Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
2h

Dean…thank you. Please persevere. Your body of work is very, very important. 🙌🙏.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2h

Dean found the gold bars, from Fort Knox, Peter Thiel's is up to his neck in it!

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