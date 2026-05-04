May 4m 2026

A leaked European intelligence dossier just blew the doors off the Kremlin: Putin’s so paranoid he’s installed surveillance in his own staff’s homes, banned smartphones near him, gone full Howard Hughes in a Krasnodar bunker — and his old defence minister Sergei Shoigu is being named, in writing, as the most likely man to overthrow him. Four years into a war he was supposed to win in three days. The wheels aren’t falling off. They’re already in the ditch.

You know that thing where dictators always look like they’re winning right up until the moment they’re hanging upside down from a gas station awning? We just got a glimpse of where Vladimir Putin is on that timeline, and let me tell you — it’s later than the man at the long table wants you to think.

CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh just dropped a story citing a European intelligence dossier — leaked deliberately, by a source close to a European intelligence agency, to multiple outlets at once — and it is chef’s kiss of a “your dictator is cooked” document.

Let’s go through the highlights, because the details are bonkers.

The “I’m Definitely Not Worried About Being Killed By My Own Generals” Starter Pack

Per the report obtained by CNN, here is what the Kremlin has implemented around Vladimir Putin since roughly December 2025:

Surveillance systems installed in the homes of close staffers. Not on them. In their homes. The man who built modern Russia on FSB paranoia is now bugging the apartments of his own cooks and bodyguards.

Cooks, bodyguards, and photographers who work with the President are banned from public transport. Take a Metro to work? Nope. Putin doesn’t want anyone touching the people who touch his food.

Visitors to the Kremlin chief must be screened twice. Two body scans to shake hands with Vlad.

Staff working close to him can only use phones without internet access. Burner-style devices. No iPhones. No Android. We are essentially in a Tom Clancy novel.

The number of locations Putin regularly visits has been “drastically reduced.”

He and his family have stopped going to their usual residences in the Moscow region and at Valdai (the secluded summer property between Moscow and St. Petersburg, the place where Putin used to walk in the woods like he was the protagonist of a Russian Mr. Rogers).

He has not visited a military facility once in 2026 so far — despite regular trips throughout 2025. His own troops haven’t seen him.

The Kremlin is releasing pre-recorded images of him to the public to make it look like he’s still moving around. (Pre-recorded! Like a Tucker Carlson special!)

He’s spending weeks at a time in upgraded bunkers, often in Krasnodar — a Black Sea coastal region hours away from Moscow.

This is not the strongman the MAGA right has been simping over for the better part of a decade. This is Howard Hughes with nukes, hiding from his own soldiers, eating sealed rations while spy cameras record his chef’s living room.

The Paragraph That Should Be A Movie

Here is the single most damning sentence in the entire dossier, quoted by CNN:

“Since the beginning of March 2026, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin himself have been concerned about potential leaks of sensitive information, as well as the risk of a plot or coup attempt targeting the Russian president. He is particularly wary of the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by members of the Russian political elite.”

The guy who launched the largest land war in Europe since 1945, specifically because he believed in the natural strength of Russian power — is scared of his own elite buying a drone off the internet and bringing him home special delivery.

This is the same regime that’s been throwing Ukrainian drones at apartment buildings in Kyiv for four years. Apparently, those drones work both ways, and you can absolutely buy them on the open Russian market for less than the cost of a Toyota.

And Now The Real Twist: Sergei Shoigu

Buckle up, because here’s where the leak gets dangerous for the Kremlin in a way bugged kitchens just don’t.

The dossier names Sergei Shoigu — the former defence minister, currently serving as secretary of the Security Council — as “associated with the risk of a coup,” writing that he “retains significant influence within the military high command.”

A bit of context for non-Russia nerds: Shoigu was, for two decades, one of Putin’s closest confidantes. The two of them used to do those weird shirtless fishing photoshoots together in the Siberian wilderness. Shoigu ran the Defence Ministry for the entire opening phase of the war in Ukraine. He was the third- or fourth-most powerful man in the country.

He got demoted in 2024, kicked over to the Security Council role, after years of his ministry being a corruption sieve and his war effort being a slow-motion catastrophe. Putin replaced him at Defence with Andrey Belousov — a civilian economist — to try to get the war economy under control.

The dossier then drops this bombshell: the March 5 arrest of Shoigu’s former deputy and close associate, Ruslan Tsalikov (charged with embezzlement, money laundering, and bribery) is described as “a breach of the tacit protection agreements among elites, weakening Shoigu and increasing the likelihood that he himself could become the target of a judicial investigation.”

In Russian elite-speak, that translates to: They came for Shoigu’s guy. Shoigu is next. And Shoigu has the military connections to do something about it before they come for him.

The last guy who tried this — Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner — marched on Moscow in June 2023, got within 200 km of the city, was offered safe passage to Belarus, and then his plane mysteriously fell out of the sky two months later.

Shoigu watched all of that happen and presumably learned the lesson. The lesson is: if you’re going to do this, don’t half-ass it.

The Heated Meeting That Started All This

The most cinematic detail in the report is the December 2025 meeting that triggered the new Putin protocols. Here’s what the dossier reportedly says happened:

December 22, 2025: Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov is assassinated in Moscow, presumably by Ukrainian agents.

Three days later: Putin summons key security personnel.

In the meeting, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov (the top uniformed officer in Russia) publicly bawls out FSB head Alexander Bortnikov for failing to protect his officers.

Bortnikov’s people complain that they don't have enough resources or personnel to do the job.

The dossier says Gerasimov emphasized “the fear and demoralization this has caused among military personnel” and “strongly criticized his counterparts in the special services for their lack of foresight.”

Putin, watching this open warfare between his security chief and his top general, “called for calm” and asked them to come back in a week with “concrete solutions.”

