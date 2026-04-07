The “Islamabad Accord” — and the 8 PM Deadline That Could Change Everything

DeanBlundell.Substack.com | Breaking News

This is happening right now. As in, tonight. As in, the next few hours could determine whether the Iran war escalates into the most catastrophic military campaign since World War II — or whether a back-channel nuclear deal brokered by Pakistan’s army chief pulls the world back from the edge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

THE SETUP: TRUMP’S “WHOLE CIVILIZATION” ULTIMATUM

This morning, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran does not agree to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 PM ET tonight.

That’s not hyperbole — that’s the actual quote from the sitting President of the United States. Human rights experts have already flagged it as a potential war crime on its face. Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, told NBC News: “Trump is openly threatening collective punishment, targeting not the Iranian military but the Iranian people. Attacking civilians is a war crime. So is making threats with the aim of terrorizing the civilian population.”

The Pope weighed in. France warned of a “vicious circle.” The UN Secretary General issued a statement. And Iran’s IRGC threatened that if Trump crosses their red lines and strikes civilian facilities, they will deprive “the United States and its allies of oil and gas for many years.”

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since February 28. Gas in the US is now averaging $4.14 a gallon — up 39% since the war began. Crude oil is above $100 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration is forecasting gas prices peaking at $4.30 a gallon this month, with no relief until the strait reopens.

And then — with hours to go — Pakistan stepped into the room.

THE PROPOSAL: THE “ISLAMABAD ACCORD”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted publicly on X today with a direct appeal to both sides. He asked Trump to extend his 8 PM deadline by two weeks to allow diplomacy to “run its course.” He asked Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as a goodwill gesture. And he called on all warring parties to observe a full ceasefire everywhere for the same two-week period.

This isn’t Sharif freelancing. Pakistan has been the primary backchannel mediator between Washington and Tehran for weeks. The discussions are being personally steered by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir — one of the most powerful military figures in the Islamic world, operating with direct access to both governments. A regional source told CNN that “some good news is expected from both sides soon” and that a deal was expected to be closed tonight.

The broader framework — tentatively called the “Islamabad Accord” — is more detailed than the public X post suggests. Under the two-stage proposal:

A ceasefire takes effect immediately, reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides then have 15 to 20 days to finalize a broader permanent settlement. Final in-person talks would take place in Islamabad. The final agreement would include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.

Pakistan and China jointly proposed a five-point plan on March 31. The African Union endorsed it. And Axios reported that as of this weekend, the US, Iran, and regional mediators were already discussing a 45-day ceasefire framework as a precursor to a permanent deal.

WHERE THINGS STAND RIGHT NOW

Iran is “positively reviewing” the Pakistani proposal, a senior Iranian official told Reuters today. That is the most encouraging signal Tehran has sent since the war began.

The White House’s response? “The President has been made aware of the proposal, and a response will come.” That is not a yes. It is also, critically, not a no.

Trump told reporters today the US is in “heated negotiations,” declining to elaborate.

Meanwhile — and this matters — US forces struck military targets on Kharg Island overnight. Kharg Island handles nearly all of Iran’s oil exports. The White House stressed the strikes did not hit oil facilities. That language was deliberate — it is a warning shot, not a killing blow, which is entirely consistent with a negotiating posture rather than an escalation posture.

The IDF has said it is preparing for a possible increase in fire as the deadline approaches.

Sirens have already been going off across Gulf states tonight. Qatar intercepted a missile. Explosions were reported in Bahrain. The entire region is on a knife’s edge.

WHY PAKISTAN? WHY NOW?

Pakistan is one of the only countries on earth that maintains functional, trusted relationships with both the United States and Iran simultaneously. It shares a 909-kilometer border with Iran. It has a mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. And Field Marshal Asim Munir — who personally met with Shia clerics in Rawalpindi in March to manage domestic tensions — has spent weeks doing the kind of quiet, unglamorous shuttle diplomacy that never makes cable news but may actually end wars.

Sharif previously nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The two have a working relationship. And Pakistan has enormous skin in this game — the war has already triggered an energy crisis inside Pakistan, disrupted remittances from millions of Pakistani workers in the Gulf, and threatened to ignite sectarian tensions domestically.

This is not a neutral party making a neutral proposal. This is a desperate neighbor trying to stop a fire that is burning toward its own house.

THE BIG QUESTION: WILL TRUMP TAKE THE OFF-RAMP?

Here is the tension at the heart of tonight’s deadline. Trump has publicly backed himself into a corner with language so extreme — “a whole civilization will die tonight” — that any retreat looks like weakness. And this is a man who does not do retreat.

But there are countervailing pressures. A new AP-NORC poll shows 59% of Americans think the military action has already gone too far. Gas at $4.14 and rising is a political catastrophe heading into midterms. The military is already overstretched, under-equipped, and sleeping on hotel floors in Kuwait. The Kharg Island strike last night — targeted at military infrastructure, not oil — reads less like a prelude to annihilation and more like a face-saving demonstration of force before a handshake.

A Pakistani-mediated two-week pause gives Trump exactly what he needs: a deal he can call a win, a strait that reopens, gas prices that start to come down, and a narrative that says “my pressure worked.” Iran gets to survive without unconditional surrender. Pakistan gets a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. And the world gets to step back from a conflict that was hours away from targeting civilian water supplies.

Whether Trump takes it — that’s tonight’s question (He Will - It’s TACO TUESDAY).

We will be watching this all night. B-52s are en route to Iran right now, so let’s take a page out of America’s Rapist Felon President’s excuse book with, “We’ll see what happens.”

TACO Trump doesn’t have a choice. Iran does.

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