Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
4h

May we borrow the Canadian Shit Cannon, please? We have some politicians who need fast transport to Siberia!

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
4h

All these blow hards need to just go to Siberia and die. That includes our criminal clown car her in the US and the ones you have in Canada that think they want to be tour 51st state. Little do they realize how great they have it in Canada. Maybe we could just exchange US citizens that want to be Canadians with Canadian that want to live here. We just swap homes and call it even. They would be running back to Canada as fast as they could. We are in a huge world of hurt here and it is just going to get worse before it gets better.. Thanks for keeping us updated Dean.

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