June 7, 2026

Let’s start with the sentence, because the sentence is the whole thing.

“Two of the things in the email include, can we make the protesters look more violent?”

That’s Scott Pelley. Today. On The Interview, the New York Times podcast, sitting across from Lulu Garcia-Navarro, describing — out loud, by his recollection — an email he says Bari Weiss sent to executive producer Tanya Simon after watching his segment on the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. The crackdown ended with two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, dead at the hands of federal agents.

Can we make the protesters look more violent?

Can we make them look more violent. That is not an editorial note. That is a director’s note. That is someone treating footage of a fatal government operation like raw material to be colour-graded until it flatters the people holding the guns.

And it gets worse, because the second note Pelley described isn’t about vibes. It’s about a specific, falsifiable, life-and-death fact.

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The lie they wanted baked into the tape

Here’s the second note, in Pelley’s telling:

“And the other thing, Renee Good’s car. You need to describe her as driving toward the officer.”

Now here’s reality, established by multiple video analyses from multiple angles — including the Times’ own forensic breakdown back in January: Renee Good was turning away from Officer Jonathan Ross when he fired three rounds through her windshield and side window. The officer wasn’t standing in front of the car. She wasn’t driving at him. He shot a 37-year-old woman and was caught on tape calling her a “f—king b—h” seconds after.

So why would anyone at CBS want the tape to say she drove toward him?

Pelley answers that himself, and this is the part that should make every hair on your neck stand up:

“…that’s what the president said about that, and that’s the way she wanted it described.”

That’s the president. Donald Trump claimed Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer.” It was false. He even walked it back later — once he found out Good’s father was a Trump supporter, which tells you the depth of conviction behind the original smear. The footage never supported him. The reporting never supported him.

And per Scott Pelley, the editor-in-chief of CBS News looked at his segment and asked him to describe a dead woman’s final seconds the way Trump described them instead of the way the cameras recorded them.

Pelley’s summary of what he watched her do, in his own words to the Times:

“My impression at the time was that she was putting a thumb on the scale on behalf of the administration. Constantly looking out for the views of the president.”

There’s your thumb. There’s your scale. There’s your president.

This is the pattern, not the exception

If you’ve been reading along, you already know this isn’t a one-off. This is the same machine I’ve been documenting for a week, just caught from a new angle.

Three days ago, Pelley showed us the transcript. Weiss stood in front of the CBS newsroom and said she’d “tried to find a way back” with him before they “had to part ways.” Pelley released the record: the word “firing” was on the table within fifteen seconds, raised by CBS News president Tom Cibrowski. Five times Pelley asked her why she’d gutted the senior staff. Five times: “I’m not answering that question.” It was Cibrowski who stood up and pointed at the door while Pelley said, twice, “I’m happy to keep talking.” There was no olive branch. There was a stopwatch.

Before that, there was the exit statement — the one where Pelley said new management had instructed him “to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story,” to “include assertions that are unverified,” and revealed that politicians were now being invited to pick which correspondent interviews them. He said his Minneapolis story came within 19 minutes of not airing at all because of the new management’s chaos.

Today closes the loop. Because now we know what the “falsehoods” and “unverified assertions” actually were. They weren’t abstract. They were: make the protesters look more violent, and describe Renee Good as driving toward the officer who killed her.

The 19 minutes? Pelley confirmed it today — that was this story. 60 Minutes was the lead-in to the Grammys, and Weiss’s last-minute demands brought the whole broadcast within 19 minutes of going dark. Pelley says he refused to make the changes. He pledged to himself he’d never let her push it that close to deadline again, because it put the entire network in jeopardy. And the next morning? Silence. That’s when he realized she likely hadn’t even watched the finished broadcast.

That’s your editor-in-chief. Demands that nearly kill the broadcast, change a killing to match the president, and then doesn’t bother to watch what aired.

CBS’s defense is the most damning part

Here’s the official CBS response, and I want you to read it like a lawyer would:

“In an email, Bari made four points in the course of editorial back-and-forth. They had no political motivation and were proposed solely to make the piece as strong, fair, and accurate as possible.”

Stop. They’re not denying the email. They’re not denying the notes. They confirmed there was an email with four points and are arguing about the motivation. The factual core of Pelley’s account — that Weiss put written notes on his segment about the protesters and about Renee Good’s car — is essentially conceded. The only thing in dispute is whether asking a newsroom to align a fatal shooting with the president’s false version of it is “political.”

I’ll let you wrestle with that one. Not that you have to. Bar Weiss is a liar. A reality theif, and nothing but a Trump/Epstein class bulkhead. That’s it. That’s all.

And the “as is frequently the case, not everything she raised made it into the final piece” line? That’s the corporate way of saying Pelley refused and we couldn’t make him. Which is exactly what he told you. The only reason that segment aired honestly is that the guy in the chair had 37 years of spine and was 19 minutes from blowing up the Grammys lead-in rather than lie.

