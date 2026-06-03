Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6hEdited

Pelley’s speech at Wake Forest is something for all of us. I hope he sues the hell out of every one of those incompetent beings, with those questions. Haven’t watched CBS except for 60 Minutes, so can drop even that now. I do wonder however, what the Ellisons, Weisses etc., are going to do when all the monies run out? Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face! Every one of them deserves it.

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John Thurston's avatar
John Thurston
6h

Billionaires buying up the media to prevent the airing of accountability of these same billionaires.

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