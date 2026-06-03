Let’s start with the part that should embarrass every adult involved.

Nick Bilton — the brand-new executive producer of 60 Minutes/Netanyahu apologist/Bari Weiss’s bestie, a man whose entire broadcast-news résumé could fit on the back of a parking stub — sat down in his first week and wrote a termination letter after Pelley lit into him and Weiss in Bilton's first meeting as EP for 60 Minutes. Not to a producer who leaked. Not to someone caught fabricating. To Scott Pelley. Thirty-seven years at CBS. One of the most decorated correspondents in the history of American television. Fired “for cause,” and the cause, when you read Bilton’s own words, is that Pelley was mean to him at a meeting.

I want you to actually sit with the prose, because I couldn’t write a better parody if you gave me a month:

“Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt.”

You hijacked my first meeting. My guy. My sweet, fragile, Netflix-documentary guy. You walked into a room full of the best investigative journalists on the planet, people who have been doing this since before you figured out how to embed a tweet, and you expected — what? A balloon arch? A latte with your name spelled right? Pelley told you to your face that you have no relevant experience and that your boss is killing the most important news program in the country, and your response was to go home and draft a for-cause termination like a middle manager who got booed at the company picnic.

LOL. What a pussy.

That’s not an executive producer. That’s a guy who’s never been told “no” by someone he can’t fire.

So let’s do what Bilton’s bosses are terrified of anyone doing. Let’s connect the dots out loud.

Who actually owns CBS now (it’s worse than you think)

CBS is owned by Paramount, and Paramount is now Paramount Skydance, run by David Ellison, son of Oracle billionaire and Republican/Netanyahu mega-donor Larry Ellison. David is the CEO who personally met with Trump and his hand-picked FCC chair, Brendan Carr, to get the merger over the line. Larry is the one putting up most of the cash and, per the federal filings, is positioned to hold real control over the whole thing. So when Trump went on his little website and called Larry Ellison a “great man” who’d “run CBS really well” — that wasn’t a compliment. That was a landlord describing his tenant.

And how did the deal get approved? Let’s recap the receipts, because they are insane:

Paramount paid Trump $16 million to settle a defamation suit over a 60 Minutes edit of a Kamala Harris interview — a suit First Amendment experts called frivolous and “a sham.”

Trump then said publicly he also expects another ~$20 million in “public service announcements” and free programming out of the new owners. Two sitting congressmen — Pallone and Raskin — looked at that arrangement and used a specific word for it: bribe.

The FCC, chaired by Trump’s guy, approved the merger in a partisan 2–1 vote , and Carr all but announced the political payload in the press release, praising “significant changes at the once storied CBS” and the gutting of its diversity guidelines.

Right on cue, CBS killed Stephen Colbert’s Late Show — the highest-rated show in late night — and Trump celebrated it online. CBS called it “purely a financial decision.” Sure. The number one show in the time slot. Pure economics.

This is the context. This is the soil Nick Bilton was planted in. He didn’t parachute into a healthy newsroom and have a personality clash. He was installed into a building that had already paid protection money to the president of the United States.

The body count, because people forget how fast this happened

Let’s keep a tally, since the whole strategy here is to make each firing look like its own little isolated HR matter instead of what it is — a systematic decapitation:

Bill Owens — legendary 60 Minutes executive producer. Resigned in April 2025, saying out loud that he’d lost the editorial independence to run the show as it should be run. He didn’t get fired. He looked at what was coming and walked, which tells you everything. Wendy McMahon — CBS News president and CEO. Pushed out shortly after Owens. Stephen Colbert — canceled. The biggest name in late night, gone, applauded by Trump. Tanya Simon — Owens’ successor, a 25-to-30-year CBS veteran, the steady hand who actually knew how to make the show. Pushed out last week. Cecilia Vega — correspondent. Cut. Sharyn Alfonsi — correspondent, who had already clashed with new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss over a spiked segment on Venezuelan men shipped to a Salvadoran mega-prison by the Trump administration. Contract not renewed. She torched them in her exit memo, and she was right to. Scott Pelley — 37 years. Fired “for cause” this week for the crime of saying the quiet part into a microphone.

