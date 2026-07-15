Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
6h

Hegseth made the word of incompetent explain itself better than a dictionary

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Jamae's avatar
Jamae
6h

No to vaccines, but hormone injections whether you want them or not. Our military are being treated like enslaved objects. I’m sure he thinks this will make them more aggressive, soon he will staging cage matches with our troops for his entertainment. MAGA voters you scrapped the floor of hell to install these people in what use to be a government!

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