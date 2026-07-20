July 20, 2026

They’re coming for your dissent, your money, and the soul of the country.

At least they’re not hiding it anymore.

This morning, Marco Rubio’s State Department dropped a 100-page report called “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism” — and buried inside the Cold War cosplay is something genuinely dark: a list of at least 43 living, breathing American citizens and organizations that the United States government just publicly branded as instruments of a hostile foreign power.

Not spies. Not agents. Not people charged with crimes.

Sitting members of Congress. The Mayor of New York. The Mayor of Los Angeles. A Twitch streamer. The guy who co-founded Ben & Jerry’s. A labor union that organized an Amazon warehouse. Lawyers. Journalists. Playwrights.

And — I am not making this up — George Floyd. A man who has been dead for six years, murdered in cold blood, is named in a U.S. State Department report about ongoing Cuban subversion. That’s not intelligence work. That’s a McCarthyism mood board designed by Trump’s former lawyer, Roy Cohen.

Here’s the entire “FAR LEFT BLACK LIST” Here’s the full roster — all 43 names from the report, split into people and organizations, with the report’s stated “connection” paraphrased for each.

People (23)

Suzanne Adely — President of the National Lawyers Guild; joined the Nuestra América Convoy and praised Venezuela’s 2024 election Karen Bass — Sitting Mayor of Los Angeles; organized for the Venceremos Brigade back in the 1970s Medea Benjamin — Code Pink and Global Exchange co-founder; once lived in Cuba, organizes solidarity delegations Chesa Boudin — Former San Francisco DA; his listed offense is essentially being the son of Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin Ben Cohen — Ben & Jerry’s co-founder; cited for attending the Singham–Evans wedding Claudia de la Cruz — People’s Forum co-founder, IFCO executive director, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s 2024 presidential candidate Manolo De Los Santos — Runs the People’s Forum; report claims close relationships with Cuban regime figures Eve Ensler (V) — Playwright; another wedding guest Jodie Evans — Code Pink co-founder; married Neville Roy Singham George Floyd — Died in 2020; included because Cuba cheered the protests his death sparked Alicia Garza — Black Lives Matter co-founder; credited Assata Shakur as an organizing influence Amy Goodman — Democracy Now! host; wedding guest #3 Isra Hirsi — Campus activist and Ilhan Omar’s daughter; suspended from Barnard over encampments, later traveled to Cuba Paul Larudee — San Francisco-based North American coordinator for the pro-Iran Al-Tajammu network Zohran Mamdani — Mayor of New York. That’s it. That’s the entry. Ilhan Omar — Sitting Congresswoman; listed largely as Isra Hirsi’s mother Hasan Piker — Streamer/commentator; filmed a documentary in Cuba and joined the Nuestra América Convoy Ayanna Pressley — Sitting Congresswoman; publicly praised Assata Shakur after her death Neville Roy Singham — Shanghai-based American tech magnate who bankrolls left-wing groups Christian Smalls — Founded the Amazon Labor Union; joined the 2026 convoy to Cuba Antonio Villaraigosa — Former LA Mayor and California Assembly Speaker; Venceremos Brigade alum Maxine Waters — Sitting Congresswoman; once wrote Fidel Castro urging him not to extradite Assata Shakur Diane Wilson — Code Pink co-founder

Organizations (20)

Amazon Labor Union — Warehouse workers’ union; sent participants on the 2026 convoy Antifa — Decentralized anti-fascist activism, treated here as an organization Assata’s Daughters — Chicago abolitionist group training young activists Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees (AIPAC — yes, that acronym) — California nonprofit funding left media and Cuba/Venezuela delegations Black Alliance for Peace — Anti-war group; report says it maps US bases and police facilities Black Lives Matter — Including the Global Network Foundation, BLM Grassroots, and BLM at School changingFrequencies — Black queer feminist abolitionist health project Claudia Jones School — DC organizing collective doing political education and pro-Cuba advocacy Code Pink: Women for Peace — Anti-war group that runs Cuba solidarity trips Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — Gets three-plus pages of its own; delegations to Cuba are the “evidence” Equality for Flatbush — Brooklyn group organizing against gentrification, police, and ICE Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees — Black women-led group defending migrants from deportation IFCO / Pastors for Peace — Faith-based foundation running aid caravans and fiscally sponsoring left groups National Lawyers Guild (NLG) — Provides legal defense and legal observers at protests National Network on Cuba (NNOC) — Coalition of 60+ groups lobbying against the embargo Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) — Socialist party that ran a 2024 presidential candidate The People’s Forum — NYC activist hub the report tags as anti-ICE and pro-Cuba Thousand Currents — Progressive nonprofit that fiscally sponsored the BLM Global Network Foundation Viva Palestina US — US branch of a network the report links to past Hamas convoys Witness for Peace Solidarity Collective — Runs recurring solidarity delegations to Cuba

