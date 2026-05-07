Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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dfieldman's avatar
dfieldman
9hEdited

Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who murdered Jamal Khashoggi, just crippled Trump and laid waste to his fantasies.

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Terry R's avatar
Terry R
9h

Awesome summary, thank you 🙏

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