So here’s where we are in June 2026:

Russia — the nation currently grinding through its fourth year of a genocidal war of conquest it started, the one that’s been lobbing missiles at apartment blocks and kidnapping Ukrainian children — has decided that Canada is the warmonger in this story. We’re the aggressors now, apparently, which is a remarkable thing to say about the country whose idea of escalation is a strongly worded letter and a hockey game. Tim Hortons and the apology reflex, suddenly recast as a threat to world peace. You’ll have to forgive me if I don’t lower the flag while Moscow nurses its hurt feelings.

💣 What Actually Happened

On Wednesday, June 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stepped up to her little podium of grievances in Moscow and announced that Canada has crossed into “a brand-new level of involvement” in Ukraine. In her telling, the masks have fallen, and underneath is a far-from-peace-loving nation, but rather a warmonger seeking to fuel this deadly conflict using every means available — which is a lot of words to aim at a country most Russians couldn’t pick out of a lineup.

Then came the threat, dressed up in the bloodless bureaucratic language the Kremlin always uses right before it does something appalling. Russia reserves the right to give an “appropriate response” and will factor these “new circumstances” into its military and political planning. And the real kicker, the part that should make every Canadian sit up, is what came next: Zakharova said Russia will publicly release the addresses of the facilities producing drones for Ukraine on Canadian soil “so people can be informed.” OOOOOHHHHH. Not the addresses.

Translated out of Diplomat into English, publishing the addresses of factories isn’t a press service, it’s a target list — and “so people can be informed” is the Kremlin’s cutesy way of saying we know where these buildings are, and we want you to know we know and it would be a shame if something happened to them.

🛠️ What Set Them Off

What’s the unspeakable Canadian provocation here? Did we invade somebody? Annex a peninsula? Bomb a maternity ward?

No. In late May, Ottawa and Kyiv signed an arrangement to build Ukrainian drones in Canada — a joint venture between Ukraine’s Airlogix and Canada’s Sentinel Research and Development to manufacture Ukrainian drone systems on Canadian soil for Ukraine’s armed forces. That’s the whole crime: we agreed to help a country defend itself from the people currently murdering its citizens.

According to Zakharova herself, the partnership is expected to produce several thousand drones a year, and Canada plans to start making multipurpose low-flying fixed-wing drones with a range of up to 500 kilometres before the end of the year.

And here’s the tell — the line that tells you everything about how Moscow actually thinks. Zakharova said those weapons will be supplied to Ukraine to be used against Russian forces — “simply put, to carry out terrorist attacks and to kill Russians.”

Sit with that framing for a second. A Ukrainian soldier defending Ukrainian soil from a Russian invader, with a drone, is — in the Kremlin’s telling — a terrorist, the invaders are the victims, and the defenders are the criminals. It’s the entire Russian worldview compressed into one sentence: invade your neighbour, and when they hit back, call it terrorism.

🇨🇦 This Isn’t the First Shot Across the Bow

This didn’t come out of nowhere. Russia’s been building this grievance for weeks.

Back on May 30, Russia’s Ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov (Putin’s b**** in Canada), told TASS (Russian State Media) that the drone deal proved Ottawa was shifting from supplying weapons to “direct military-technical cooperation with the illegitimate Kiev regime,” and warned — same script, different mouth — that “Russia will take this shift into account in its military and political planning.”

Then, just this past weekend, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa pivoted to its other favourite move: accusing Canada of covering up Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant while rushing to make “baseless accusations” against Moscow.

You see the pattern, because every accusation is a confession. Russia attacks a nuclear plant, then accuses Ukraine of attacking it. Russia starts a war, then calls the defenders warmongers. Russia threatens to publish a hit list of Canadian factories, then frets that we’re the dangerous ones. It’s projection all the way down.

🎯 Why Canada, Why Now

Let’s be honest about why Moscow is suddenly so interested in our zip codes.

Canada has put real money where its mouth is. Since 2022, Ottawa has committed over $25.5 billion in financial, military, humanitarian, and reconstruction assistance to Ukraine — including more than $8.5 billion in military aid: armoured vehicles, air defence, drones, and munitions. On the war’s fourth anniversary in February, Defence Minister McGuinty extended Operation UNIFIER to 2029 and announced another $2 billion in military assistance for 2026–27, plus over 400 armoured vehicles. Since 2015, Canada has trained more than 47,000 members of Ukraine’s security forces.

But the drone factory is what changed the math for Moscow. Building weapons in Canada moves us, in the Kremlin’s eyes, from “donor writing cheques” to “co-belligerent running a production line.” That’s why the rhetoric jumped from grumbling to address-publishing in eleven days.

Here’s the thing they don’t want you to notice: the threat is the point. Russia can’t reach a drone plant in Canada with a missile. What it can do is rattle the cage — spook investors, scare municipalities, make a Canadian company think twice before signing the next contract. The “appropriate response” is mostly a psyop aimed at our nerve, designed to make helping Ukraine feel dangerous and expensive so we quietly stop. So don’t take the bait.

🧊 The Part Where I Tell You Not to Panic — But to Pay Attention

Am I telling you Russian paratroopers are about to land in Sentinel R&D’s parking lot? No — Russia is bogged down losing roughly a thousand troops a day in eastern Ukraine, and it does not have a Canadian expeditionary force tucked behind the couch.

But “they can’t invade us” is not the same as “ignore this,” and two things are true at once here. The first is that this is intimidation theatre, and the correct Canadian response to intimidation theatre is to keep doing exactly what we were doing, only louder. The second is that a foreign government publicly threatening to publish the locations of Canadian factories and fold them into its “military planning” is a hostile act against a sovereign nation, full stop. Our government should name it as such, our security services should take the implied threat to those facilities seriously, and the rest of us should refuse to be embarrassed into silence about helping a democracy survive.

🔥 The Through-Line

Strip away the diplomatic varnish and Moscow’s message is simple: stop helping the people we’re trying to conquer, or we’ll start thinking of your country as a target. That’s not a peace overture — it’s a mob shakedown with a Foreign Ministry letterhead.

And the answer from a country with 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent, the first Western nation to recognize Ukraine’s independence back in 1991, should be the same answer Riyadh gave Trump and the same answer Ukraine has given Putin for four straight years: a polite, smiling, unmistakable “absolutely not.”

Build the drones. Shoot the Russian Ambassador to Canada back to Siberia out of a big old Canadian Shit Cannon and let’s crack on with it.

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Sources: TASS (Zakharova briefing, June 10, 2026; Stepanov interview, May 30, 2026; Russian Embassy in Ottawa statement, June 8, 2026), Government of Canada / Department of National Defence, Global Affairs Canada, The Globe and Mail.