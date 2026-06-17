June 17, 2026

So this is messed up, 100 percent verified, and a total nightmare fuel in 2026.

There is a room. It has existed for twenty years. In that room are the people who run your treasury, write your laws, build the AI that’s coming for your job, own the satellites over your head, and sell the surveillance software to the cops outside your door. You were never supposed to know the room existed. You were never supposed to know who was in it. You were never supposed to know what they talk about when the door is shut, and the recorders are off.

Now you do. Not because anyone in power confessed. Because a Swiss hacker who once found the entire U.S. no-fly list out of boredom opened up their website, and the names were just sitting there in the code — like the men who run the world were so certain no one would ever dare look that they didn’t bother to lock anything at all.

That certainty is the whole story.

1. Dialog: The Room You Were Never Meant To See

Twenty years ago, Peter Thiel — PayPal money, Palantir surveillance money, the man who personally bankrolled a Vice President into office — co-founded a private network called Dialog with a Valley operator named Auren Hoffman. The few reporters who’ve brushed against it call it the “tech Bilderberg.” That undersells it.

Dialog was so secret it never had a public website. Its members were never named. For two decades — no roster, no leak, no daylight. They quietly bought land outside Washington last year for a permanent campus, and even that barely registered. This is not a conference. A conference wants attention. Dialog was engineered for the opposite: a place where the most powerful people alive could say the quiet part out loud, to each other, with a guarantee it would never leave the room.

And here is the receipt that should freeze you before we go any further. Dialog has surfaced in public exactly once before this week — in the Epstein files the Justice Department released this year, where Jeffrey Epstein appears on a Dialog retreat invitation list from 2014. The last window into who this network breaks bread with had Epstein’s name in it. For real.

2. The Hacker: No Break-In. The Door Was Never Locked.

The person who tore the roof off is a Swiss security researcher who goes by maia arson crimew — and you may already know her work. In 2023 she found an unsecured copy of the United States government’s entire no-fly list sitting exposed on an airline server, because she was poking around with nothing better to do.

This was easier than that. She didn’t crack a vault. Dialog’s members-only site carried the names in its own source code — 113 of them — reachable by anyone who knew to look. An anonymous tip pointed the way; WIRED independently confirmed the haul.

Her own verdict is the most damning line written about these people all year, so hear it plainly: she said it’s wild how this keeps proving that the people who run the world are so confident in their own safety that they don’t bother with even basic security — not even for their off-the-record gatherings where they network and decide our collective future.

Decide our collective future. That’s not my phrasing. That’s the hacker’s. And the reason the door was unlocked is the same reason the room exists: these people have never in their lives been made to feel a consequence. Locks are for people who can be caught. They have decided they cannot be.

3. The Roster

This is the part where it stops being a vibe and becomes a list of names with job titles attached to your government. Pulled directly from the leaked roster:

The sitting Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, Scott Bessent. The sitting Secretary of the U.S. Army, Dan Driscoll. A man holding the title Staff Secretary and Assistant to the President inside the White House. A nominee for Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services — who also happens to be a co-founder of Thiel’s own fellowship.

Sitting U.S. senators: Ted Cruz. Cory Booker. Members of Congress on both sides. Governors — Wes Moore, Jared Polis. Foreign power: Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, former head of Saudi intelligence; the Saudi ambassador to the United States; the CEO of Kuwait Petroleum; former prime ministers of Estonia, Pakistan; sitting ministers from Japan, Germany, the U.K.

The tech and money gods: Elon Musk. Eric Schmidt. Reid Hoffman. Greg Brockman of OpenAI. Henry Kravis. Jared Kushner. Joe Lonsdale — Thiel’s Palantir co-founder. Chamath Palihapitiya. Shivon Zilis of Neuralink. Barry Silbert. Mike Novogratz. Two former Treasury Secretaries — Robert Rubin, Larry Summers — for good measure.

And the one name that tells you what the machine is really for: Leonard Leo — the man who, more than any other private citizen alive, engineered the current Supreme Court. He’s in the room too.

Now — a caution: Being on this list does not make someone a co-conspirator. The data itself doesn’t separate the true believers from the one-time guests from the famous faces invited as entertainment for billionaires. Garry Kasparov is on it. Preet Bharara. Ezra Klein. A Nobel laureate. The Property Brothers (lol). Some of these people walked through that door once, got a bad feeling, and never went back. The point isn’t that every name is guilty. The point is the architecture — that one private network, built and funded by one ideological billionaire, can quietly assemble a treasury secretary, an army secretary, a spy chief, and the man who built the Supreme Court into a single unsearchable room. The guest list isn’t the crime. The room is.