Worth noting: the “connections” range from sitting mayor to attended a wedding to is somebody’s kid to has been dead since 2020 — which kind of makes the whole point, right?

The Quiet Part, Out Loud, In A Government Document

Here’s the thing about this report that separates it from garden-variety Trump-era chest thumping: it doesn’t just echo McCarthyism. It cites McCarthyism. Approvingly.

The report explicitly references the blacklists, investigations, and prosecutions of the 1950s — and frames them as effective. As in: that thing that destroyed careers and lives over political beliefs, the thing America spent 70 years being ashamed of? The State Department is now presenting it as a proof of concept.

The report’s core claim is that basically every major left-wing moment in modern American history — the 2020 George Floyd protests, Antifa, campus activism — can be traced “in some way, shape, or form” to Cuban influence.

“In some way, shape, or form.” That’s not an intelligence finding. That’s a horoscope. It’s the standard of evidence you use when you don’t have any.

What The “Evidence” Actually Is

I want you to understand how thin this is, because this is the playbook and you’re going to see it again.

Take the Democratic Socialists of America — the report devotes over three pages to them. The report itself admits DSA wasn’t shaped by direct, tangible Cuban government influence and has its own organic ideological commitments. Its own words. Then it pivots to: but that doesn’t mean they have NO ties.

And what are the ties? Delegations. Trips. People visited Cuba. People said nice things about Cuba. People attended a wedding — I swear to God, multiple people on this list, including Amy Goodman and Ben Cohen, are cited for attending the same wedding.

That’s it. That’s the crime. Travel and opinions.

Karen Bass, the sitting Mayor of Los Angeles, is on the list for organizing work she did with the Venceremos Brigade in the 1970s. Maxine Waters is on it for a letter she once wrote about Assata Shakur. Ilhan Omar appears to be on it substantially because of who her daughter is.

Nobody in this report is accused of taking orders from Havana. Nobody is accused of espionage. The actual documented Cuban spy cases the report leans on — Ana Belén Montes, Victor Manuel Rocha — are real, were caught, and were prosecuted years ago under normal counterintelligence law. They’re in the report to do one job: lend the smell of espionage to a list of people whose only offense is disagreeing with U.S. Cuba policy.

Guilt by association isn’t a bug here. It’s the entire product.

The Machinery: FLT + NSPM-7 + A Report That Names Names

Now zoom out, because this report didn’t fall out of a coconut tree.

Last week: Rubio hosts an international summit on “political terrorism” and rolls out a brand new acronym — FLT, “Far-Left Terrorism” — which the summit never actually defines. The White House readout promises far-left extremism will now be treated with the same “seriousness and ferocity” as jihadist terrorism. Rubio promises new terrorist designations for left-wing groups are coming “soon.” The summit’s best examples of this terrifying modern threat? The Symbionese Liberation Army and the Weather Underground. Groups from the goddamn disco era.

Already on the books: NSPM-7, the presidential memo directing the entire federal apparatus — DOJ, Treasury, the IRS — to go after “domestic terrorism” networks and, crucially, their funding. The nonprofits. The fiscal sponsors. The donors. That’s why this report spends so much energy on money — Neville Roy Singham, Thousand Currents, IFCO, the Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees. NSPM-7 is the engine. It just needed a target list.

Today: The target list arrived, with a State Department seal on it.

Follow the sequence: invent an undefined category of terrorism → sign an order letting you financially strangle anyone in that category → publish a government document naming exactly who’s in the category. Under Secretary Jeremy Lewin connected the dots himself on X, linking last week’s summit directly to today’s report.

