Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
5h

Corrupt and white Christian nationalist. The Confederacy rises again. Horror. But will the majority of Americans accept this? I think not based on the patriotic ones I see here. Keep on folks.

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D. Peter's avatar
D. Peter
5h

Disgusting.

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