That is the senior leadership and the on-air spine of the number-one news program in America, removed in roughly a calendar year. Pelley’s own statement nailed it: 60 Minutes “lost its DNA when our entire senior leadership and two of our best on-air correspondents were cruelly fired without cause.” Good people, he said, “silenced because they stood up for our audience.”

You don’t do this by accident. You don’t fire your best people, your most experienced people, your most legally bulletproof people, because you’re trying to improve a product. You do it because those people are an obstacle.

The Bari Weiss problem

Here’s the woman who hired Bilton: Bari Weiss. Founder of The Free Press, installed as CBS News editor-in-chief last October when Paramount Skydance bought her outlet and handed her the keys. Her own broadcast-news experience before running one of the three great American news divisions? The same as Bilton’s. Zero.

She was hand picked by Ellison and Netanyahu after they gave her millions to start “FREE PRESS.” She was hired to protect Netanyahu and Trump (as was Bilton) after the merger via Larry And David Ellison, Netanyahu and Trump’s BIGGEST Mega donor.

Pelley said it cleaner than I can, so I’ll let him:

“She is murdering 60 Minutes. She does not love this place; she was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that.”

That’s not a disgruntled-employee quote. That’s a man with nothing left to lose describing a business plan. And the evidence backs him: Weiss spiked the CECOT migrant story hours before air. Alfonsi said the spike was “not an editorial decision” but “a political one.” Weiss’s defense was that it “wasn’t fair” and “wasn’t ready” — and then it aired in January essentially intact, which tells you exactly how “not ready” it was.

And then there’s the part that should be a federal story, not a media-gossip story. Pelley, in his exit statement:

There has never been anything in America like 60 Minutes.



The Sunday tradition is the most successful program of any kind in history. For more than a decade, its innovative growth on every major online platform has extended its reach to countless millions around the world. This spring, at the end of our 58th season, 60 Minutes grew rapidly with an unheard-of 9% jump in viewers on CBS.



“60” has been the number-one program in America for decades because our beloved audience finds integrity, quality, and humanity in our stories. When stewardship of the program passed to my colleagues and me, our responsibility was to expand energetically into a new age of media technology while preserving the values our audience expects. Now, the new owner of our network is casting this legend aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration.



The waste is heartbreaking.



Last month, 60 Minutes lost its DNA when our entire senior leadership and two of our best on-air correspondents were cruelly fired without cause. Good people were silenced because they stood up for our audience. They stood for fairness against the forces of political bias; they stood for professionalism against chaos.



For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified. To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them. Recently, politicians have been invited to choose correspondents for interviews on the broadcast. Giving politicians control over 60 Minutes interviews is not how this is done. Finally, incompetence and unprofessionalism in the new management have wreaked havoc. In a case involving one of my stories, the entire program came within 19 minutes of not getting on the air at all.



At 60 Minutes, we have fought harder than anyone knows to save the program that became an American icon. We owed that to our millions of viewers. I am deeply moved by the thousands of wishes we have received to “keep up the good fight.” Most of the men and women of CBS News are still in that fight. But now the collapse of values at the top has become untenable. The leadership of 60 Minutes is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well.



I depart after 37 years at CBS with one emotion—a heart brimming with gratitude for the men and women of CBS News who encouraged and enriched my work, very often at the risk of their own lives. I pray for a day when those people and their ideals are honored again—a day when sanity, competence, and courage return.



Scott Pelley

AANNND, there it is. Scott’s entire lawsuit and Trump’s entire MO for signing off n the merger.

“New management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified.” “Recently, politicians have been invited to choose correspondents for interviews on the broadcast.”

