May 12, 2026

Absentee ballots were already in mailboxes.

That’s the part you need to sit with before anything else. Alabama voters had already started voting in the May 19 primary when the Supreme Court of the United States — by a 6-3 margin — handed Republicans permission to throw out the court-ordered congressional map and use a map that two separate federal courts already ruled was an illegal violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Not “could be” illegal. Was illegal. Already adjudicated. Already struck down. Already replaced. And then un-struck-down by six unelected lawyers in DC who decided the convenience of Alabama Republicans mattered more than the votes already cast by Alabama citizens.

The math here isn’t subtle. The map SCOTUS just blessed eliminates a Black-held House district. In a state where roughly 1 in 4 residents is Black, Republicans now get to redraw the lines so Black voters get one seat. One. Out of seven. And the highest court in the country said: yeah, do that, and do it fast, because the midterms are coming.

That’s not jurisprudence. That’s a MAGA getaway car.

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How We Got Here: The Voting Rights Act Was Killed Three Weeks Ago

Everything that’s happening in Alabama this week is the direct, predictable downstream consequence of Louisiana v. Callais, the late-April SCOTUS ruling that gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority. Justice Elena Kagan wrote the dissent, and she called it what it was: “Today’s decision renders Section 2 all but a dead letter.”

Under the new Alito standard, minority voters challenging a racially gerrymandered map have to provide an alternate map that still achieves the original mapmakers’ partisan goals. Read that sentence again. SLOWLY. The Brennan Center’s Michael Li called it “utter incoherence.” Adam Serwer at The Atlantic put it more plainly: “Discriminating against Black voters is okay because they vote for Democrats.”

That’s the holding. That’s the law of the land. And within forty-eight hours of the ruling, Louisiana cancelled its primary to redraw maps. Then Alabama. Then, Tennessee, where Republicans moved to eliminate the state’s only majority-Black district in Memphis. The dominoes were already falling before the ink dried.

Trump’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, posted on X: “This is huge. If states are aggressive, we could see a healthy majority in the House perpetually.”

The quiet part. Out loud. With exclamation points.

Alito’s Opinion Was Built On Fudged Numbers

Here’s the part that should be a full-blown national scandal but probably won’t be, because we’re all exhausted.

The Guardian reported last week — and The New Republic, Democracy Docket, and Above the Law have all confirmed and amplified — that Alito’s majority opinion in Callais leaned on a factual claim that is statistically misleading at best and dishonest at worst.

Alito wrote that Black voters “now participate in elections at similar rates as the rest of the electorate, even turning out at higher rates than white voters in two of the five most recent Presidential elections nationwide and in Louisiana.”

Pulled almost verbatim from a Trump DOJ amicus brief.

The problem? That DOJ brief used a statistical methodology that election experts don’t accept as valid. It calculated turnout as a share of the entire Black or white population over 18 — including non-citizens, incarcerated people, those with felony disenfranchisement, and the unregistered. When you actually control for who is legally eligible to vote, white turnout exceeds Black turnout by significant margins. The Brennan Center’s research shows the racial turnout gap has not closed — it has widened since the Court’s 2013 Shelby County decision killed VRA preclearance.

So the central factual premise Alito used to justify gutting the Voting Rights Act — that we don’t need it anymore because Black voters are doing just fine — is wrong. Not “contested.” Not “debatable.” Wrong, by the methodology the field actually uses.

Above the Law’s Joe Patrice put it about as well as anyone could:

“Realizing that a majority of the Supreme Court couldn’t be bothered to conduct superficial fact-checking before signing their names to the opinion would register as an all-timer scandal. But it’s America in 2026, so it barely registers more than a ‘sure.’”

Either six justices of the Supreme Court of the United States didn’t notice they were citing junk statistics in a landmark civil rights ruling, or they noticed and didn’t care. There is no third option. Both are disqualifying.

Meanwhile, About the Chief Justice’s Wife

While Alito is laundering DOJ talking points into constitutional doctrine, Chief Justice John Roberts is dealing with his own quiet little crisis.

Jane Roberts, the Chief’s wife, worked as a high-end legal recruiter at the firm Macrae Inc. According to disclosures from whistleblower Kendal Price — a former colleague who filed a complaint with Congress and whose allegations were reported by Politico and Insider — Jane Roberts earned more than $10 million in commissions over roughly an eight-year period, much of it placing partners at firms with active business before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice’s financial disclosures listed his wife’s income as “salary,” not as commission-based earnings tied to specific clients. The clients she placed lawyers at included firms that had cases in front of her husband. Price’s complaint, the underlying documents, and a number of legal ethics scholars have raised the obvious question: at what point does the line between “spousal employment” and “high-dollar access broker for litigants before SCOTUS” become impossible to ignore?

