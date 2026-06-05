June 5, 2026

So the House Oversight Committee finally dropped the transcript of its May 29th sit-down with former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and folks — it’s a masterclass. Not in transparency. In something else entirely.

You can read the entire transcript here. Please share this post and encourage others to do the same. Stunning stuff.

Here’s the one-sentence version for the busy degenerates in the back: Bondi answered four hours of questions about the most explosive document release in modern DOJ history by pointing at Todd Blanche roughly every ninety seconds, claiming she didn’t read the files, didn’t do the redactions, didn’t order the prison transfer, and didn’t track anybody — and then, the second a Democrat said out loud that she’d thrown Blanche under the bus, she sprinted back into the room to insist she absolutely had not.

Let’s review, shall we?

The Blanche Bus Has A Designated Driver, And It’s Pam

Count how many times in this transcript Bondi turns a question into a Todd Blanche referral. I’ll wait. Actually, I won’t, because you’ve got a life. I did it for you.

Blanche “oversaw the entire investigation.” Blanche “supervised that entire process.” Blanche made the privilege calls “while following the law.” Blanche approved the victim-redaction list. Blanche ran the review protocol. Blanche decided what got withheld. Blanche handled the redaction errors. Blanche directed the team fixing the redaction errors. Blanche, Blanche, Blanche.

When she’s asked who made the determination that a document was privileged? “Todd Blanche, while following the law.”

When she’s asked who oversaw the whole thing? “Todd Blanche oversaw the entire investigation, and he has made multiple statements and done multiple interviews regarding that.”

She even opened with it. In her prepared statement — the part she wrote down ahead of time, the part she had lawyers look at — she said the quiet part into the microphone on purpose: “As the head of a large department with broad responsibilities, I did not lead every aspect of this effort nor conduct that document review myself. I delegated that oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.”

That’s not an answer under pressure. That’s a thesis statement. She walked in with “it was Todd” pre-loaded.

Here’s the thing about Todd Blanche, in case you’ve lost the plot in the firehose of 2026: before he was running the Epstein file review, he was Donald Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer. The minority counsel raised exactly that conflict, and Bondi’s answer was a Hallmark card: “I believe Attorney General Blanche follows all the ethics rules. He’s highly ethical and followed the rules of ethics.”

So the man who defended Trump in court personally controlled what came out of the Epstein files and what got redacted, and the woman who put him in charge spent four hours making sure everyone knew it was his call, not hers. You don’t have to be a prosecutor to see the shape of that. And Bondi is a prosecutor — 18 years of it, by her own count. She knows exactly what she’s doing.

The Most Damning Thing She Said: The Videos

Everybody’s going to focus on the bus. The bus is fun. But the single most consequential sentence Bondi spoke in that room had nothing to do with Todd Blanche’s feelings.

Congressman Subramanyam asked her about a claim Blanche made on a podcast — that “the FBI did not collect any video of Mr. Epstein or others participating in sex acts.” Standard MAGA-tour cleanup. Nothing to see here.

Bondi’s answer torched it.

She said she didn’t have direct knowledge of the video question — and then kept talking, which is when it got interesting. She said that when the videos were obtained, attorneys and agents scoured them, and — her words — “much of it, if not all of it, ended up being child sexual abuse material that he had downloaded.”

The former Attorney General of the United States confirmed, on the record, under penalty of 18 U.S.C. 1001, that the Epstein files the DOJ is sitting on contain a significant volume of CSAM. “I’m aware of that, and I’m aware that there was much of that contained in the Epstein files.” She confirmed withheld files are partly those materials.

Now — credit where it’s due — CSAM is genuinely, legally, morally untouchable. Nobody sane wants that released. That’s not the scandal. The scandal is the gap between “we found a mountain of child abuse material connected to this man and his network” and the DOJ’s July 2025 conclusion that there was “no evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” Those two statements cannot comfortably share a building. And Bondi knows it, which is why every time anyone read that July sentence back to her, she did the thing.

The Thing She Does When You Read July 2025 Back To Her

The July 7, 2025 DOJ/FBI memo is the load-bearing wall of the entire cover-up theory: no client list, no blackmail, no third parties, case effectively closed, go home. Multiple members tried to get Bondi to defend it. Watch the footwork.

Asked if she agrees with the “no uncharged third parties” line now that 3 million pages are public? “I would refer any of that to AG Blanche.”

Asked who decided no further files should be released? She “can’t answer that,” pivots to a story about unsealing motions getting denied by judges.

Asked whether the White House helped craft that memo? “I don’t recall.”

And the tell — she admitted the memo was written when DOJ had no idea what was actually in the files. “Well, clearly, they did not know there were 3 million-plus — approximately 3 million pages of documents at that time.”

Translation: the DOJ told the American public “nothing to investigate here” before it had read its own evidence. And the woman who signed off on the press strategy now wants you to ask Todd.

“I Don’t Recall” — The Greatest Hits

Bondi was a felony bureau chief. She prosecuted murders. Her recall, when she wants it, is laser. Watch what evaporates the second a question gets close to Trump or to anything embarrassing:

Did the reviewers flag mentions of Donald Trump? “I don’t believe so.” A whistleblower and media reports say they did. She’s never heard of it.

