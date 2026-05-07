May 7, 2026

So here’s what we’re being told, and here’s what actually happened.

We’re being told that on Tuesday, May 5, President Trump generously paused “Operation Project Freedom” — his big, beautiful Strait of Hormuz convoy mission — because “Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement” with Iran. Magnanimous. Statesmanlike. The art of the deal, etc.

What actually happened is that Saudi Arabia told the President of the United States he could not fly American military aircraft out of Prince Sultan Airbase or through Saudi airspace, his phone call to MBS to fix it went nowhere, and the operation collapsed roughly 36 hours after it began because there was literally no way to put a defensive air umbrella over the ships without the Saudis saying yes.

That’s not me. That’s NBC News, sourced to two U.S. officials, and at this point, everyone from Bloomberg to Time to the Jerusalem Post has matched it. The Kingdom didn’t just decline to participate in Project Freedom. The Kingdom vetoed it.

An American President announced a military operation on Truth Social, and a Gulf monarchy he’s been bear-hugging for a decade revoked his basing rights so fast the planes never got off the tarmac.

That’s why Operation Project Freedom ended.

And the cover story for the retreat? A “forthcoming deal” with Iran that, on close inspection, may not be a deal at all.

Let’s get into it.

What Project Freedom Was Supposed to Be

Quick context for anyone who’s been touching grass.

The U.S. and Israel are about ten weeks into the 2026 Iran war, which kicked off on February 28. Iran has effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz — mining it, lobbing cruise missiles at tankers, hitting a South Korean–operated cargo ship and a UAE vessel. Roughly 23,000 sailors from 87 countries have been stuck in the Persian Gulf, according to Marco Rubio’s own framing. Brent crude went vertical. Gas hit $4.53 a gallon nationally. In LA it cleared $6.

So on Sunday, May 3, Trump gets on Truth Social and announces Project Freedom: a U.S. Navy operation to “guide” stranded ships out of the Strait. Two carrier strike groups. 15,000 service members. Over 100 aircraft. The Pentagon goes loud. CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper does the press tour. Rubio does the “left for dead” humanitarian framing at the White House. The whole apparatus is mobilized.

It begins Monday. Two American-flagged ships make it through. Iran fires cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at the convoy. The IRGC claims it hit a U.S. destroyer (the U.S. denies it). The UAE gets bombarded.

By Tuesday evening, it’s over.

Trump’s stated reason: “Project Freedom will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”

The actual reason, per NBC: MBS pulled the plug. Here’s why.

The “Trump Surprised Gulf Allies on Social Media” Detail Is Not a Footnote — It’s the Whole Story

According to NBC’s reporting, Trump announced Project Freedom on Truth Social without giving the Saudis a heads-up. The White House is now telling reporters “regional allies were notified in advance,” but a Middle Eastern diplomat told NBC the U.S. didn’t coordinate with Oman until after Trump posted. Trump didn’t call the Emir of Qatar until the operation was already running.

Picture this from Riyadh’s side. You operate Prince Sultan Airbase. American fighter jets, refuelling tankers, and air defences are sitting on your soil. You are already taking Iranian missile and drone strikes — the UAE got hit with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones just on Monday — and you are doing the careful work of not being formally pulled into a shooting war with Iran. Your civilian infrastructure is exposed. Your oil facilities are exposed. Memories of the 2019 Abqaiq attack, where Iran wrecked half your processing capacity while Washington shrugged, are very fresh.

And then the President of the United States goes on social media and announces, without consulting you, an operation that requires your airspace and your base — an operation that paints a fresh “shoot here” target on every Saudi facility within Iranian missile range.

Of course, MBS torched it.

The mechanics here are the part Americans need to understand. Per the U.S. officials NBC spoke to: because of geography, the U.S. military cannot protect ships in the Strait without Gulf cooperation — Saudi Arabia and Jordan for basing, Kuwait for overflight, Oman for overflight and naval logistics. It’s called ABO in Pentagon-speak — Access, Basing, and Overflight — and it is the literal precondition for U.S. air power in the region. In some cases, there is no other way around, a U.S. official said. No alternative routing. None.

Saudi Arabia revoked the A, the B, and the O. Trump called MBS to fix it. MBS did not fix it. Project Freedom died on the phone.

The Throughline: How We Got Here

Now, here’s where the story stops being about one bad week and starts being about a year-long unravelling. Because this didn’t come out of nowhere. The U.S.–Saudi relationship has been visibly cracking since Trump himself decided to spike the football on the most powerful man in the Arab world.

The “Kissing My Ass” Moment

Late March 2026. Trump is at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Florida — a Saudi-backed investment forum, it should be noted, hosted on American soil with Saudi money in the room. The war in Iran is roughly four weeks old. MBS is publicly cautious, privately (per multiple reports) supportive of degrading Iranian capability, and walking the tightest tightrope of his career.

