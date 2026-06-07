Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
6h

Wow. Pelley is going to crush the journalistic denialism. Hero.

This news is really damning. Unsurprisingly.

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Candace
6h

Sorry Scott Pelley had to lose a job he loved over this, but good on him for telling the truth. It's easy to see why so many of us are turning to independent media for our news. Goodbye and good riddance legacy news media.

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