“Oh gosh yes”

Garcia-Navarro asked Pelley the direct question: should Bari Weiss be fired?

“Oh gosh yes.”

No hesitation. And the reason he gave wasn’t even the bias — it was the incompetence. A former opinion blogger with zero newsroom management experience, parachuted in over one of the three great American news divisions, who in Pelley’s estimation didn’t know how to do the job and should have had the self-awareness to say so:

“It would have been so much better if Bari Weiss had been offered this job and said, ‘Oh, that’s not for me, I don’t know how to do that.’”

He compared watching her dismantle 60 Minutes to “your spouse being murdered.” This is a man who spent 37 years there. He’s not being dramatic. He’s being precise about grief.

The body count is still climbing

For anyone just tuning in, remember that Pelley isn’t a lone disgruntled exit. He’s the latest name on a list that reads like a deliberate decapitation:

Bill Owens, the legendary EP, resigned in April 2025 rather than lose editorial independence. Wendy McMahon, CBS News president, pushed out right after. Stephen Colbert, number one in late night, canceled — and Trump celebrated. Tanya Simon, a near-30-year veteran and the steady hand who actually knew how to make the show, replaced by tech columnist Nick Bilton — a man whose broadcast résumé wouldn’t earn a producer credit at a local affiliate, who hosts a podcast pulling under 1,000 views a week, now running a program that averaged nine million. Cecilia Vega, cut. Sharyn Alfonsi, who’d already torched Weiss over the spiked El Salvador megaprison segment — calling that spike “not an editorial decision” but “a political one” — gone last month.

And now Pelley, fired days after he confronted Weiss and Bilton about the bloodbath.

That’s the senior leadership and the on-air spine of the number-one news program in America, removed inside a calendar year. You don’t do that to improve a product. You do it because those people are an obstacle to something.

Today, Pelley told the Times what the obstacle was protecting against: a request to retouch a fatal government shooting until it matched the president’s lie.

Why “for cause” was the dumbest thing they ever did

I said it last week and today only makes it louder. You do not fire Scott Pelley “for cause” after 37 years. You especially don’t do it when the man takes notes, keeps emails, and has just spent a week methodically releasing transcripts and quoting emails verbatim on the country’s biggest journalism platforms.

Every word he says on the record is a brick in a wrongful-termination case, and discovery is a hell of a drug. If Pelley sues — and the incentive structure is screaming at him to — he gets to put Weiss, Bilton, Cibrowski, and the whole timeline under oath and ask the only questions that matter: Who told you to spike the stories? Who decided to let politicians choose their own interviewers? And who, exactly, wanted Renee Good described as driving toward the man who shot her — and why?

They fired him to make him quiet. Instead they handed a four-decade investigative reporter a grievance, a paper trail, and a reason to use both. Bari Weiss told the newsroom a story about a meeting; Pelley released the meeting. CBS told the world the email was harmless; Pelley read out what was in it.

One side keeps making claims. The other side keeps bringing receipts.

What this is actually about

Strip the corporate language away and here’s the machine in daylight. Paramount needed federal sign-off to become Paramount Skydance. The Ellisons — David out front, his father Larry’s billions underneath, Trump’s and Netanyahu’s biggest media benefactors — got it. The price, paid in public: a $16 million settlement to Trump over an edit two congressmen literally called a bribe, a canceled comedian, a hand-picked editor-in-chief with no newsroom experience, and a steady purge of every journalist legally and professionally bulletproof enough to keep telling the truth about this administration.

They don’t want 60 Minutes dead. Dead is useless. They want it alive, hollow, and obedient — the trusted logo intact, the spine removed, ready to be pointed wherever power needs it. A segment about two dead American citizens, gently re-graded until the agents look like victims and a turning car becomes a weapon. That’s not journalism. That’s a press office with a famous stopwatch.

And remember: CNN is next. Paramount Skydance is swallowing Warner Bros. Discovery in a ~$110 billion deal, and Ellison is already giving CNN the same syrupy “we respect their independence” line he gave CBS right before the for-cause letters started going out. We’ve seen this movie. We know how it ends.

What they cannot buy is an independent reporter who doesn’t work for them. They can’t spike a story that publishes out here, in the open, with no merger to protect and no boss to call. That’s not a coincidence — it’s the entire reason this place exists.

Scott Pelley prayed for “a day when sanity, competence, and courage return.” I’ll translate it the way I always do: that day doesn’t return. We build it — out here, on platforms they’ll never own, funded by readers they can’t intimidate or fire.

So if today’s news made you angry — good. Subscribe. Share it with the angriest person you know. Every paid subscriber is one more brick in something they can’t buy.

They wanted the protesters to look more violent. Scott Pelley wanted the tape to tell the truth. That’s the whole fight, in one email.

He brought the receipts. Again.

You’re welcome.

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