4. The Agenda: “Build-A-Cult.” “It’s Fun To Be In Charge.” “Democracy Under Surveillance.”

Here’s what they fly to Ireland to discuss. The leak includes the agenda for the 2026 retreat — August 12–16, near Dublin — and I am quoting the actual session titles, because no satirist would dare invent them.

There is a session called “Build-a-Cult.”

There is a session titled, flatly, “It’s Fun to Be in Charge.”

There is “Democracy Under Surveillance” — convened, remember, by the man whose fortune is built on selling surveillance to governments. That’s not a panel. That’s a sales demo.

There’s “Bring Back Nuclear.” “Contrarian AI Takes.” “Disinformation and Deepfakes.” “Three Predictions for Iran.” And to unwind from a hard day of cult-architecture: private tours of a distillery, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and the Guinness Storehouse.

Their defenders will rush to tell you these titles are ironic. Edgy little in-jokes for galaxy-brained men. Maybe. But irony is a luxury that depends on powerlessness. When a barista jokes about building a cult, it’s a joke. When a room containing a treasury secretary, an army secretary, the architect of the Supreme Court, and the world’s richest man workshops “It’s Fun to Be in Charge,” the irony curdles — because they’re the ones who actually get to find out. The joke lands for them precisely because, for them, it isn’t hypothetical.

5. The Form: They Were Handed A Box Marked “Far Right.” Someone Built It On Purpose.

This is the detail that strips the irony defense to the bone.

Every attendee fills out a profile. The leak shows the fields: name, employer, your assistant’s email, mobile number, birthday, emergency contact, dietary restrictions, a bio, “fun facts,” book recommendations, and your “predictions for 2031.” Standard rich-person conference intake.

And then it asks for your “Political leaning.” The choices: “Far Left,” “Left,” “Right,” and “Far Right.”

Read that menu again. Not a dial. Not “moderate,” not “centrist,” not “prefer not to say.” Four boxes — and one of them is Far Right, offered to the most powerful people on the planet as a normal thing one simply is, like a gluten allergy. Beside it, a disclaimer promising the answer will be shared with no one, ever.

That promise is the tell. Somebody sat down and reasoned: our members will want to mark themselves far-right — and they’ll want it kept secret. So they engineered the confidentiality around the answer. You don’t build a privacy shield for a box nobody’s checking. The form already knew its room. The architecture of the intake form is a confession of who walks in.

6. And They Built A Dating App. For Themselves.

I’ll end on the one that drops the temperature back to absurd, because absurd is where these men are most comfortable — it’s the camouflage.

Tucked in the same profile: a field asking whether you’re “looking for love” at Dialog. There is a dedicated site — dating.dialog.org — promising “meaningful connections for exceptional people.” A members-only matchmaking service. Tinder for the post-democratic class.

It would be funny — Treasury Secretary, first-timer, enjoys long walks, contrarian AI takes, and being in charge — if it weren’t running on the exact same carelessly-built system that just spilled a sitting senator’s emergency contact to anyone who could right-click and hit “view source.” The dating app and the security disaster are the same artifact. The same arrogance that says we may discreetly date each other is the arrogance that says no one would ever check our code. It’s all one feeling: untouchable.

Why all of this matters — and it matters more than the funny parts let on:

Strip away the Guinness tour and the billionaire dating app and here is the bare architecture. A man who has said out loud, on the record that he no longer believes freedom and democracy are compatible has spent twenty years quietly assembling the people who run governments, armies, courts, money, and machine intelligence into a single private network — one with no public existence, a campus near Washington, an agenda that workshops cult-building and the pleasures of being in charge, and an intake form that sorts its guests by how far right they are and then promises to keep it secret.

That is not a theory. That is the leaked agenda. The only theory was the one where you weren’t supposed to see it.

And the reason this leak is a gift has nothing to do with the embarrassing details and everything to do with crimew’s one cold sentence: they didn’t secure any of it. Not because they couldn’t — these are the most resourced people who have ever lived — but because the possibility of exposure never crossed their minds. The contempt is total and it is structural. They genuinely believed no one would ever get to look.

Someone looked. The door was open the whole time. Now you know the room is real, you know roughly who’s in it, and you know what they fly to Ireland to say to each other.

View the source. Then look at who’s holding the chisel — and remember the campus near Washington isn’t finished yet.

[Share this one. Make them explain the box marked “Far Right.”]

Share