The Roberts camp denies any conflict. They’ve offered no detailed accounting. And John Roberts, as recently as last week, was on a stage at a legal conference lamenting that the public misunderstands the Court — that people view the justices as “truly political actors, which I don’t think is an accurate understanding of what we do.”

Chief Justice. Your wife is allegedly getting paid by the litigants. Your colleague is citing made-up numbers from a Trump DOJ brief in a ruling that hands the House to your political allies. We’re not misunderstanding anything.

And Then There’s Virginia

While SCOTUS was busy helping Alabama Republicans cancel a primary in progress, a parallel story was playing out in Virginia — running the opposite direction.

Virginia voters narrowly passed a redistricting referendum last month — about 50.3% in favour — that would have let the Democratic-majority legislature redraw congressional maps to pick up as many as four additional House seats before the midterms. On May 8, the Virginia Supreme Court (the state court, not SCOTUS) struck the referendum down 4-3, ruling that the legislature didn’t follow proper procedure when sending it to voters. “Cart before the horse,” they wrote.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and state Democrats have now filed an emergency appeal to SCOTUS, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put the Virginia decision on hold for the 2026 election. Their brief calls the harm “profound and immediate.”

Place your bets on how that one goes. The same Court that just told Alabama Republicans they could throw out a court-ordered map mid-primary will now be asked whether Virginia Democrats can use a voter-approved one. If you think the standard will be applied symmetrically, I have a luxury skyscraper Trump library in Miami to sell you.

That’s the pattern. When Republicans want to redraw maps, the Court finds a way. When Democrats want to redraw maps — even by direct popular vote — suddenly the procedural standards become very, very strict.

Who Gets Hurt. Who Cashes In.

Let’s stop pretending this is abstract.

Who gets hurt:

Black voters in Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee — first and most directly. The map SCOTUS just authorized in Alabama dilutes Black voting power in a state with a more than 25% Black population down to a single congressional seat. Louisiana already redrew. Tennessee is gutting its only majority-Black district in Memphis. Multiply that out across every Southern state with a Republican legislature and a history of racial gerrymandering — which is to say, all of them — and you’re looking at the systematic erasure of Black congressional representation in the South.

Voters in any state where a Republican legislature decides mid-cycle redistricting is now on the menu. Callais didn’t just legalize racial gerrymandering by giving it a partisan fig leaf — it also blew up the unwritten rule that you draw maps once a decade after the census. The rule now is: draw them whenever you can win.

Anyone who believed elections were the way to settle political disagreements. Because the answer the Court just gave is: not if we can rig the map first.

Who cashes in:

The House Republican majority. Full stop. Estimates from election analysts suggest the cumulative effect of Callais plus the cascade of red-state redistricting could lock in a structural GOP advantage of anywhere from five to fifteen seats — enough to make the 2026 midterms effectively unwinnable for Democrats on the current map, regardless of how people actually vote.

Donald Trump, who gets a House that won’t impeach him, won’t investigate him, and won’t restrain him. Mike Johnson, who gets a Speakership protected by mathematical impossibility rather than political performance. And every Republican mapmaker in every state now has a Supreme Court cover to do whatever they want to whichever communities they want.

Trust In The Court Is Not Eroding. It Has Eroded.

Polling from the last two years shows public approval of the Supreme Court at or near historic lows. Roberts can stand on stages and complain that people “view us as truly political actors” all he wants. The problem is not the perception. The problem is the conduct that gave rise to the perception.

You cannot:

Take an emergency appeal from a state mid-primary, after voters have already cast ballots, and rule for the party that’s losing in the lower courts

Build a landmark civil rights ruling on statistical claims that your own field of experts considers junk

Have the Chief Justice’s wife allegedly take millions from firms with cases in front of him

Refuse to adopt a binding ethics code while every other federal court in America has one

Watch your colleague take undisclosed luxury vacations from a billionaire with business before the court

Then act bewildered that the public doesn’t see you as neutral

This is not a misunderstanding. This is comprehension.

The Court has chosen, repeatedly and in plain view, to function as a partisan instrument. The Voting Rights Act was the firewall protecting Black political power for sixty years. They lit it on fire and used the smoke to obscure who was holding the matches.

And the midterm Alabama map — the one ballots are already being cast against — is the first downstream election where you can watch the consequences in real time.

What Now

Alabama’s primary is May 19. The map ballots are being cast under is, as of this week, a map federal courts already determined was illegal under the Voting Rights Act, restored to legal status only because six Justices decided so on an emergency basis with no full briefing, no oral arguments, and no written explanation worth the paper it’s printed on.

The state senate map challenge is still alive in the 11th Circuit and is not affected by yesterday’s SCOTUS order. There is still litigation. There is still organizing. There is still — for the moment — the ballot.

But if you’ve been wondering whether the institutional guardrails were going to hold, this is the answer. They didn’t. They aren’t. They won’t.

The Court isn’t broken. It is functioning exactly as the people who packed it intended.

The question now is what are YOU willing to do about it?

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