Was any record flagged and then withheld? “I don’t believe reviewers were asked to flag anything, to my knowledge.”

How many documents were duplicative vs. privileged vs. unrelated — the entire basis for withholding HALF the files? Doesn’t recall.

Status of the one active investigation she personally referred to Jay Clayton? Doesn’t recall.

But she remembers, vividly, that lawyers worked late: “I do recall very vividly that these lawyers were working over Christmas, New Year’s, holidays to get that done, some late into the night — I mean, 1:00, 2:00 a.m.”

Crystal clear on the optics of effort. Fog machine on the substance.

The Trump Wall

Here’s where the “transparency” champion shows you exactly what she’s protecting. Bondi answered questions about Maxwell. About prison transfers. About CSAM. About redaction software failures. About puppies, even — Maxwell reportedly has a puppy at her cushy new camp, and Bondi fielded that one.

But the instant anyone said the word “Trump,” the shutter came down. Over and over, near verbatim: “I’m not going to discuss any conversations that I’ve had with the President of the United States.”

Did Trump direct you to take any action on Epstein or Maxwell? Privilege.

The Wall Street Journal reported you told Trump last May that he was in the files. What did he say? “I won’t discuss any conversations that I had or did not have with the President of the United States.” — even though, as the minority pointed out, DOJ had already publicly confirmed that meeting happened.

Ranking Member Garcia, bluntly: did Trump tell you not to disclose what was in the files? Her lawyer: “Asked and answered.” (It wasn’t.)

And then the kicker, courtesy of DOJ’s own lawyer, Jonathan Guynn, who admitted on the record they weren’t even bothering with a real privilege claim: “we don’t even need to formally assert the privilege in this context given the voluntary nature of these proceedings. So we’re just going to refuse to provide answers about conversations with the President or his advisers.”

We don’t have a privilege. We’re just not answering. That’s not executive privilege. That’s a toddler with his hands over his ears who happens to bill $1,500 an hour when Pam Bondi herself said Trump told her to review the Epstein Client list for release, that was “sitting on my desk right now.”

She did finally cop — in a “clarification” she volunteered later — that Trump’s name was searched in the files. “I remember being aware, of course, that his name was in it, along with hundreds — or countless — countless other individuals.” She just swears she didn’t order the search. Of course not. It just sort of happened. To the President’s name. In the files. That his personal lawyer was redacting.

The “Reticence To Cooperate” Speedrun

Want to know how seriously DOJ took this subpoena? Bondi doesn’t think the interview was compliance with the subpoena. Rep. Frost asked her four different ways whether sitting there was her response to the Committee’s subpoena, and she — and her lawyers — refused to even confirm that. “She’s not going to answer that.”

Her counsel, Harmeet Dhillon, spent the minority’s entire hour litigating the “scope” of a voluntary interview, instructing the witness not to answer anything outside Bondi’s exact tenure dates — then got caught when Bondi happily answered an out-of-scope question about a 2019 email and the whole “scope” theory collapsed in real time. At one point Dhillon flat out told a sitting member of Congress, “You’re not on this side of the table.” Cool. Real cooperative energy.

The minority closed by noting, for the record, that they held back questions about Trump conversations — out of courtesy to a witness undergoing cancer treatment — but that those questions “deserve to be answered in this investigation.” They’re not done. Nor should they be.

And Then She Ran Back Into The Room

This is my favorite part, and it’s why the “she threw Blanche under the bus” headline is almost too generous to her.

After the majority finished, Bondi asked to make a “clarification.” She’d heard that Rep. Garcia was outside the room telling reporters she’d blamed Todd Blanche for everything. So she came back on the record specifically to deny it:

“Representative Garcia is outside saying that I, quote, threw Todd — I’m placing blame on Todd Blanche. That is 100 percent incorrect. Todd Blanche is one of the most highly ethical individuals I know... I’m not blaming anything on Todd.”

Madam Attorney General. You spent four hours assigning him every decision, every redaction, every withholding, every error, and every judgment call in the largest document release in DOJ history — and then you popped back through the door to announce you weren’t blaming him.

That’s not exoneration. That’s a hostage video where the hostage insists he’s fine while blinking T-O-D-D in Morse code.

The Bottom Line

Strip away the four hours of fog and here’s what the transcript actually establishes:

The DOJ found a mountain of child sexual abuse material tied to Epstein, declared there was nobody left to investigate before it had even read its own files, put Trump’s former personal defense attorney in charge of deciding what stayed secret, searched the President’s name in the database, redacted living people’s names under privileges the Epstein Files Transparency Act explicitly didn’t allow (ask Rep. Stansbury — she read the statute into the record), and then sent its former AG to Congress to say “ask Todd” three hundred times and “I’m not blaming Todd” once.

Todd Blanche is now Acting Attorney General. He’s out doing the alt-right podcast circuit trying to clean this up. He should read the transcript first. Because his old boss just spent four hours building him a throne made entirely of blame and then swore on the record it was a beanbag chair.

Justice, as Bondi put it in her opening, was “delivered at the direction of President Trump and his administration.”

Yeah. That’s the problem.

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Sources: the full transcript of Pamela J. Bondi’s May 29, 2026 transcribed interview before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, released June 2026. Read it yourself — it’s public, it’s 111 pages, and it’s worse than the highlight reel.