is a skeleton: a command staff, planners, and specialists. The 60,000 only materializes in an actual war.

So nobody is “forming three divisions on Estonian soil right now.” What’s happening is colder and smarter than that: NATO is pre-building the brain of a wartime army, so the body can arrive in days instead of months.

Read that again. They’re not massing an army. They’re building the thing that summons one.

⚠️ THE PART THEY BURIED: THE CORPS ISN’T EVEN READY

Here’s the detail that should grab you by the collar.

Reuters reports the Germany-Netherlands deal has just cleared its “last hurdle,” and that hurdle was a shortage of corps troops in exactly the areas that win or lose a war: long-range artillery, air defence, combat engineers, and medics.

Translation: the headquarters being announced as a deterrent doesn’t currently have the teeth a corps needs. Germany, the Netherlands, and other partners now have to build those capabilities from scratch.

When does it take effect? Unknown. How many troops actually fall under it in a conflict? Unknown. The Dutch defence ministry said the assignment is “currently being further elaborated” and declined to give details. The German defence ministry declined to comment entirely. NATO said it would “respond later.”

That’s not a war machine. That’s a war machine on order, with a long lead time and missing parts. Which matters, because NATO’s own officials have been warning that Russia could be capable of a large-scale assault on alliance territory as early as 2029.

Do the math on that timeline. They are racing.

🇨🇦 NOW THE PART NOBODY IN YOUR FEED IS TELLING YOU: CANADA IS ALREADY THERE

While the internet argues about hypothetical German divisions, here’s a fact that should make every Canadian sit up straight:

Canada already commands NATO’s brigade in Latvia. We have been the framework nation on that ground since 2017.

Not a contributor. Not a tagalong. The lead. Canada is the framework nation for NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia — the same role Germany plays in Lithuania, the UK in Estonia, and the US in Poland. When NATO stood up its first-ever Baltic brigade in July 2024, Latvia was first across the line, with Canada running it.

The numbers, straight from the Prime Minister’s Office and NATO:

Canada currently has roughly 2,000 troops in Latvia under Operation REASSURANCE — the Canadian Armed Forces’ single largest overseas mission.

That scales to a persistently deployed brigade of up to 2,200 CAF members — fully implemented this year, 2026. Armour. Aviation. A helicopter contingent. Pre-positioned vehicles and equipment.

In August 2025, Prime Minister Carney flew to Riga, met Latvian PM Evika Siliņa, and renewed Operation REASSURANCE for another three years — locking Canada in through at least 2029.

That year again. 2029. The same horizon NATO uses for the Russia threat. That is not a coincidence. That is planning.

🎯 “THERE IS NOTHING ON THE OTHER SIDE THAT CAN TAKE OUT THIS BRIGADE”

This is the line that made me stop scrolling.

Two weeks ago, Canadian Army Colonel Kris Reeves — the actual commander of the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia — gave an interview to Defence News from the Sēlija training range in central Latvia. And he did not talk like a peacetime officer.

Reeves said the brigade has moved beyond the old “tripwire” role. For years, the Baltic deployments were a tripwire — a small force whose job was basically to get hit, trigger Article 5, and force the cavalry to come. Symbolic. A speed bump.

Not anymore. Reeves said the brigade has shifted to “tactical credibility” — establishing forward locations and stationing troops near Latvia’s eastern border, in the actual terrain where they would fight.

His words: “Right now, I have a brigade; there is nothing on the other side of the border that can take out this brigade. And when there’s something that can take out this brigade, NATO’s going to put more forces here.”

The Canadian commander on the ground is openly describing a force designed to hold real estate against a Russian assault — and a reinforcement pipeline that scales up the moment Moscow gets dangerous enough to require it.

That German-Netherlands corps Reuters reported on today? That pipeline is exactly what it’s for. Canada holds the line. The corps is the structure that floods reinforcements behind us. They are two halves of the same machine — and Canada is the half already standing in the kill zone while MAGAmerica is removing troops and equipment as fast as they can.

🧊 WHY THIS IS HAPPENING NOW — AND IT’S NOT ONLY ABOUT PUTIN

Here’s the uncomfortable subplot, and Reuters put it right in the story.

Europe is scrambling to defend itself because it can no longer count on Washington.

Reuters states it plainly: European allies are taking on more responsibility for their own security amid fierce criticism from Donald Trump, who recently accused European NATO members of failing to support the Iran operation, and announced the US would pull 5,000 American troops out of Germany.

So put the whole board together:

The US is drawing down in Europe and trashing its allies in public.

Russia is the threat NATO is openly war-gaming for 2029.

Europe is backfilling the gap with a new German-Dutch corps that isn’t combat-ready yet.

And on the most exposed ground of all — eastern Latvia, a short drive from Russian artillery — the troops already dug in, already commanding, already calling themselves “tactically credible” are Canadian.

While the US retreats and postures, Canada is leading a NATO brigade on the front line of a possible European war. That is not a talking point. That is 2,000 of our people, our armour, and our aircraft, parked on the spot, the Reuters story is quietly building a wartime headquarters to defend.

🔑 THE THROUGH-LINE

Let’s bring it home, because the noise is going to get loud and you’ll want the clean version.

What’s FALSE: “60,000 troops massing in the Baltics right now.” No. That number is a textbook description of a wartime corps, not a current deployment. Don’t spread it.

What’s TRUE, and bigger: NATO is building the command structure to surge an army into Estonia and Latvia on short notice — because its own planners think Russia could be capable of a major attack by 2029. The corps tapped for the job isn’t ready yet. The US is pulling back. And Europe is racing the clock.

What nobody’s saying out loud: Canada is not a bystander to this story. Canada is a main character. We command the Latvia brigade. We have our largest overseas force standing on the eastern flank. Our commander on the ground says the mission has shifted from “speed bump” to “hold the ground.” And we’ve signed up to stay through 2029 — the exact year on NATO’s threat clock.

Is NATO “prepping for a Russian invasion”? Based on NATO’s own stated planning horizon — yes, that is precisely what this is. Not an invasion that’s happening tomorrow. A contingency they are dead serious about, and building toward right now, with Canadians already holding the most exposed position on the map.

Our job is to document it accurately — because the people who want you confused are counting on you to repeat the hype instead of the facts.

The facts are scarier than the hype anyway.

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Sources: Reuters (via Cyprus Mail / U.S. News / Yahoo News UK, May 26, 2026); Prime Minister of Canada — Office of the PM (Aug. 26, 2025); NATO (”Strengthening NATO’s eastern flank,” nato.int); NATO Allied Land Command (Enhanced Forward Presence); Defense News (May 15, 2026); Latvian Ministry of Defence (mod.gov.lv); NATO Association of Canada.

Share this with the friend who sent you the “60,000 troops” post. Then tell them where the real story is.