Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moe G's avatar
Moe G
6h

Thanks for the information Dean. The situation here in the US just keeps getting worse and worse! My father should have stayed in Canada when he emigrated.🥺

Reply
Share
Agent#99's avatar
Agent#99
6hEdited

Unbelievable...this is definitely the McCarthy playbook. That took public backlash and Congress' condemnation to resolve. We can ask the same question that Army attorney Joseph Welch asked of McCarthy, "Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?" We already know that answer for our current day- NO sense of decency. The report shows its willful ignorance...Cuba's communism resulted from Russia. So...are THEY in the report???

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture