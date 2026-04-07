Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Tori lawson
Apr 7

Very, very hard to believe just kinda ain’t buying it! If it’s coming out of the White House ain’t fucking buying it it’s just the child rapist trying to find a jump off point!

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Moongirl6
Apr 7

I don't believe one word of this "Accord". It's just the orange blob's butt kisser from Pakistan giving the blob an escape hatch.

I hope the progressive media doesn't "run" with this story. It's a joke.

AND By the way, where in the hell is Israel in all the BS?? Asking for a friend....

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