And Trump, in front of cameras, decides to riff:

“He didn’t think this was going to happen … he didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass … he thought it’d be just another American President that was a loser … but now he has to be nice to me.”

Damage done.

If you have ever spent five minutes thinking about Saudi political culture, you know what just happened. MBS is the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the de facto ruler of the world’s largest oil exporter, the chairman of a $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, and a man who consolidated absolute power inside his own royal family by — among other things — locking other princes in the Ritz-Carlton until they understood the new arrangement. He is not somebody you publicly describe as kissing your ass. Not at his own conference. Not anywhere.

In Saudi political grammar, that line was a humiliation. And humiliations in that part of the world don’t get forgiven. They get filed.

The Pivot That Should Have Set Off Alarms

While Trump was workshopping his stand-up material, MBS was working the phones. Two days before the kiss-ass remark, on March 27, Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Jeddah and signed a 10-year defence cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Read that again. Ukraine. Saudi Arabia. Ten years. Defense.

The same week, Zelenskyy signed comparable 10-year deals with Qatar and the UAE. Three Gulf monarchies — every one of them historically dependent on the U.S. security umbrella — simultaneously inked long-term defence pacts with the country fighting Russia. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced that the Ukrainian agreement covered defence procurement arrangements. In Kyiv-speak: drones, counter-drones, and the operational know-how Ukraine has spent four brutal years acquiring against Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones — which, by complete coincidence, are exactly the weapon class Iran has been using to hammer Gulf cities.

The deeper problem is a math problem. The GCC entered the Iran war on February 28 with about 2,800 Patriot PAC-3 interceptors across six countries. Within 72 hours of combat, the Gulf had fired more than 800 of them — more than Lockheed Martin’s entire 2025 annual production of 650 units, blown through in three days. By late March, the combined GCC stockpile was down to roughly 400 rounds. Bahrain had burned through 87% of its inventory. Each interceptor costs $13.5 million. Lockheed says its target capacity of 2,000 per year is not achievable until 2030.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has been intercepting Iranian-pattern drones for less money than the cost of a used Toyota. It has the only live combat data set on defeating these systems at scale.

So when MBS signed with Zelenskyy, he wasn’t just buying drones. He was buying himself independence from the U.S. production schedule. He was telling Washington, in the politest possible diplomatic language: we will no longer be hostage to your Alabama assembly line or your president’s Truth Social feed.

That’s the context for what happened this week. The “Saudi pulled airbase access” story is not a one-off. It is a man who has been slowly building exit ramps for two years, using one of them for the first time.

The Pattern Behind the Pattern

Zoom out further. Saudi Arabia has been quietly diversifying its security architecture for years, with the slope getting steeper each cycle:

2025 (September) : Saudi Arabia signs a mutual defense agreement with Pakistan — a nuclear-armed state — extending what is effectively a Pakistani nuclear umbrella over the Kingdom. This happened a week after Israel struck Hamas officials in Qatar. Tell me Riyadh wasn’t reading that as: the Americans cannot or will not protect Gulf capitals.

2026: Co-production talks with Turkey on the KAAN fifth-gen fighter. Technology transfer agreements with Turkish defense firms. Nuclear cooperation discussions with China on uranium exploration. A goal of 50% localization of military procurement by 2030.

Every one of these moves is consistent with a country that has decided the U.S. security guarantee is no longer reliable enough to be the only one. The Project Freedom veto isn’t a break with that pattern. It’s the loudest expression of it yet.

“The Forthcoming Deal” — Sussing It Out

Okay. Now to the Trump statement itself. He says he paused Project Freedom because “Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement.” This is doing a lot of work, and we should look at it carefully, because the gap between what’s been claimed and what actually exists is wide enough to drive an aircraft carrier through.

What the “Deal” Actually Is, As Best Anyone Can Tell

Per Axios, CNN, and NPR’s reporting, the current proposal is a one-page, 14-point Memorandum of Understanding being drafted by Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with Iranian counterparts, with Pakistan acting as mediator. The MOU, in its current form, would:

Declare an end to the war. Trigger a 30-day window of follow-on negotiations. During that window, the parties would hash out the actual hard stuff — limits on Iran’s nuclear program, unfreezing of Iranian assets, and Strait of Hormuz security.

So when Trump says an “Agreement” is being “finalized and signed,” what he’s pointing at is a one-page memo that promises further negotiations to produce the actual agreement. It is not the deal. It is, at best, an agreement to try to make a deal in the next 30 days.

That distinction matters. A lot. Add in his threat to IRAN TO SURRENDER OR ELSE (again), and you can see the theatre of his stupidity and disastrous failure in Iran. Clearly.

