Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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D. Peter's avatar
D. Peter
3h

I'm glad to see that Pelley is not going away quietly.

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elle vj's avatar
elle vj
3h

Thank you for publishing this good info on Scott Pelley & Bari Weise. I hope another great outlet with pick up Scott to continue his journalistic integrity so all of USA & beyond will ontinue to be blessed & informed by Scott Pelley’s excellent reporting

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