They built the gun, loaded it, and handed us the ammo list. All in eight days.

And Cuba Itself? That’s The Pretext, Not The Point

Meanwhile, the actual island: Trump has been openly musing about regime change all year, calling it “a question of time.” The administration has stacked over 240 sanctions since January, choked off 80-90% of Cuba’s fuel imports, and per CBS and AP reporting last week, the Pentagon has developed preliminary military options — including a large-scale Army-led air assault. Officials stress no decision has been made and an attack isn’t imminent. Sure. They also said that about a lot of things.

But here’s what today’s report reveals: the Cuba operation isn’t really about Cuba. Cuba is the foreign hand — the thing every domestic crackdown in history needs. McCarthy had Moscow. Rubio has Havana (with Beijing as the understudy — the report makes sure to note Singham is “Shanghai-based,” because why use one boogeyman when you can have two).

You can’t prosecute Americans for being socialists. First Amendment’s annoying like that. But if you can launder “socialist” into “asset of a hostile foreign power,” suddenly you’ve got material support statutes, terrorism designations, asset freezes, tax-status revocations, and deportation tools. That’s the alchemy. That’s why Hasan Piker — a streamer — is in a national security document. That’s why the Amazon Labor Union is in there. That’s why any brand, org, or loudmouth with money and an anti-Trump posture should be reading this thing very carefully today.

The goal isn’t arrests. Not yet. The goal is what it was in 1953: make association radioactive. Make donors nervous. Make employers nervous. Make you think twice before you retweet, march, or sign the cheque.

Silent dissent. That’s the product they’re selling.

The Fact-Check Playbook: How To Read This Garbage (And What Comes Next)

Clip and save. Every document like this runs the same con, and here’s how you catch it:

1. Find the confession. These reports always admit the weakness of their own case in the fine print — like conceding DSA has “organic” homegrown politics — then bulldoze past it. The concession is the real finding. Everything after it is vibes.

2. Check the verbs. “Linked to.” “Ties to.” “In some way, shape, or form.” “Participated in a delegation.” None of these are crimes. When a government document about “subversion” contains no charges, no indictments, and no named statutes being violated, it’s not a security document. It’s a press release with a classification-adjacent font.

3. Separate the spies from the padding. Real espionage cases (Montes, Rocha) get prosecuted in courtrooms, not press conferences. When solved decades-old spy cases share a table of contents with a Twitch streamer, the spy cases are there as seasoning.

4. Ask who benefits from the timing. A “Cuba threat” report drops the same week the Pentagon’s Cuba strike options leak, one week after a summit inventing “FLT,” months into NSPM-7’s funding crackdown, and amid open regime-change talk. That’s not analysis. That’s choreography.

5. Watch what the list does, not what it says. Nobody on this list will be arrested tomorrow. But watch the next six months: terrorist designations, IRS letters to nonprofits, visa problems, bank de-risking, “material support” theories. The list is infrastructure.

6. The dead-guy test. Any threat assessment that names a man who died in 2020 as part of an active influence network has told you everything about its rigor. If they’ll put George Floyd on a subversion list, they’ll put anyone on it. Including you.

The Bottom Line

Some of the people on this list hold views I think are wrong. Some hold views you think are wrong. Some have said genuinely dumb things about a dictatorship that jails its own dissidents — an irony apparently lost on everyone involved.

Doesn’t matter. Being wrong is legal. Being left-wing is legal. Going to Cuba and coming home with bad takes and a Che shirt is legal. It is their goddamn right as Americans — and the moment the State Department starts publishing lists of citizens whose politics it finds subversive, every American’s rights got smaller, whatever team you’re on.

They ran this play in the ‘50s. It worked, for a while, and it wrecked lives, and we swore we’d never do it again.

Today they did it again. In writing. With a download link.

Heads up, America. McCarthyism is back, and this time, they have an army of jumped-up Proud Boys and incels working for ICE to give it some real teeth.

Sources: State Department, “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism” (July 20, 2026); Washington Post; Forbes; CBS News/AP reporting on Pentagon contingency planning; White House readout of the July 2026 “political terrorism” summit; NSPM-7 (September 2025).