The Reasons to Be Skeptical (Plural)

Reason one: U.S. officials are openly skeptical. Per Axios, some U.S. officials remain skeptical that even an initial deal will be reached. The same outlet notes that the White House itself believes Iranian leadership is too internally divided to forge a consensus. Trump himself asked Wednesday whether he thought an agreement would be reached, told PBS News: “Yeah, I think so, but I felt that way before with them, so we’ll see what happens.” That’s not the swagger of a closer. That’s a man hedging.

Reason two: This is not the first time. Trump and Iran have been here at least four times. April 2025 — Witkoff/Araghchi talks in Oman, which collapsed into the Twelve-Day War. May 2025 — Trump claimed a deal was close; Khamenei’s adviser Ali Shamkhani called Trump’s terms a “fantasy.” April 11, 2026 — Islamabad talks ended with Trump declaring Iran “unyielding” on the nuclear question (the only point that actually mattered). Iran’s foreign minister kept saying the agreement was “just inches away” while criticizing the U.S. “maximalist demands.” We have all watched this movie before. It does not end with a signing ceremony.

Reason three: the structural problem hasn’t moved. Iran insists it will retain some right to enrich uranium. The U.S. 15-point plan reportedly demands Iran end all enrichment. These are not positions you split the difference on with a one-pager. The IAEA verified in mid-2025 that Iran had over 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60%. Iran has flatly said the stockpile “will under no circumstances be transferred anywhere.” What exactly is being signed in 30 days that hasn’t been refused for the past 12 months?

Reason four: Iran’s own messaging. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said this week that Iran is still reviewing the U.S. proposal. ISNA reported Tehran’s negotiators are discussing “the end of the war, not the nuclear issue, which would come at a later stage.” In a phone call with Macron, President Pezeshkian spoke of Iran’s “deep distrust toward the United States.” That is not a counterparty about to sign anything.

Reason five: the Carnegie Endowment’s analysts — not exactly bomb-throwers — bluntly assess that Tehran may have concluded its ability to disrupt the global economy via the Strait of Hormuz is itself sufficient deterrence to begin quietly rebuilding its program. Iran has leverage right now. Why would it cash that leverage in for a one-pager?

The Most Likely Read

The most likely reading of Tuesday’s announcement, the one that fits all the facts rather than just the favourable ones, is this:

The Saudis blew up Project Freedom. The White House needed a face-saving exit because “our most important Gulf ally just publicly revoked our basing rights” is not a sentence the President of the United States can survive saying out loud. Pakistan is also running real, if slow-moving, mediation between Washington and Tehran. The “great progress” line was the door Pakistan held open while Trump walked backwards out of the airbase.

Real diplomacy is happening. But it’s not a deal. It’s a hallway. And Trump described the hallway as the destination.

Why This One Stings

Here’s the part the political press is going to dance around, so I’ll say it.

Donald Trump built his entire foreign-policy persona on the idea that he is uniquely respected — feared, in his telling — by foreign leaders. The “kissing my ass” line about MBS, delivered at a Saudi-funded conference of all places, was the purest crystallization of that worldview ever uttered into a microphone. They didn’t think they’d be kissing my ass. Now they have to be nice to me.

Six weeks later, that same Crown Prince told the same President of the United States that his planes could not take off and forced him to publicly cancel a military operation he had announced to the world less than 48 hours earlier. And Iran didn’t waste any time mocking him over it, launching another LEGO AI video that might be their best yet.

There is no spinning that. There is no Truth Social post that fixes it. The President of the United States announced an operation on social media, the Saudis told him no, he called to argue, the call did not work, and the operation died.

A White House that actually had the leverage Trump claims to have would not have needed Pakistan. It would not have needed a one-page memo. It would have flown the planes.

The 2026 Iran war has, in less than ten weeks, accomplished something decades of analysts predicted but few thought would happen this fast: it has shown the Gulf monarchies that U.S. munitions production cannot keep up with regional defense needs, U.S. presidential decision-making is too erratic to coordinate around, and U.S. basing access is now a privilege the host nations expect to be consulted about — not a default of the alliance.

MBS just put that on the record.

Bottom Line

A Crown Prince Trump publicly humiliated six weeks ago just denied him the ability to conduct U.S. military operations from Saudi soil, forced him to cancel an announced operation 36 hours after launching it, and watched the White House dress up the retreat as diplomatic progress.

The “forthcoming deal” is real in the sense that talks are happening. It is not real in the sense that an agreement is about to be signed. The honest version of Tuesday’s statement would have been: “The Saudis won’t let us fly, so we are pausing while Pakistan tries to broker something.” Instead we got “Great Progress has been made.”

You don’t need a foreign policy degree to read this. You just need to remember that when somebody tells you the trip is going great while they are walking backwards out of a building they were just kicked out of, the trip is not going great.

MBS sent a message this week. The question is whether the President of the United States understood it.

I have my doubts.

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