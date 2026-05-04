Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
19h

Gad, I love it when those plans fall apart! AND, Carney proves once again that he’s the Leader all of us need. The best part is that Felon can’t do a thing about it. Love it!

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
19h

Lol Dean - yes, hanging upside down from a gas station awning! Or....anything. Hopefully soon, this is good news. Only concern is - what comes next. Thank you as always.

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