The new owners of 60 Minutes are reportedly letting politicians pick which journalist gets to interview them.

That’s not journalism. That’s a press office with better lighting. Pelley says he refused or ignored every one of these instructions — and a week later, he’s the one with a termination letter. Funny how that works.

He also dropped this grenade: one of his stories came within 19 minutes of not airing at all because of the new management’s “incompetence and unprofessionalism.” The most-watched, most-respected news program in the country, run so badly it nearly went dark mid-story. But sure, Scott’s the problem.

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“Trump/Netanyahu DEI hires,” but for fascists

The right has spent a decade screaming that anyone who isn’t a white guy got their job through “DEI” instead of merit. So let’s borrow their framework and aim it where it actually fits.

Bari Weiss got the top editorial job at CBS News with no broadcast experience because she runs an outlet ideologically useful to the new owners. Nick Bilton got 60 Minutes — 60 Minutes! — with no TV news experience because he’s Weiss’s pal from making Netflix docs together, including the Ashley Madison one. These are not the most qualified people in America for these jobs. They’re not in the top ten thousand. They were hired for fit — ideological fit, loyalty fit, will-you-spike-the-story-when-asked fit.

That’s the only DEI scandal in this building. Two people with résumés that wouldn’t get them a producer credit at a local affiliate, handed the crown jewels of American broadcast journalism, specifically because the people who earned those jobs the hard way would never do what’s about to be asked of them. Merit was the disqualifier. The Ashley Madison guy got the job because the grown-ups had to go.

And when an actual grown-up — Pelley — treated him like the unqualified hire he is, Bilton didn’t argue the point. He couldn’t. He just reached for the only tool an insecure man with institutional power ever reaches for: he fired the guy who embarrassed him and called it “cause.”

The kicker? If you don’t think the world’s foremost investigative reporter didn’t keep every email, note, or log conversations, you’re cray cray. WHEN Pelley sues for wrongly being terminated WITH CAUSE, he might end up owning the dying network and once proud brand.

What this is actually about

Strip away the memos and the “360-degree product” buzzword vomit (Bilton’s CBS bosses actually said they want 60 Minutes to become a “360-degree product,” which is what you say when you’ve never made anything and you’ve just discovered LinkedIn), and here’s the machine in plain sight:

Trump sued CBS over accurate, award-winning reporting about him. Paramount needed federal approval to sell. The administration made the price clear: money, and heads. Pay the settlement, kill the comedian who mocks me, install owners I like, and clear out the journalists who keep holding me accountable. Paramount paid. Colbert died. The Ellisons got their network. Weiss got her division. Bilton got his show. Netanyahu and Trump got their war crimes/crimes against humanity cover by hollowing out one of the most important, reputable, trusted brands in the world. And one by one, the people capable of doing fearless journalism about this president and his allies have been escorted out of the building.

That was, and is the entire point. Leverage a merger to poison accountability. Create a media SIM where war crimes and fascism get a pass as palatable. Warp the minds of the American people. Sane wash authoritarianism.

This isn’t a takeover of a TV network. It’s the conversion of a once-great news institution into a brand — a trusted, decades-old logo that can now be pointed in whatever direction power requires, used to launder lies into something that looks like the news your parents trusted. They don’t want 60 Minutes dead. Dead is useless. They want it alive, hollow, and obedient — the credibility intact, the spine removed.

Why Bilton just made the biggest mistake of his short, sad tenure

Here’s the genuinely funny part, and the reason every press-freedom lawyer in the country perked up this week:

You don’t fire Scott Pelley “for cause.”

Industry analysts said it within hours — Pelley now has every incentive, and every opening, to sue. And “for cause,” after 37 years, over a meeting, is the legal equivalent of leaving the vault door open. Discovery is a hell of a drug. Depositions are forever. If Pelley wants to, he can put Weiss, Bilton, the Ellisons, and the whole rancid timeline under oath and ask the only questions that matter: Who told you to spike the stories? Who told you to let politicians pick correspondents? What exactly did the Trump administration ask for in exchange for approving this merger, and who agreed to it?