The “solution” Putin landed on was extending his Federal Protection Service (FSO) — the elite unit that personally protects him — to cover 10 more senior commanders. And then, presumably realizing that if his own FSO has its hands full guarding ten generals, his own security needs an upgrade too, he then layered the new bunker-cook-surveillance regime on top of his own protection.

Translation: Russia’s top military and intelligence brass screamed at each other in front of the boss for two hours, the boss couldn’t make them stop, so the boss decided the safest thing to do was hide.

Why The Leak Itself Is The Bigger Story

Here’s the part journalists like Walsh are absolutely correct to flag, and it’s the most important caveat in the piece:

This dossier was deliberately leaked.

A European intelligence agency does not “lose” a document this detailed by accident. Information of this calibre — confidential conversations between Gerasimov and Bortnikov in a closed Kremlin meeting — comes from either an extremely well-placed human source inside the Russian system, or a sophisticated electronic intercept. Either source is incalculably valuable, and burning that source by leaking the document is the kind of decision you only make when the strategic upside outweighs the loss.

So why leak it? Three reasons, all of them tracking with what European intel agencies have been doing for four years:

1. Destabilize the Kremlin. Tell the Russian elite, in writing, on the front page of CNN, that we know about the coup risk, we know about the assassination fears, we know about Shoigu. Watch what happens inside the Kremlin when every member of the political elite reads this and wonders who else is on the list.

2. Forewarn Putin so he overreacts. This is judo, not boxing. If Putin reads this and starts purging his own ranks — arresting Shoigu, sidelining Gerasimov, jailing more deputies — he weakens the very command structure he needs to fight in Ukraine. European intelligence wins either way: either Shoigu moves, or Putin paranoia-purges his own people. Both outcomes degrade Russia’s war machine.

3. Send a message to the United States. Specifically, to the second Trump administration, which has been openly cozying up to Moscow, walking back support for Ukraine, and floating the idea that Putin is a stabilizing force the West should partner with. The leak is Europe saying: No, he isn’t. Here’s the dossier. He’s hiding in a bunker, he’s losing the elite, and you’re propping up a corpse.

That last one is huge. Trump just announced the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany. Friedrich Merz, the new German Chancellor, had to publicly downplay any link between that and the friction with Trump over the Iran war. Europe is increasingly aware that Trump is not a reliable partner. Leaking this dossier is partly a way of saying: the country we’ve been told to fear is not what you think it is, and the man you’re trying to do business with has lost the building.

The Costs Catching Up With Putin

Don’t miss the structural points underneath the spy-thriller details. The reason Putin is in this position isn’t because the dossier was leaked. The dossier was leakable because Putin is in this position.

Look at the underlying facts the report rests on:

Russian losses are estimated by Western nations at around 30,000 dead and injured per month. That’s a city the size of Saskatoon disappearing every 30 days.

Limited territorial gains on the Ukraine front line despite that absurd casualty rate.

Repeated drone strikes deep inside Russia — the kind that hit oil refineries, military bases, and now apparently top generals walking down Moscow streets.

Cell-phone data outages regularly blighting major Russian cities. The Pro-Putin urban bourgeoisie is now noticing. That’s the line in the sand for a regime like Putin’s. As long as the war was something happening to Buryatian conscripts and old men in collapsing villages, it was sustainable. Now it’s interrupting Instagram in Moscow. That’s how regimes fall.

The May 9 Victory Day parade — the holiest day in modern Russian civic religion — is being scaled back this year. No heavy weapons. No tanks. No missiles. The Kremlin’s own spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the change is because of “this terrorist threat” from longer-range Ukrainian strikes.

Let me make sure that lands.

The man who invaded Ukraine four years ago to “denazify” it and reclaim the imperial Russian sphere of influence is now hosting a Victory Day parade — celebrating the Soviet defeat of the Nazis — without any of his actual military equipment, because he is afraid Ukraine will hit Red Square in front of the cameras.

That is not winning. That is, in the words of every regime in history that’s about to collapse, “operational and security concerns.”

What This Means For The Rest Of Us

A few takeaways before you go pour another coffee and stare at the wall:

For Ukraine: The war isn’t over, but the math is finally bending. A regime hiding its own leader from his own generals cannot sustain a war of conquest indefinitely. Ukraine’s strategy of strategic strikes — refineries, generals, infrastructure deep inside Russia — is working in a way that the slow grind on the front lines has not.

For Trump’s Russia policy: Trump and his orbit (Tucker, Vance, Don Jr., the entire MAGA machine) have spent years selling Putin as a competent, savvy, anti-woke alpha. This dossier is the receipt that says the man you’ve been simping over has installed cameras in his cook’s living room and is afraid of his own generals. If Trump continues pushing for a deal with Russia that abandons Ukraine, he’s not making a deal with a strongman — he’s making a deal with a regime that may not survive long enough to honour it.

For Canada: This is the moment to be loud. Carney’s government is standing visibly with Europe, with Ukraine, and with the truth — that Russia is not the rising power Trump’s people pretend it is, that NATO matters precisely because regimes like this one do eventually crack, and that the worst thing the West can do right now is throw Ukraine a lifeline of “negotiations” while Putin is at his weakest.

For everyone: Watch Shoigu. Watch the May 9 parade. Watch which generals show up next to Putin and which ones don’t. Watch what happens to anyone close to Shoigu in the next 60 days. If we’re going to see a real internal collapse in Russia, the indicators will be visible — promotions, demotions, sudden “heart attacks,” and missing officials at official events.

The Kremlin is a glass building right now, and the man inside is throwing rocks at his own walls, hoping nobody notices. But man, I LOVE a good Russian Coup.

Putin lost his war. He just hasn’t told the building yet. We’re about to find out who tells him first.

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