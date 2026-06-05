Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lyn M's avatar
Lyn M
8h

Bondi said “Todd Blanche is ethical”?

Does she know the definition of the word? Perhaps she meant to say the opposite? Immoral, dishonorable, unlawful, unprincipled!

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Jennifer Goodman's avatar
Jennifer Goodman
8h

Doesn’t recall the biggest scandal of all time. I recall….

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