They fired him to silence him. They may have just handed him a subpoena cannon and a reason to use it.

Pelley ended his statement praying for “a day when sanity, competence, and courage return.” Decent and dignified, which is more than this moment deserves. So let me translate it out of newsman and into English, since that’s what I’m here for:

They paid off a president, killed a comedian, gutted a newsroom, and installed two people who’ve never done the job — all to make sure nobody under that famous ticking-stopwatch ever again tells the truth about the most corrupt administration in American history.

Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, Tanya Simon, Bill Owens, Wendy McMahon — the whole exiled roster — did the job the way it’s supposed to be done. And the entire free press, and everyone in this country who still gives a damn about the difference between news and content, is standing behind them.

Nick Bilton wrote a letter about how hurt he was that someone questioned his qualifications. LOLZ. They Already Own CBS. CNN Is Next. Do the Math.

Here’s the part that should keep you up at night.

This was never just about 60 Minutes. The same machine that paid Trump $16 million, killed Colbert, and gutted CBS News is now swallowing the rest of the map. Paramount Skydance — David Ellison out front, his father Larry’s billions underneath — is buying Warner Bros. Discovery in a ~$110 billion deal. That means CNN. They beat back a rival Netflix bid to get it, and when Ellison was asked point-blank whether he’d protect CNN’s independence, he gave the same syrupy reassurance — “we believe in the independence that needs to be maintained” — that he gave about CBS News right before they started carrying journalists out the door.

We’ve already seen this movie. We know how it ends. “We respect the independence of these incredible journalists” is what they say in February. The for-cause termination letters come later.

So let me say the quiet part, the way they never will: if you’re waiting for this to get better — if you’re telling yourself CNN will be the last honest network standing, that someone in a corner office will grow a spine — stop. They are assembling the great American newsrooms under one roof, one billionaire, one administration’s blessing. CBS was the proof of concept. The rest is just the rollout.

This is exactly, precisely why what you’re reading right now exists.

They can buy a network. They can fire a Pelley, spike an Alfonsi, pension off a Tanya Simon, install a tech blogger who’s never made a newscast and a substacker who’d never run a newsroom. They can turn off the lights at a legacy brand or hijack it and point it wherever power wants. What they cannot do is buy all of us. They can’t fire an independent journalist who doesn’t work for them. They can’t spike a story that publishes here, in the open, with no corporate parent to call and no merger to protect.

That’s not a coincidence — it’s the whole reason independent media has exploded this year. While the networks got bought and gutted, truth-tellers dug tunnels underneath the whole rotting structure. Every reporter who walked rather than lie. Every newsroom refugee who started publishing on their own terms. Every reader who decided they’d rather pay a human being than be fed propaganda by a billionaire. That’s the resistance now. Not the buildings with the famous logos — the people who left them.

Scott Pelley prayed for “a day when sanity, competence, and courage return.” I’ll be blunter: that day doesn’t return. We build it — out here, on platforms they don’t own, funded by readers they can’t intimidate.

So if this piece made you angry — good. Channel it. Subscribe. Not because I need a pat on the back, but because every paid subscriber is one more brick in something they can’t buy and can’t fire. The Bari Weiss’s and Nick Bilton’s and Larry Ellison’s of the world are betting you’ll get tired, get distracted, and let them finish the job in the dark.

Let’s prove them wrong. Subscribe, share this with the angriest person you know, and let’s make sure the truth has somewhere to live that they’ll never get their hands on.

I’ll leave you with Scott Pelley’s Commencement speech at Wake Forest, this year. Watch it. Share it. Commi it to memory. And in a world of Nick Bilton’s and Bari Weiss’s - be a Scott Pelley.

Then turn off/discount EVERYTHING CBS says or does.

You’re welcome.

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